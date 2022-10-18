scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 18, 2022
Live now

Chennai News Live Updates: Trade body requests CM Stalin to allow cracker shops to remain open 24×7 for Deepavali

Chennai news live updates today: Vikramaraja added that though the chief minister had issued orders to allow shops and commercial establishments to remain open round the clock, there were certain restrictions in some districts and they wanted that to be lifted.

By: Express Web Desk
New Delhi | Updated: October 18, 2022 8:46:47 am
The public is allowed to burst crackers only between 6 am to 7 am and later in the evening between 7 pm and 8 pm on Diwali (October 24). (Representative image)

Chennai news live updates today, Oct 18, 2022: Tamil Nadu Vanigar Sangangalin Peramaippu (VSP) president AM Vikramaraja Monday said the organisation would request Chief Minister MK Stalin to allow cracker shops in the state to remain open without any time restrictions. Speaking to reporters alongside Tourism Minister M Mathiventhan at the Island Grounds in Chennai, Vikramaraja said as per the guidelines issued by the court and the government, only green crackers were being sold in Tamil Nadu.

The Central Institute of Classical Tamil (CICT) is planning to bring out 46 great Tamil literary works including Thirukkural in Braille script for the benefit of blind people. According to a release issued by CICT director R Chandrasekaran, the institute will be providing the Braille version of the Tamil classics free of cost to blind people. The project, which began in March, will be completed by December. Tolkappiyam, Natrinai, Kurunthogai, Ainkurunu, Kalithokai, Naladiyar, Silapathikaram, Manimegalai are among the 46 works that are set to be brought out in Braille format.

More from Chennai

In a rare gesture, Jayanthi Lal Challani, a jewellery shop owner in Chennai has gifted cars and bikes to his employees as Diwali gifts honouring their support for the enterprise even during tough times like the Covid-19 crisis. According to S Balaji, assistant general manager of publicity and marketing for Challani Jewellery, this is the first time in the country that a jewellery owner has gifted cars or bikes to the staff. Eight employees got cars while 18 got bikes, he said.

Live Blog

Chennai news live updates today: Trade body requests CM for 24 x 7 cracker shops ; Tamil literary works to be available in braille ; follow this space for more live updates

08:46 (IST)18 Oct 2022
Chennai jewellery shop owner gifts cars, bikes to employees as Diwali gifts

In a rare gesture, Jayanthi Lal Challani, a jewellery shop owner in Chennai has gifted cars and bikes to his employees as Diwali gifts honouring their support for the enterprise even during tough times like the Covid-19 crisis.

According to S Balaji, assistant general manager of publicity and marketing for Challani Jewellery, this is the first time in the country that a jewellery owner has gifted cars or bikes to the staff. Click here to read more

08:36 (IST)18 Oct 2022
Deepavali: Trade body requests Tamil Nadu CM Stalin to allow cracker shops to remain open 24×7

Tamil Nadu Vanigar Sangangalin Peramaippu (VSP) president AM Vikramaraja Monday said the organisation would request Chief Minister MK Stalin to allow cracker shops in the state to remain open without any time restrictions.

Speaking to reporters alongside Tourism Minister M Mathiventhan at the Island Grounds in Chennai, Vikramaraja said as per the guidelines issued by the court and the government, only green crackers were being sold in Tamil Nadu. Know more...

Thirukkural and other Tamil literary works to be available in Braille script

The Central Institute of Classical Tamil (CICT) is planning to bring out 46 great Tamil literary works including Thirukkural in Braille script for the benefit of blind people.

According to a release issued by CICT director R Chandrasekaran, the institute will be providing the Braille version of the Tamil classics free of cost to blind people. The project, which began in March, will be completed by December.

Tolkappiyam, Natrinai, Kurunthogai, Ainkurunu, Kalithokai, Naladiyar, Silapathikaram, Manimegalai are among the 46 works that are set to be brought out in Braille format.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
First published on: 18-10-2022 at 08:34:31 am
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments