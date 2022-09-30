Chennai News Live Updates: Platform ticket price to be hiked in eight stations

Chennai News Live Updates, September 30, 2022: The platform ticket price for eight stations in Tamil Nadu’s Chennai city will be increased in view of the festive season, the Southern Railway Thursday announced. Currently, the platform tickets are being sold at Rs 10. It will now be increased to Rs 20 and this will be effective from October 1.

Tamil Nadu government denied the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) permission to hold route marches on October 2, citing demonstrations in the wake of a central government imposed ban on the Popular Front of India (PFI) and protests by political parties against the RSS route march. The state government’s order comes even as the Madras High Court granted RSS permission to hold route marches in Tamil Nadu on October 2 and refused to hear petitions challenging it.

Meanwhile, an aquarium near Chennai has set up an underwater display of dolls, or kolu, to give Navratri celebrations a special touch. A YouTube video uploaded by VGP Marine Kingdom shows over 50 dolls placed on the seven-step kolu, which was inaugurated by Tamil Nadu Tourism Minister M Mathiventhan a few days ago. Touted to be the first of their kind, the dolls were made in such a way that they can withstand salt water.