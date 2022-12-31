scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 31, 2022
Chennai News Live Updates: One lakh police personnel on duty today, tomorrow across Tamil Nadu

Chennai News Live Updates, December 31 2022: Police say they will effectively enforce the ban on driving while drunk, rash driving, riding without helmets, creating noise pollution etc.

By: Express Web Desk
Updated: December 31, 2022 9:52:13 am
Chennai News| Tamil nadu police | New Year eve | 2023 | Marina beachChennai News Live: Marina Beach, Elliot’s Beach and other areas in the city usually attract thousands of people on New Year’s Eve. (Representational image)

Chennai News Live Updates; New Year 2023 in Tamil Nadu: The Chennai police have announced a slew of traffic arrangements for Saturday as Marina Beach and Elliot’s Beach and other areas in the city are expected to attract thousands of people on New Year’s Eve. The Foreshore service road will be closed for traffic from 7 pm Dec. 31 to 6 am Jan. 1, 2023, along with other restrictions.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu police have also issued a set of guidelines the public needs to follow on Dec. 31 and on New Year’s Day. Close to one lakh police personnel will be on duty on both days across the state for security purposes. The state police said that there should be no celebrations post 1 am on New Year’s Day and people will not be allowed to go to the beach on both days.

In other news, Kadambur Village in Chengalpattu district will soon get a botanical garden at a cost of Rs 300 crore. The project, to be set up in partnership with the Royal Botanic Gardens in London, will come up across 138 hectares. The project will be implemented over five years and will include a native species garden, arboretums and bambusetums (bamboo garden), and healing garden with medicinal plants, besides incorporating the landscape of ancient Tamil Nadu, among other initiatives.

Live Blog

Chennai news live updates: BJP cannot win a single seat in Tamil Nadu, says CM M K Stalin; Tamil Nadu leaders condole death of Heeraben Modi; Follow this space for more live updates from Chennai and Tamil Nadu

09:52 (IST)31 Dec 2022
Welcome to today's live!

Good morning! Welcome to today's live. We bring to you all the latest updates from Chennai, Tamil Nadu. 

Women take selfie in the background of a sand sculpture designed by 181 Women's Help Center of Tamil Nadu Government to spread awareness about violence against women and women's safety, at the Marina Beach in Chennai, on December 30, 2022. (PTI)

A businessman from nearby Salem who arrived here from China via Singapore has tested positive for Covid-19, official sources said on Thursday. The 37-year old man, who arrived in the city by a connecting flight on Wednesday, tested positive at the airport, the sources said.

Also Read |2 passengers from Dubai, Cambodia test positive for Covid-19 at Chennai airport

“The man, a textile businessman hailing from Ilampillai near Salem, is asymptomatic and under follow-up of health authorities,” they said.

In other news, Though Udhayanidhi Stalin may be new to a ministerial post, he is a familiar face in Tamil Nadu and he would respond to criticism of his elevation through performance, Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Thursday.

Indicating that political adversaries would be proved wrong, Stalin said Udhayanidhi was capable of proving his mettle when it comes to administration.

Read in Political Pulse: |Stalin in driver’s seat to Udhayanidhi on rise to EPS vs OPS saga: TN politics braces for eventful ride

“Though he has been made a Minister now, he is not new to you (people). There was criticism during his elevation as a Minister. I am sure Udhayanidhi will rise up to the occasion and respond to the criticism through his performance,” the Chief Minister said at an event got up here to distribute government welfare assistance to several hundreds of beneficiaries in the district.

DMK former MP S Masthan, believed to have died due to complaints of chest pain, was murdered allegedly due to financial dealing and five people including his driver have been arrested, police said on Friday.

The Guduvanchery police, who took up the case after Masthan’s son preferred a complaint claiming suspicion in his father’s death on December 22, formed special teams and narrowed down on the culprits.

First published on: 31-12-2022 at 09:29 IST
