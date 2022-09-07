Chennai News Live Updates: ‘Welcome Rahul’ posters, graffiti adorn Kanyakumari walls as Congress set for yatra

Final checks at the venue done by K C Venugopal

A final check on the preparations at the venue near the 'Mahatma Gandhi Mandapam' was done by general secretaries K C Venugopal and Ramesh along with senior leader and Yatra organisation panel in-charge Digvijaya Singh.

"There is a lot of enthusiasm and excitement among the Congress workers across India," Ramesh told PTI.

"Even in states where the Yatra is not passing through, people are excited. In each state the Congress will organise similar Yatras on a smaller scale, may be of 50 km or 100 km on the main theme of uniting India, an India being torn apart by economic inequalities, social polarisation and over-centralisation," he said.

In an apparent dig at the government, Ramesh said it will not be a yatra of speeches where announcements are made. Rahul Gandhi, accompanied by 118 leaders, will interact with various groups, he said.

"The party is focused on making Bharat Jodo Yatra successful because it is the largest mass mobilisation programme it has undertaken in Independent India." "It is the longest yatra undertaken by the party. It's a turning point for India's political history. Padyatras have a significance of their own and this is transformational politics. This is what politics is about, not of abuse, vendetta and vilification," he said. PTI