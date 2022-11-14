scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 14, 2022
Chennai News Live Updates: Nalini Sriharan wants to join daughter in UK, after 31 years in prison

Chennai News Live Updates today: Nalini Sriharan says one of the most turbulent days she encountered in the three decades of incarceration was the visit of Priyanka Gandhi

By: Express Web Desk
New Delhi | Updated: November 14, 2022 9:32:19 am
Nalini Sriharan, one of the convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, speaks to reporters during a press conference after being released from prison (PTI)

Chennai News Live Updates: Nalini Sriharan, one among the six convicts in the 1991 Rajiv Gandhi assassination case released on Saturday evening from Tamil Nadu prisons, said one of the most turbulent days she encountered in the three decades of incarceration was the visit of Priyanka Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi’s daughter, at the Vellore prison. Talking to the media after being released, Nalini said her first priority is to meet her daughter, who lives in the UK, along with her husband and co-convict Murugan.

In other news, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday said he would soon be inspecting rain-affected areas in the Cauvery delta region. After inspecting areas in north Chennai, Stalin said he would be visiting Sirkazhi in Mayilduthurai district on November 14. “People said there is no rain water stagnation in most (North Chennai) areas,” the Chief Minister said on his visit to city areas.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Minister for Higher Education K Ponmudy on Sunday appealed to Union Home Minister Amit Shah to take steps to make Tamil official language in Central government offices and also allot funds for its development on par with Sanskrit. The appeal comes in the backdrop of the Union Minister requesting the Tamil Nadu government to impart technical education in Tamil on Saturday.

 

Live Blog

09:32 (IST)14 Nov 2022
Work of draining stagnant water in Vannan Kuttai area underway yesterday ; Stalin visits
09:13 (IST)14 Nov 2022
Take steps to make Tamil official in Central govt offices: TN Minister

Tamil Nadu Minister for Higher Education K Ponmudy on Sunday appealed to Union Home Minister Amit Shah to take steps to make Tamil official language in Central government offices and also allot funds for its development on par with Sanskrit.

The appeal comes in the backdrop of the Union Minister requesting the Tamil Nadu government to impart technical education in Tamil on Saturday. Read more...

09:02 (IST)14 Nov 2022
Incessant rainfall leads to waterlogging in Mayiladuthurai temple
08:33 (IST)14 Nov 2022
Rains to recede, Stalin to inspect delta region

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday said he would soon be inspecting rain-affected areas in the Cauvery delta region.

After inspecting areas in north Chennai, Stalin said he would be visiting Sirkazhi in Mayilduthurai district on November 14. Know more here

Priyanka Gandhi posed questions on Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination: Nalini Sriharan

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra asked about the killing of her father Rajiv Gandhi when she met her in prison in 2008 and she was emotional, Nalini Sriharan, one of the convicts freed in the former prime minister’s assassination case said here on Sunday.

Addressing her first ever press conference, Nalini, answering a question, said she told Vadra about whatever she knew on the matter. Asked if Vadra appeared strong or “emotionally cried,” Nalini said: “Yes, she was very emotional.” Despite the passage of time, Priyanka’s wounds caused by her father’s killing did not heal when she met her. Apparently, by using the word “wounds” Nalini referred to the aspect of emotional trauma. When asked again if Vadra cried, she nodded and said “yes.” Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated in 1991 and Priyanka met Nalini in 2008 in Vellore Central Prison in Tamil Nadu.

Other things that transpired in that meeting cannot be disclosed as it pertained to Priyanka’s personal views, she said.

First published on: 14-11-2022 at 08:32:12 am
