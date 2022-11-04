scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 04, 2022
Live now

Chennai News Live Updates: Rain Holiday declared for schools, colleges in Chennai

Chennai News Live Updates, Rain updates from Tamil Nadu (November 4): The IMD on Thursday predicted heavy rainfall over Tamilnadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal for the next 5 days.

By: Express Web Desk
Chennai | Updated: November 4, 2022 7:48:38 am
Chennai News Live updates: A woman wades through a waterlogged street following excessive rainfall, in Chennai. (PTI)

Chennai News Live Updates, Rain updates from Tamil Nadu (November 4): The Tamil Nadu government has declared a rail holiday for all schools and colleges in Chennai on Friday due to heavy rain.

The IMD on Thursday predicted heavy rainfall over Tamilnadu, Puducherry, Karaikal and Kerala for the next 5 days. The IMD tweeted: Fairly widespread/widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning likely to continue over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal until November 07. The southern part of the state will today experience isolated very heavy rainfall.

The average rainfall in 2 days this year is 205.63mm. Heavy rainfall and thunderstorms are likely to continue across Tamil Nadu this week, according to the India Meteorological Department. Two people have been killed in rain-related incidents in Chennai since Monday. A 45-year-old, Shanthi, from Pulianthope in Chennai died on Tuesday morning after a concrete slab collapsed on her and a 52-year-old auto driver, Devendhiran, got electrocuted to death near Vyasarpadi. Water entered houses in low-lying areas in some parts of north Chennai. Significantly, for the first time in three decades, Nungambakkam, a core city area, recorded 8 cm in a single day and suburban Red Hills 13 cm, followed by 12 cm in Perambur, also in the city.

Live Blog

Chennai News Live Updates: Rain Holiday declared for schools, colleges in Chennai; Watch this space for all latest updates from Chennai, Tamil Nadu

07:45 (IST)04 Nov 2022
Welcome to today's blog!

Good morning, Welcome to today's Live blog. We bring to you all the latest updated from Chennai, Tamil Nadu. 

(Source: IMD/Twitter)

 

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin Wednesday said the All India Anna Dravid Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) ruined the state during its 10-year rule and his Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government has been trying to fix everything. Stalin was responding to reports of waterlogging incidents in north Chennai after rains.

Due to heavy downpour in the last few days, certain areas in the city, including Perambur, Pulianthope and Kolathur experienced waterlogging. However, areas like T Nagar, which had been prone to waterlogging, was not affected much.

Meanwhile, in other news,

A delegation of the Coimbatore Federation of All Jamaat and Ulemas on Thursday met priests of the Sangameswarar temple at Kottaimedu, near which an LPG cylinder exploded in a car on October 23, and condemned the incident in which a man was killed.

Inayatullah, general secretary of the federation, told reporters later, “We have been living here in Kottaimedu for over seven generations. People of different faiths have been living together for many years with religious harmony and brotherhood. We condemn the car blast incident, Islam has no connection with violence, we preach peace.

In the wake of bird flu scare in Kerala, the Nilgiris district administration in Tamil Nadu has temporarily suspended the transport of poultry products from the neighbouring state.

According to a release issued by the Nilgiris collector S P Amrith, as bird flu cases have surfaced in Kerala’s Alappuzha, the district administration has been taking measures to prevent the spread. He noted that medical teams led by an assistant veterinarian would be stationed at localities like Nambiyarkunnu, Thaloor, Soladi and Kakkundi bordering Kerala. Surveillance has been increased in checkposts like Kakkanallah bordering Karnataka to ensure vehicles carrying poultry do not enter via that route either.

Read also | DMK functionary booked for derogatory remarks against BJP women leaders

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
First published on: 04-11-2022 at 07:23:14 am
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments