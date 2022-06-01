Chennai News Live: Tamil Nadu BJP stages massive protest against DMK govt over fuel price hike

Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates Today: The BJP’s Tamil Nadu unit staged a massive protest in Chennai Tuesday demanding the DMK-led government in the state to honour its poll promise by effecting a cut in the prices of petrol by Rs 5 per litre and diesel by Rs 4 litre as well as subsidise cooking gas cylinders. Tamil Nadu BJP unit president K Annamalai led the protest which saw thousands of cadres participating and shouting slogans against the DMK government. “We are asking the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu why he has not done what he promised in the election manifesto,” said Annamalai.
In a separate development, inching towards a grim over 100 cases per day mark, Tamil Nadu on Tuesday logged 98 new Covid-19 infections, including two returnees from the United States and Kerala respectively, pushing the tally to 34,55,474, the Health department said. Tamil Nadu government directed districts to “push for vaccination” of those people eligible to receive the doses against Covid-19 in the wake of new infections nearing the 100 per day-mark.
In other news, the Tamil Nadu government would extend the kuruvai paddy crop package worth Rs 61.09 crore for the Cauvery Delta farmers, as has been done in the previous year, in order to ensure increase in foodgrain production, Chief Minister M K Stalin said. Winding up a two-day tour of the delta districts, he said the package included also a component of Rs 47 crore for distribution of certified seeds, fertilisers like DAP (di-ammonium phosphate) and potash, green manure seeds and agricultural implements, including tractors.
A YouTuber popular among right-wing Tamil viewers was arrested in Chennai on Monday for allegedly raising funds online purportedly for renovation of temples controlled by the Tamil Nadu government without permission from the authorities concerned, according to the police. According to police, preliminary investigation showed that besides money collected online, accused Karthick Gopinath, 32, had also received nearly Rs 6 lakh in his personal bank account.
Police said Gopinath has claimed that he was collecting funds for repair and renovation of certain temples “damaged by miscreants”. They said he had raised several lakhs without the knowledge of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments {HRCE) department, the custodian of temples in the state. Read more
Chepauk-Triplicane MLA and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin’s son Udhayanidhi Stalin on Monday asked Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) functionaries not to embarrass the party high command by passing resolutions seeking to make him a minister in the state cabinet.
In a statement on Monday, referring to party functionaries’ meetings in Tiruchirapalli, Dindigul and Thanjavur, Udhayanidhi said that he had come to know about such resolutions that were sent to the party high command. He noted that he would forever be indebted to their trust and love but added that the party and the high command knows best when and what decisions to make. Read more
