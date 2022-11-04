Chennai News Live Updates: Rain Holiday declared for schools, colleges in Chennai

Chennai News Live Updates, Rain updates from Tamil Nadu (November 4): The Tamil Nadu government has declared a rail holiday for all schools and colleges in Chennai on Friday due to heavy rain.
The IMD on Thursday predicted heavy rainfall over Tamilnadu, Puducherry, Karaikal and Kerala for the next 5 days. The IMD tweeted: Fairly widespread/widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning likely to continue over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal until November 07. The southern part of the state will today experience isolated very heavy rainfall.
The average rainfall in 2 days this year is 205.63mm. Heavy rainfall and thunderstorms are likely to continue across Tamil Nadu this week, according to the India Meteorological Department. Two people have been killed in rain-related incidents in Chennai since Monday. A 45-year-old, Shanthi, from Pulianthope in Chennai died on Tuesday morning after a concrete slab collapsed on her and a 52-year-old auto driver, Devendhiran, got electrocuted to death near Vyasarpadi. Water entered houses in low-lying areas in some parts of north Chennai. Significantly, for the first time in three decades, Nungambakkam, a core city area, recorded 8 cm in a single day and suburban Red Hills 13 cm, followed by 12 cm in Perambur, also in the city.
