Chennai News Live Updates: New weekly train from Ramanathapuram to Secunderabad

Chennai News Live Updates (January 4, 2023): The Southern Railways has announced weekly special trains starting Wednesday to connect Ramanathapuram to Secunderabad in Telangana. The train will operate every Wednesday until January 25. It is expected to depart from Ramanathapuram at 9.50 am and reach Secunderabad the following day at 12.50 pm. The main halts in Tamil Nadu will include Chennai Egmore, Chengalpattu, and Chidambaram.
In other news, the Tamil Nadu government Tuesday started distributing Pongal gift hamper tokens to 2.19 crore ration cardholders of the state. The tokens will be distributed until January 8. The scheme will be inaugurated by Chief Minister M K Stalin on January 9, and the hampers will be distributed to the token holders until January 13.
Five members of a family, including two women and two children, were killed after a container truck allegedly rammed into a car on the Trichy-Chennai National Highway in Tamil Nadu’s Cuddalore district early on Tuesday, the police said. According to officers, the accident happened at around 2 am near Veppur, when the truck struck the car from behind, causing the car to get sandwiched between an Innova and a bus.
Steps should be taken to expeditiously conduct and complete ganja and Gutkha cases and secure conviction for offenders, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin directed top officials here on Tuesday.
Chairing a high-level meeting to review prevention and awareness measures against drugs, Stalin said all police superintendents and collectors should say with pride that their regions are completely ganja-free. Such a time should blossom and only then people would feel that their children are safe. Everyone should work towards making entire Tamil Nadu fully drug-free. Read more.
"A minivan carrying 20 Ayyappan temple devotees from Karnataka met with an accident near Vedasandur in the Dindigul district. One person died in the accident. Two people were injured and admitted to Dindigul Government Hospital for treatment," said the district superintendent of police (SP).
