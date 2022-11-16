Chennai News Live Updates: Governors can intervene if attempts made to weaken Lok Ayukta, says RN Ravi

Chennai News Live Updates today, November 16: Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi on Tuesday said if there was any attempt by any state government to weaken the Lok Ayukta system, then the concerned Governor “has a role to play” as they are “not rubber stamps”. “Any kind of amendment which weakens the institution, the Governor must take a call because Governors are not rubber stamps,” he said at the event in Kerala.
In other news, the Madras High Court has initiated on its own contempt proceedings against Tamil Nadu Director General of Police (DGP) and his nine subordinates after finding they had failed to adhere to principles laid down by the Supreme Court while effecting an arrest. Justice S M Subramaniam, who initiated the proceedings, directed the Registry to number the contempt proceedings and issue notice to the 10 persons. Since it is a civil contempt committed by the authorities with reference to the orders passed in D K Basu case by the SC, the contempt proceeding is directed to be listed before this Court, the judge added.
Joymala, an elephant from Assam which was allegedly mistreated at a temple in Tamil Nadu, is in news again with an animal rights activist group claiming on Tuesday that the jumbo was back in chains in the coastal state. The charge was, however, denied by a senior official of the Tamil Nadu government. People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India claimed that a video of Joymala released by the Tamil Nadu government in September showing the female elephant enjoying outdoor access and walking unchained was “not true”.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday requested the Centre to extend the cut-off date for enrolment of paddy II crop in 27 districts in the state under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana from November 15 to 30.
During his review of Mayiladuthurai and Cuddalore districts affected by the unprecedented rains in the current North East Monsoon season, on Monday, he observed that the enrolment of farmers for the crop insurance scheme could not progress smoothly for various reasons. Read more
CM MK Stalin on Tuesday condoled the death of Superstar Krishna in Hyderabad.
The Chief Minister on Wednesday launched a programme to provide breakfast for 4000 college and school students studying in institutions functioning under the management of Arulmiku Dandayuthapani Temple in Palani.
The Tamil Nadu BJP on Tuesday demanded the state government to roll back the milk prices of state-owned enterprise – Aavin.
Lashing out at the DMK government for hiking the prices of milk, electricity tariff and property tax, BJP state chief K Annamalai claimed the move affected the people.
The Tamil Nadu Cooperative Milk Producers Federation Ltd or Aavin had recently increased the price of premium milk (orange sachet) by 25 per cent following the increase in the procurement price of milk. Read more
Over 100 bags containing 2.8 tonne of ‘tendu’ (East Indian ebony) leaves worth Rs 2 crore were seized near the Gulf of Mannar, said the Coast Guard here on Tuesday.
Acting on inputs, the Coast Guard ship ‘Vajra’ intercepted four boats – two belonging to India and the other two to Sri Lanka – off Tamil Nadu coast on Monday. A check revealed the boats to have been engaged in smuggling of the leaves that are used for ‘beedis’ (leaf-wrapped cigarettes).
The fishermen in the boats belonging to Lanka, upon seeing the Coast Guard, tried to flee but were apprehended near the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL). A total of 104 bags was confiscated, a release said. Read more
Two more antique idols that of a standing Vishnu and a dancing Krishna, reportedly stolen from Tamil Nadu temple 50 years ago, were traced to the Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, and the Christie’s USA, respectively, state Idol Wing CID said on Tuesday.
After verifying the photo images of standing Vishnu and dancing Krishna taken by the French Institute of Pondicherry (IFP) and comparing them with the fake idols, the Idol Wing came to the conclusion that both the idols were stolen from the temple about 50 years ago and replaced with fake ones.
The two antique idols belonged to the ancient Sri Venugopala Swamy temple and Sri Viswanatha Swamy temple, Alathur, Thiruvarur district, respectively. They were kept in safe custody at the Sri Viswanatha Swamy temple from where they were stolen. Read more
