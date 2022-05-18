scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, May 18, 2022
Must Read
Live now

Chennai News Live Updates: Tirupur exporters’ association asks Centre to ban cotton export; Kanimozhi to lead MPs delegation over price rise

Tamil Nadu, Chennai News Live Updates Today 18 May 2022: DMK MP Kanimozhi would lead a delegation of Parliamentarians from Tamil Nadu’s western region and call on Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to take immediate steps to address the issue of steep rise in cotton and yarn prices.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai |
Updated: May 18, 2022 8:46:26 am
Chennai News Live, Chennai News, Chennai latest updatesChennai News Live: After two days’ strike, members of the Tirupur Exporter’s Association were in Delhi on Tuesday to demand the Centre to ban cotton export.

Tamil Nadu, Chennai Live Updates Today: After two days’ strike, members of the Tirupur Exporter’s Association were in Delhi on Tuesday to demand the Centre to ban cotton export. Following the unprecedented surge in cotton prices and a subsequent hike in yarn prices that has severely affected their businesses, the Tirupur Exporter’s Association decided to escalate the issue at the highest level.

DMK MP Kanimozhi would lead a delegation of parliamentarians from Tamil Nadu’s western region, the textile hub of the state, and call on Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to take immediate steps to address the issue of steep rise in cotton and yarn prices. Meanwhile, the opposition AIADMK on Tuesday urged the DMK government to restore the Amma Mini Clinic scheme, aimed to provide medicare to the poor, in the light of the recent observation of the Madras High Court on continuance of people-friendly initiatives of the previous dispensation.

More from Chennai

In other news, the state added 34 new Covid-19 infections pushing the overall tally to 34,54,686 while the death toll remained unchanged at 38,025 with nil fatalities in the last 24 hours, the Health department said. Recoveries rose to 34,16,337 with 42 more people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, leaving 324 active infections, a medical bulletin said.

Live Blog

Chennai, Tamil Nadu Live Updates Today: Tirupur exporters’ association asks Centre to ban cotton export; Kanimozhi to led MPs delegation over price rise; Heavy rains likely in part of Tamil Nadu today; Follow live news.

08:36 (IST)18 May 2022
Welcome to today's blog

Hello and welcome to today's live blog. We bring to you the latest updates from across Chennai and Tamil Nadu. Also follow our Twitter handle @ie_chennai for all the live updates. Stay tuned! 

A 15-year-old boy has been booked on charges of attempt to murder after he stabbed his classmate following an argument inside their school near Kaveripattinam in Tamil Nadu’s Krishnagiri district, said the police Tuesday.

According to the police, the victim had been playing with his friends and throwing mango seeds at each other at a higher secondary school in the Bannihalli village on Saturday, May 14. A mango seed allegedly hit one of the friends of the accused and an argument ensued. On Sunday, the accused sent a threatening voice message to the victim.

READ | 15-year-old Tamil Nadu boy stabs classmate over throwing mango seeds, booked for attempt to murder

The long-pending Chennai Port-to-Maduravoyal two-tier elevated 20-km corridor is expected to be a reality soon. A memorandum of understanding was signed here on Monday for the Rs 5,855-crore four-lane project among the Tamil Nadu government, the Chennai Port Authority, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the Navy.

The NHAI would build the corridor and the first tier is for local vehicles up to Koyambedu from the Port with 13 entry-exit points and the second-level from Port to Maduravoyal is exclusively meant for heavy vehicles, an official release said.

READ | Tamil Nadu govt inks pact for Port-Maduravoyal elevated corridor

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.