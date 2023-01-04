scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 04, 2023
Chennai News Live Updates: New weekly train from Ramanathapuram to Secunderabad

Chennai News Live Updates, January 4, 2023: The train will operate every Wednesday until January 25. It is expected to depart from Ramanathapuram at 9.50 am and reach Secunderabad the following day at 12.50 pm.

By: Express Web Desk
Chennai | January 4, 2023 10:25 IST
The train will operate every Wednesday until January 25. (File/Representational image)

Chennai News Live Updates (January 4, 2023): The Southern Railways has announced weekly special trains starting Wednesday to connect Ramanathapuram to Secunderabad in Telangana. The train will operate every Wednesday until January 25. It is expected to depart from Ramanathapuram at 9.50 am and reach Secunderabad the following day at 12.50 pm. The main halts in Tamil Nadu will include Chennai Egmore, Chengalpattu, and Chidambaram.

In other news, the Tamil Nadu government Tuesday started distributing Pongal gift hamper tokens to 2.19 crore ration cardholders of the state. The tokens will be distributed until January 8. The scheme will be inaugurated by Chief Minister M K Stalin on January 9, and the hampers will be distributed to the token holders until January 13.

Five members of a family, including two women and two children, were killed after a container truck allegedly rammed into a car on the Trichy-Chennai National Highway in Tamil Nadu’s Cuddalore district early on Tuesday, the police said. According to officers, the accident happened at around 2 am near Veppur, when the truck struck the car from behind, causing the car to get sandwiched between an Innova and a bus.

Live Blog

Chennai News Live Updates: Pongal gift hamper token distribution underway, CM to launch scheme on January 9; Follow this space for latest updates.

10:05 (IST)04 Jan 2023
Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin tells officials to expedite ganja cases

Steps should be taken to expeditiously conduct and complete ganja and Gutkha cases and secure conviction for offenders, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin directed top officials here on Tuesday.

Chairing a high-level meeting to review prevention and awareness measures against drugs, Stalin said all police superintendents and collectors should say with pride that their regions are completely ganja-free. Such a time should blossom and only then people would feel that their children are safe. Everyone should work towards making entire Tamil Nadu fully drug-free. Read more.

10:02 (IST)04 Jan 2023
1 Ayyappan devotee killed, 2 injured in road accident in TN's Dindigul

A person died after a minivan carrying 20 Ayyappan temple devotees from Karnataka met with an accident near Vedasandur in the Dindigul district on Tuesday.

Two others were injured and are admitted to Dindigul Government Hospital for treatment.

"A minivan carrying 20 Ayyappan temple devotees from Karnataka met with an accident near Vedasandur in the Dindigul district. One person died in the accident. Two people were injured and admitted to Dindigul Government Hospital for treatment," said the district superintendent of police (SP).

Further details are awaited on the matter. ANI

10:02 (IST)04 Jan 2023
Welcome to today's live blog.

Good morning! Welcome to today's live blog. We bring to you all the latest updates from Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

Jallikattu bulls in Madurai get trained to gear up for sport that is just a few days away in Tamil Nadu. (PTI)

Actor, choreographer and reality show contestant Gayathri Raghuram, who also was a functionary of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), took to Twitter Tuesday and announced that she was quitting the party as there was no safety for women under the Tamil Nadu BJP state president K Annamalai. Raghuram, who had been at loggerheads with the party leadership for over a period of time, once served as the head of the party’s arts and cultural wing. She was suspended from the party last November for six months for bringing disrepute to the party. “I have taken the decision with heavy heart to resign from TNBJP for not giving opportunity for an enquiry, equal rights and respect for women. Under Annamalai leadership women are not safe. I feel better to be trolled as an outsider (sic),” she tweeted.

In other news, a life-sized statue of BR Ambedkar was vandalised at Neduvaramabakkam village near Ponneri in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruvallur district, the police said Monday. The statue was set up by the members of the Ambedkar Ilaignar Narpani Mandram. On Monday morning, the residents of Neduvaramabakkam noticed that the face of the statue had been disfigured, and the index finger on the right hand of the figure was also damaged.

Read also | Coimbatore woman, who went missing from yoga centre, found dead in abandoned well

A woman police official was allegedly harassed while she was on duty during an event organised by the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in Chennai’s Virugambakkam Sunday. Soon after, state BJP chief K Annamalai took to Twitter claiming that DMK activists stopped the police from taking action against the harassers who were “DMK functionaries”.

The woman constable was allegedly harassed when the party was distributing welfare assistance to women near Dasarathapuram bus stand as part of the birth centenary celebrations of the late DMK leader K Anbazhagan. Sources said after the constable desperately sought help, a senior officer intervened and two people were caught and questioned about the incident.

First published on: 04-01-2023 at 09:32 IST
