Chennai News Live Updates: Rain Holiday declared for schools, colleges in Chennai

(Source: IMD/Twitter)

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin Wednesday said the All India Anna Dravid Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) ruined the state during its 10-year rule and his Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government has been trying to fix everything. Stalin was responding to reports of waterlogging incidents in north Chennai after rains.

Due to heavy downpour in the last few days, certain areas in the city, including Perambur, Pulianthope and Kolathur experienced waterlogging. However, areas like T Nagar, which had been prone to waterlogging, was not affected much.

Meanwhile, in other news,

A delegation of the Coimbatore Federation of All Jamaat and Ulemas on Thursday met priests of the Sangameswarar temple at Kottaimedu, near which an LPG cylinder exploded in a car on October 23, and condemned the incident in which a man was killed.