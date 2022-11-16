Chennai News Live Updates: Governors can intervene if attempts made to weaken Lok Ayukta, says RN Ravi

Any kind of amendment which weakens the institution, the Governor must take a call because Governors are not rubber stamps," he said at the event in Kerala. (File)

Chennai News Live Updates today, November 16: Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi on Tuesday said if there was any attempt by any state government to weaken the Lok Ayukta system, then the concerned Governor “has a role to play” as they are “not rubber stamps”. “Any kind of amendment which weakens the institution, the Governor must take a call because Governors are not rubber stamps,” he said at the event in Kerala.

In other news, the Madras High Court has initiated on its own contempt proceedings against Tamil Nadu Director General of Police (DGP) and his nine subordinates after finding they had failed to adhere to principles laid down by the Supreme Court while effecting an arrest. Justice S M Subramaniam, who initiated the proceedings, directed the Registry to number the contempt proceedings and issue notice to the 10 persons. Since it is a civil contempt committed by the authorities with reference to the orders passed in D K Basu case by the SC, the contempt proceeding is directed to be listed before this Court, the judge added.

Joymala, an elephant from Assam which was allegedly mistreated at a temple in Tamil Nadu, is in news again with an animal rights activist group claiming on Tuesday that the jumbo was back in chains in the coastal state. The charge was, however, denied by a senior official of the Tamil Nadu government. People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India claimed that a video of Joymala released by the Tamil Nadu government in September showing the female elephant enjoying outdoor access and walking unchained was “not true”.