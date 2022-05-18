Chennai News Live Updates: Tirupur exporters’ association asks Centre to ban cotton export; Kanimozhi to lead MPs delegation over price rise

Tamil Nadu, Chennai Live Updates Today: After two days’ strike, members of the Tirupur Exporter’s Association were in Delhi on Tuesday to demand the Centre to ban cotton export. Following the unprecedented surge in cotton prices and a subsequent hike in yarn prices that has severely affected their businesses, the Tirupur Exporter’s Association decided to escalate the issue at the highest level.
DMK MP Kanimozhi would lead a delegation of parliamentarians from Tamil Nadu’s western region, the textile hub of the state, and call on Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to take immediate steps to address the issue of steep rise in cotton and yarn prices. Meanwhile, the opposition AIADMK on Tuesday urged the DMK government to restore the Amma Mini Clinic scheme, aimed to provide medicare to the poor, in the light of the recent observation of the Madras High Court on continuance of people-friendly initiatives of the previous dispensation.
In other news, the state added 34 new Covid-19 infections pushing the overall tally to 34,54,686 while the death toll remained unchanged at 38,025 with nil fatalities in the last 24 hours, the Health department said. Recoveries rose to 34,16,337 with 42 more people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, leaving 324 active infections, a medical bulletin said.
Hello and welcome to today's live blog. We bring to you the latest updates from across Chennai and Tamil Nadu. Also follow our Twitter handle @ie_chennai for all the live updates. Stay tuned!