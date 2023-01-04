Chennai News Live Updates: New weekly train from Ramanathapuram to Secunderabad

Jallikattu bulls in Madurai get trained to gear up for sport that is just a few days away in Tamil Nadu. (PTI)

Actor, choreographer and reality show contestant Gayathri Raghuram, who also was a functionary of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), took to Twitter Tuesday and announced that she was quitting the party as there was no safety for women under the Tamil Nadu BJP state president K Annamalai. Raghuram, who had been at loggerheads with the party leadership for over a period of time, once served as the head of the party’s arts and cultural wing. She was suspended from the party last November for six months for bringing disrepute to the party. “I have taken the decision with heavy heart to resign from TNBJP for not giving opportunity for an enquiry, equal rights and respect for women. Under Annamalai leadership women are not safe. I feel better to be trolled as an outsider (sic),” she tweeted.

In other news, a life-sized statue of BR Ambedkar was vandalised at Neduvaramabakkam village near Ponneri in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruvallur district, the police said Monday. The statue was set up by the members of the Ambedkar Ilaignar Narpani Mandram. On Monday morning, the residents of Neduvaramabakkam noticed that the face of the statue had been disfigured, and the index finger on the right hand of the figure was also damaged.

A woman police official was allegedly harassed while she was on duty during an event organised by the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in Chennai’s Virugambakkam Sunday. Soon after, state BJP chief K Annamalai took to Twitter claiming that DMK activists stopped the police from taking action against the harassers who were “DMK functionaries”.