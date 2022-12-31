Chennai News Live Updates: One lakh police personnel on duty today, tomorrow across Tamil Nadu

Chennai News Live Updates; New Year 2023 in Tamil Nadu: The Chennai police have announced a slew of traffic arrangements for Saturday as Marina Beach and Elliot’s Beach and other areas in the city are expected to attract thousands of people on New Year’s Eve. The Foreshore service road will be closed for traffic from 7 pm Dec. 31 to 6 am Jan. 1, 2023, along with other restrictions.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu police have also issued a set of guidelines the public needs to follow on Dec. 31 and on New Year’s Day. Close to one lakh police personnel will be on duty on both days across the state for security purposes. The state police said that there should be no celebrations post 1 am on New Year’s Day and people will not be allowed to go to the beach on both days.

In other news, Kadambur Village in Chengalpattu district will soon get a botanical garden at a cost of Rs 300 crore. The project, to be set up in partnership with the Royal Botanic Gardens in London, will come up across 138 hectares. The project will be implemented over five years and will include a native species garden, arboretums and bambusetums (bamboo garden), and healing garden with medicinal plants, besides incorporating the landscape of ancient Tamil Nadu, among other initiatives.