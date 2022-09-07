Chennai News Live Updates: ‘Welcome Rahul’ posters, graffiti adorn Kanyakumari walls as Congress set for yatra

Chennai, Tamil Nadu Live updates: The coastal town of Kanyakumari was buzzing with activity on Tuesday as Congress workers geared up for the launch of the “Bharat Jodo Yatra”, which the party is touting as its biggest mass contact programme since Independence and a “turning point” in India’s political history. Posters with “welcome Rahul Gandhi” and “Bharat Jodo Yatra” written in Tamil adorned the walls of the city on India’s southern tip. Flags and flyers have been put up leading up to the “Mahatma Gandhi Mandapam”, where Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will receive a made-in-India Khadi flag from Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday and hand it over to Seva Dal workers, who will manage the yatra throughout its 3,570-km route from Kanyakumari to Kashmir.
Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai on Tuesday hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra asking him to fill up the vehicle tanks of his convoy in BJP-ruled states to save money. Also, the proposed yatra would open his eyes to the new India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Annamalai claimed.
In other updates from the state, a Mahila Court here on Tuesday sentenced a 34-year old man to undergo 10 years rigorous imprisonment (RI) on charges of attempting to sexually assault his colleague at a commercial complex here 11 months ago The prosecution case was that Anbuvel, working as a salesman in a textile shop in the complex in Singanallur in the city had tried to sexually assault a 24-year old woman working as a cashier in the shop on October 2 last year.
Rahul Gandhi paid tributes at the memorial of former Prime Minister Bharat Ratna Amarar Rajiv Gandhi.
A final check on the preparations at the venue near the 'Mahatma Gandhi Mandapam' was done by general secretaries K C Venugopal and Ramesh along with senior leader and Yatra organisation panel in-charge Digvijaya Singh.
"There is a lot of enthusiasm and excitement among the Congress workers across India," Ramesh told PTI.
"Even in states where the Yatra is not passing through, people are excited. In each state the Congress will organise similar Yatras on a smaller scale, may be of 50 km or 100 km on the main theme of uniting India, an India being torn apart by economic inequalities, social polarisation and over-centralisation," he said.
In an apparent dig at the government, Ramesh said it will not be a yatra of speeches where announcements are made. Rahul Gandhi, accompanied by 118 leaders, will interact with various groups, he said.
"The party is focused on making Bharat Jodo Yatra successful because it is the largest mass mobilisation programme it has undertaken in Independent India." "It is the longest yatra undertaken by the party. It's a turning point for India's political history. Padyatras have a significance of their own and this is transformational politics. This is what politics is about, not of abuse, vendetta and vilification," he said. PTI
A day before the launch of the much-touted 3,570-km 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', the Congress on Tuesday said it is a "transformational moment" for Indian politics and a "decisive moment" for the party's rejuvenation.
With the launch of the Yatra on Wednesday at a mega rally here, the Congress is seeking to flag economic disparities, social polarisation and political centralisation, while attempting to make gains in what it often described as battle of ideologies.
Before the launch, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi will take part in a prayer meeting at Rajiv Gandhi memorial in Sriperumbudur on Wednesday. He will then attend an event in Kanyakumari where Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, Rajasthan's Ashok Gehlot and Chhattisgarh's Bhupesh Baghel will be present.
Stalin will present a national flag made of khadi to Gandhi who will hand it over to Seva Dal workers who will manage the Yatra throughout.
After the event at the Mahatma Gandhi Mandapam where Stalin will be present, Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders will walk to the seaside venue of the rally where the yatra will be formally launched.
Sources said a message from the Congress president could be read or a video message from her be shown at the event. Sonia Gandhi's mother passed away recently in Italy. Both she and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are abroad.
Rahul Gandhi arrived in Chennai Tuesday night.
Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said the Yatra is a "transformational moment for Indian politics and it is a decisive moment for the rejuvenation of the party". PTI
