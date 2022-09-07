scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 07, 2022
Chennai News Live Updates: ‘Welcome Rahul’ posters, graffiti adorn Kanyakumari walls as Congress set for yatra

Chennai, Tamil Nadu news Live today (September 7): Tamil Nadu on Tuesday logged 449 new coronavirus infections including four returnees from domestic and overseas locations. The death toll rose to 38,037 as a man from neighbouring Kancheepuram district died due to Covid-19, a medical bulletin said.

Chennai | Updated: September 7, 2022 8:03:54 am
Chennai: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives in Chennai, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. Gandhi will attend the launch of party's 3,570 km long 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, on Wednesday. (PTI)

Chennai, Tamil Nadu Live updates: The coastal town of Kanyakumari was buzzing with activity on Tuesday as Congress workers geared up for the launch of the “Bharat Jodo Yatra”, which the party is touting as its biggest mass contact programme since Independence and a “turning point” in India’s political history. Posters with “welcome Rahul Gandhi” and “Bharat Jodo Yatra” written in Tamil adorned the walls of the city on India’s southern tip. Flags and flyers have been put up leading up to the “Mahatma Gandhi Mandapam”, where Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will receive a made-in-India Khadi flag from Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday and hand it over to Seva Dal workers, who will manage the yatra throughout its 3,570-km route from Kanyakumari to Kashmir.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai on Tuesday hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra asking him to fill up the vehicle tanks of his convoy in BJP-ruled states to save money. Also, the proposed yatra would open his eyes to the new India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Annamalai claimed.

In other updates from the state, a Mahila Court here on Tuesday sentenced a 34-year old man to undergo 10 years rigorous imprisonment (RI) on charges of attempting to sexually assault his colleague at a commercial complex here 11 months ago The prosecution case was that Anbuvel, working as a salesman in a textile shop in the complex in Singanallur in the city had tried to sexually assault a 24-year old woman working as a cashier in the shop on October 2 last year.

Live Blog

08:03 (IST)07 Sep 2022
Rahul Gandhi pays tributes at Rajiv Gandhi memorial in Chennai

Rahul Gandhi paid tributes at the memorial of former Prime Minister Bharat Ratna Amarar Rajiv Gandhi.

07:37 (IST)07 Sep 2022
Final checks at the venue done by K C Venugopal

A final check on the preparations at the venue near the 'Mahatma Gandhi Mandapam' was done by general secretaries K C Venugopal and Ramesh along with senior leader and Yatra organisation panel in-charge Digvijaya Singh.

"There is a lot of enthusiasm and excitement among the Congress workers across India," Ramesh told PTI.

"Even in states where the Yatra is not passing through, people are excited. In each state the Congress will organise similar Yatras on a smaller scale, may be of 50 km or 100 km on the main theme of uniting India, an India being torn apart by economic inequalities, social polarisation and over-centralisation," he said.

In an apparent dig at the government, Ramesh said it will not be a yatra of speeches where announcements are made. Rahul Gandhi, accompanied by 118 leaders, will interact with various groups, he said.

"The party is focused on making Bharat Jodo Yatra successful because it is the largest mass mobilisation programme it has undertaken in Independent India." "It is the longest yatra undertaken by the party. It's a turning point for India's political history. Padyatras have a significance of their own and this is transformational politics. This is what politics is about, not of abuse, vendetta and vilification," he said. PTI

07:36 (IST)07 Sep 2022
Cong to launch 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' Wednesday; says it's decisive moment for party's rejuvenation

A day before the launch of the much-touted 3,570-km 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', the Congress on Tuesday said it is a "transformational moment" for Indian politics and a "decisive moment" for the party's rejuvenation.

With the launch of the Yatra on Wednesday at a mega rally here, the Congress is seeking to flag economic disparities, social polarisation and political centralisation, while attempting to make gains in what it often described as battle of ideologies.

Before the launch, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi will take part in a prayer meeting at Rajiv Gandhi memorial in Sriperumbudur on Wednesday. He will then attend an event in Kanyakumari where Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, Rajasthan's Ashok Gehlot and Chhattisgarh's Bhupesh Baghel will be present.

Stalin will present a national flag made of khadi to Gandhi who will hand it over to Seva Dal workers who will manage the Yatra throughout.

After the event at the Mahatma Gandhi Mandapam where Stalin will be present, Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders will walk to the seaside venue of the rally where the yatra will be formally launched.

Sources said a message from the Congress president could be read or a video message from her be shown at the event. Sonia Gandhi's mother passed away recently in Italy. Both she and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are abroad.

Rahul Gandhi arrived in Chennai Tuesday night.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said the Yatra is a "transformational moment for Indian politics and it is a decisive moment for the rejuvenation of the party". PTI

07:32 (IST)07 Sep 2022
Welcome to today's blog!

Good morning! Welcome to today's blog. We bring to you all the latest news updates from Chennai, Tamil Nadu. 

The Tamil Nadu government on Monday launched 26 schools of excellence and 15 model schools, and the Pudhumai Penn Scheme, a monthly financial assistance scheme for female students to complete undergraduate programmes, on Monday. New schools inspired by smart classrooms in Delhi were opened by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal along with state Chief Minister M K Stalin.

The National Commission for Scheduled Castes has asked officials in Tamil Nadu to sensitise people on having a common path leading to burial ground and avoid discriminating the SCs in the State, Commission’s Vice Chairman Arun Halder said on Monday. Moved by the plight of about 50 SC families in a district who were unfairly treated by the upper caste, Halder said he had asked the officials to do away with the separate path for the SCs and render justice to the community.

In other news,

the Twitter account of Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji was briefly hacked on Sunday as it was showing a different display name, and requested people to make use of crypto currencies. The account of the Minister for Electricity, Prohibition and Excise has over two lakh followers and that was restored later in the day.

Tamil Nadu on Sunday inoculated 12.28 lakh people against COVID-19 in the 35th mega vaccination exercise held in the state. A total of 78,337 people received the first dose, 2,91,028 the second jab, while 8,59,628 got the precautionary booster dose, a release said here. The total number of people who were vaccinated above the age of 18 years with the first dose comprises 96.39 per cent and the second dose 90.61 per cent. Minister for Health and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian, Principal Health Secretary P Senthil Kumar, inspected the vaccination camps in Chennai along with the Greater Chennai Corporation Mayor Priya Ranjan among others.

In the appointment of judges, there should be representation of all sections of the people, Chief Minister M K Stalin said here on Sunday and pitched again for a bench of the Supreme Court in Chennai.

One arrested in murder of Chennai-based industrialist, film financier Bhaskaran

The Chennai police have arrested a man in connection with the murder case of a 67-year-old industrialist and film financier, Bhaskaran, a day after his body was found dumped on a road inside a plastic bag, said officials Sunday.

A police officer told The Indian Express the accused Ganesan was taken in custody late Saturday by officials of the R-5 Virugambakkam police station. They said the accused was in the business of supplying women.

First published on: 07-09-2022 at 07:31:25 am