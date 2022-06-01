Chennai News Live: Tamil Nadu BJP stages massive protest against DMK govt over fuel price hike

Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates Today: The BJP’s Tamil Nadu unit staged a massive protest in Chennai Tuesday demanding the DMK-led government in the state to honour its poll promise by effecting a cut in the prices of petrol by Rs 5 per litre and diesel by Rs 4 litre as well as subsidise cooking gas cylinders. Tamil Nadu BJP unit president K Annamalai led the protest which saw thousands of cadres participating and shouting slogans against the DMK government. “We are asking the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu why he has not done what he promised in the election manifesto,” said Annamalai.

In a separate development, inching towards a grim over 100 cases per day mark, Tamil Nadu on Tuesday logged 98 new Covid-19 infections, including two returnees from the United States and Kerala respectively, pushing the tally to 34,55,474, the Health department said. Tamil Nadu government directed districts to “push for vaccination” of those people eligible to receive the doses against Covid-19 in the wake of new infections nearing the 100 per day-mark.

In other news, the Tamil Nadu government would extend the kuruvai paddy crop package worth Rs 61.09 crore for the Cauvery Delta farmers, as has been done in the previous year, in order to ensure increase in foodgrain production, Chief Minister M K Stalin said. Winding up a two-day tour of the delta districts, he said the package included also a component of Rs 47 crore for distribution of certified seeds, fertilisers like DAP (di-ammonium phosphate) and potash, green manure seeds and agricultural implements, including tractors.