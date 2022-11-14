Chennai News Live Updates: Nalini Sriharan wants to join daughter in UK, after 31 years in prison

Nalini Sriharan, one of the convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, speaks to reporters during a press conference after being released from prison (PTI)

Chennai News Live Updates: Nalini Sriharan, one among the six convicts in the 1991 Rajiv Gandhi assassination case released on Saturday evening from Tamil Nadu prisons, said one of the most turbulent days she encountered in the three decades of incarceration was the visit of Priyanka Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi’s daughter, at the Vellore prison. Talking to the media after being released, Nalini said her first priority is to meet her daughter, who lives in the UK, along with her husband and co-convict Murugan.

In other news, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday said he would soon be inspecting rain-affected areas in the Cauvery delta region. After inspecting areas in north Chennai, Stalin said he would be visiting Sirkazhi in Mayilduthurai district on November 14. “People said there is no rain water stagnation in most (North Chennai) areas,” the Chief Minister said on his visit to city areas.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Minister for Higher Education K Ponmudy on Sunday appealed to Union Home Minister Amit Shah to take steps to make Tamil official language in Central government offices and also allot funds for its development on par with Sanskrit. The appeal comes in the backdrop of the Union Minister requesting the Tamil Nadu government to impart technical education in Tamil on Saturday.