Chennai News Live Updates: Trade body requests CM Stalin to allow cracker shops to remain open 24×7 for Deepavali

The public is allowed to burst crackers only between 6 am to 7 am and later in the evening between 7 pm and 8 pm on Diwali (October 24). (Representative image)

Chennai news live updates today, Oct 18, 2022: Tamil Nadu Vanigar Sangangalin Peramaippu (VSP) president AM Vikramaraja Monday said the organisation would request Chief Minister MK Stalin to allow cracker shops in the state to remain open without any time restrictions. Speaking to reporters alongside Tourism Minister M Mathiventhan at the Island Grounds in Chennai, Vikramaraja said as per the guidelines issued by the court and the government, only green crackers were being sold in Tamil Nadu.

The Central Institute of Classical Tamil (CICT) is planning to bring out 46 great Tamil literary works including Thirukkural in Braille script for the benefit of blind people. According to a release issued by CICT director R Chandrasekaran, the institute will be providing the Braille version of the Tamil classics free of cost to blind people. The project, which began in March, will be completed by December. Tolkappiyam, Natrinai, Kurunthogai, Ainkurunu, Kalithokai, Naladiyar, Silapathikaram, Manimegalai are among the 46 works that are set to be brought out in Braille format.

In a rare gesture, Jayanthi Lal Challani, a jewellery shop owner in Chennai has gifted cars and bikes to his employees as Diwali gifts honouring their support for the enterprise even during tough times like the Covid-19 crisis. According to S Balaji, assistant general manager of publicity and marketing for Challani Jewellery, this is the first time in the country that a jewellery owner has gifted cars or bikes to the staff. Eight employees got cars while 18 got bikes, he said.