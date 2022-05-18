Chennai News Live Updates: Tirupur exporters’ association asks Centre to ban cotton export; Kanimozhi to lead MPs delegation over price rise

A 15-year-old boy has been booked on charges of attempt to murder after he stabbed his classmate following an argument inside their school near Kaveripattinam in Tamil Nadu’s Krishnagiri district, said the police Tuesday.

According to the police, the victim had been playing with his friends and throwing mango seeds at each other at a higher secondary school in the Bannihalli village on Saturday, May 14. A mango seed allegedly hit one of the friends of the accused and an argument ensued. On Sunday, the accused sent a threatening voice message to the victim.

The long-pending Chennai Port-to-Maduravoyal two-tier elevated 20-km corridor is expected to be a reality soon. A memorandum of understanding was signed here on Monday for the Rs 5,855-crore four-lane project among the Tamil Nadu government, the Chennai Port Authority, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the Navy.

The NHAI would build the corridor and the first tier is for local vehicles up to Koyambedu from the Port with 13 entry-exit points and the second-level from Port to Maduravoyal is exclusively meant for heavy vehicles, an official release said.