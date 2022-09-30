scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 30, 2022
Chennai News Live Updates: Platform ticket price to be hiked in eight stations

Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates September 30, 2022: The state government’s order comes even as the Madras High Court granted RSS permission to hold route marches in Tamil Nadu on October 2 and refused to hear petitions challenging it.

By: Express Web Desk
New Delhi | Updated: September 30, 2022 9:30:55 am
The increased tariff will be in place for a period of three months from October 1, 2022, to January 31, 2023. (File photo)

Chennai News Live Updates, September 30, 2022: The platform ticket price for eight stations in Tamil Nadu’s Chennai city will be increased in view of the festive season, the Southern Railway Thursday announced. Currently, the platform tickets are being sold at Rs 10. It will now be increased to Rs 20 and this will be effective from October 1.

Tamil Nadu government denied the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) permission to hold route marches on October 2, citing demonstrations in the wake of a central government imposed ban on the Popular Front of India (PFI) and protests by political parties against the RSS route march. The state government’s order comes even as the Madras High Court granted RSS permission to hold route marches in Tamil Nadu on October 2 and refused to hear petitions challenging it.

Meanwhile, an aquarium near Chennai has set up an underwater display of dolls, or kolu, to give Navratri celebrations a special touch. A YouTube video uploaded by VGP Marine Kingdom shows over 50 dolls placed on the seven-step kolu, which was inaugurated by Tamil Nadu Tourism Minister M Mathiventhan a few days ago. Touted to be the first of their kind, the dolls were made in such a way that they can withstand salt water.

Live Blog

Chennai News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu govt denies permission for RSS processions ; Follow this space for more Chennai live updates  

09:21 (IST)30 Sep 2022
08:32 (IST)30 Sep 2022
Tamil Nadu: Special buses announced ahead of Ayudha Pooja

The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation has announced that special buses will be operated to cater to the travellers ahead of Ayudha Pooja .

Tamil Nadu Transport Minister SS Sivashankar said around 2,050 special buses will be operated from Chennai apart from the existing 2,100 buses on September 30 and October 1. Know more here

Elderly woman refuses to travel free in Tamil Nadu govt bus, video goes viral

Apparently unwilling to utilise a government sop, an elderly woman has refused to travel free in a government bus here and is seen arguing with the conductor to issue a ticket to her, visuals of which have gone viral on social media.

Free travel for women in state-run buses in Tamil Nadu is a poll promise of the ruling DMK made ahead of the 2021 Assembly elections.

The incident came in the backdrop of a state minister’s certain remarks made in the context of the free bus travel scheme, which has not gone down well with a section of women commuters and others in the state.

First published on: 30-09-2022 at 08:30:52 am
