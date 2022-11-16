Chennai News Live Updates: Governors can intervene if attempts made to weaken Lok Ayukta, says RN Ravi

scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 16, 2022
Chennai News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu has reported 67 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday. There were no fresh fatalities and the death toll remained at 38,048, a bulletin said here. Chennai added 12 new cases to the total, while the remaining cases were spread across other districts.

Chennai | Updated: November 16, 2022 10:34:08 am
Any kind of amendment which weakens the institution, the Governor must take a call because Governors are not rubber stamps," he said at the event in Kerala. (File)

Chennai News Live Updates today, November 16: Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi on Tuesday said if there was any attempt by any state government to weaken the Lok Ayukta system, then the concerned Governor “has a role to play” as they are “not rubber stamps”. “Any kind of amendment which weakens the institution, the Governor must take a call because Governors are not rubber stamps,” he said at the event in Kerala.

In other news, the Madras High Court has initiated on its own contempt proceedings against Tamil Nadu Director General of Police (DGP) and his nine subordinates after finding they had failed to adhere to principles laid down by the Supreme Court while effecting an arrest. Justice S M Subramaniam, who initiated the proceedings, directed the Registry to number the contempt proceedings and issue notice to the 10 persons. Since it is a civil contempt committed by the authorities with reference to the orders passed in D K Basu case by the SC, the contempt proceeding is directed to be listed before this Court, the judge added.

Joymala, an elephant from Assam which was allegedly mistreated at a temple in Tamil Nadu, is in news again with an animal rights activist group claiming on Tuesday that the jumbo was back in chains in the coastal state. The charge was, however, denied by a senior official of the Tamil Nadu government. People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India claimed that a video of Joymala released by the Tamil Nadu government in September showing the female elephant enjoying outdoor access and walking unchained was “not true”.

10:34 (IST)16 Nov 2022
Extend crop insurance enrolment date till November end: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday requested the Centre to extend the cut-off date for enrolment of paddy II crop in 27 districts in the state under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana from November 15 to 30.

During his review of Mayiladuthurai and Cuddalore districts affected by the unprecedented rains in the current North East Monsoon season, on Monday, he observed that the enrolment of farmers for the crop insurance scheme could not progress smoothly for various reasons. Read more

10:31 (IST)16 Nov 2022
TN CM condoles Superstar Krishna's death

CM MK Stalin on Tuesday condoled the death of Superstar Krishna in Hyderabad. 

10:27 (IST)16 Nov 2022
CM launches breakfast programme for school, college students

The Chief Minister on Wednesday launched a programme to provide breakfast for 4000 college and school students studying in institutions functioning under the management of Arulmiku Dandayuthapani Temple in Palani.

10:04 (IST)16 Nov 2022
Tamil Nadu BJP demands roll back of milk prices

The Tamil Nadu BJP on Tuesday demanded the state government to roll back the milk prices of state-owned enterprise – Aavin.

Lashing out at the DMK government for hiking the prices of milk, electricity tariff and property tax, BJP state chief K Annamalai claimed the move affected the people.

The Tamil Nadu Cooperative Milk Producers Federation Ltd or Aavin had recently increased the price of premium milk (orange sachet) by 25 per cent following the increase in the procurement price of milk. Read more

10:04 (IST)16 Nov 2022
‘Tendu’ leaves worth Rs 2 crore seized off Tamil Nadu, fishermen held

Over 100 bags containing 2.8 tonne of ‘tendu’ (East Indian ebony) leaves worth Rs 2 crore were seized near the Gulf of Mannar, said the Coast Guard here on Tuesday.

Acting on inputs, the Coast Guard ship ‘Vajra’ intercepted four boats – two belonging to India and the other two to Sri Lanka – off Tamil Nadu coast on Monday. A check revealed the boats to have been engaged in smuggling of the leaves that are used for ‘beedis’ (leaf-wrapped cigarettes).

The fishermen in the boats belonging to Lanka, upon seeing the Coast Guard, tried to flee but were apprehended near the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL). A total of 104 bags was confiscated, a release said. Read more

10:03 (IST)16 Nov 2022
Two more antique idols traced to US museums, says TN police

Two more antique idols that of a standing Vishnu and a dancing Krishna, reportedly stolen from Tamil Nadu temple 50 years ago, were traced to the Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, and the Christie’s USA, respectively, state Idol Wing CID said on Tuesday.

After verifying the photo images of standing Vishnu and dancing Krishna taken by the French Institute of Pondicherry (IFP) and comparing them with the fake idols, the Idol Wing came to the conclusion that both the idols were stolen from the temple about 50 years ago and replaced with fake ones.

The two antique idols belonged to the ancient Sri Venugopala Swamy temple and Sri Viswanatha Swamy temple, Alathur, Thiruvarur district, respectively. They were kept in safe custody at the Sri Viswanatha Swamy temple from where they were stolen. Read more

10:02 (IST)16 Nov 2022
Welcome to today's live blog!

Good morning. Welcome to today's live. We bring to you all the latest updates from Chennai, Tamil Nadu. 

Days after a first-year college student, who was an aspiring footballer, underwent a knee-related surgery at a Chennai hospital, and a follow-up medical procedure a day later, she died at a city hospital on Tuesday morning.

The family has alleged that the “botched-up surgery killed her”.

Read also |16-hour work surrounded by armed men, shock treatment: Tamil Nadu man who fell for job scam recalls torture in Cambodia

The victim, Priya R, 17, was a first-year student of BSc Physical Education and came from Vyasarpadi, on the outskirts of Chennai.

In other updates from the state: The Madras High Court on Monday ordered the parents of a girl, who allegedly committed suicide by jumping off her school hostel building in Kallakuruchi district of Tamil Nadu in July last, to hand over her cellphone to the CB-CID.

Justice V Sivagnanam gave a direction to this effect when a petition from P Ramalingam, the father of the girl, came up for further hearing. The direction followed a submission from the State public prosecutor (PP) Hasan Mohammed Jinnah that the parents are refusing to part with the device.

Meanwhile, two associates of slain forest brigand Veerappan were released from the Central jail here in the early hours of Monday, police said.

Three persons — Madhaiyan (elder brother of Veerappan), Andiyappan and Perumal — were arrested for the murder of forest ranger Chidambaranathan and two forest department officials near Sathyamangalam in Erode district in July 1987. The trio were sentenced to life imprisonment and lodged in the Central jail here and Madhaiyan, who was shifted to Salem prison died a few months ago due to age-related illness.

 

First published on: 16-11-2022 at 10:00:43 am
