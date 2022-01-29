scorecardresearch
Saturday, January 29, 2022
Chennai News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu reports 26,533 fresh Covid-19 cases; 5,346 in Chennai

🔴 Chennai, Tamil Nadu Omicron Coronavirus Cases Live Updates, Chennai Omicron Covid-19 Cases Today News Live, Chennai Curfew Ends, Chennai School, Colleges Reopening News Latest, 29 January: As per the data released by the health department, 94.8 per cent of Covid patients are in home Isolation and 5.2 per cent are in hospitals.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai |
Updated: January 29, 2022 9:51:49 am
A healthworker prepares an 'oxygen triage facility' for COVID-19 patients as coronavirus cases surge, at Omandurar Government hospital in Chennai, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. (PTI Photo/ R Senthil Kumar)(PTI01_23_2022_000161A)

Chennai, Tamil Nadu Live News: Tamil Nadu on Friday recorded 26,533 fresh coronavirus infections and 48 deaths, taking the overall tallies to 32,79,284 and 37,460 respectively. In Chennai, 5,246 people got infected with the virus. The district was followed by Coimbatore (3,448 cases), Tiruppur (1,779), Chengalpattu (1,662), Salem (1,387) and Erode (1,261), among others. As per the data released by the health department, 94.8 per cent of Covid patients are in home Isolation and 5.2 per cent are in hospitals. A total of 1,33,246 special beds for Covid-19 treatment have been set up by the government and only 8 per cent of them have been occupied.

Meanwhile, the state has decided to conduct some exams online despite planning to reopen colleges. In other news, the 20th mega vaccination camp is scheduled to take place today.

Also, the nomination process for the Tamil Nadu urban local body polls scheduled to be held next month began on Friday, an official told PTI. The State Election Commission had announced on Wednesday that elections to the urban local bodies across Tamil Nadu would be held in a single phase on February 19. On Friday, State Election Commissioner V Palanikumar reviewed the arrangements for conducting a free and fair poll and briefed the officials and election observers on strictly following the SoP issued on conducting the elections with COVID-19 safety protocol in place.

Live: Chennai, Tamil Nadu Omicron Coronavirus Case: Tamil Nadu reports 26,533 fresh Covid-19 cases; 5,346 in Chennai; Nomination for Tamil Nadu urban local body polls begins; Follow live updates here.

09:51 (IST)29 Jan 2022
AIADMK Rajya Sabha MP Navaneethakrishnan removed from party post

Rajya Sabha MP A Navaneethakrishnan has been relieved from the post of secretary of the AIADMK’s advocate wing, effective from Saturday. In a joint statement, party coordinator O Panneerselvam and co-coordinator and Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami said Navaneethakrishnan was relieved from the post but did not mention the reason for the action. Read more

09:39 (IST)29 Jan 2022
😷 Tamil Nadu reports 26,533 fresh Covid-19 cases

Tamil Nadu on Friday recorded 26,533 fresh coronavirus infections and 48 deaths, taking the overall tallies to 32,79,284 and 37,460 respectively.

09:26 (IST)29 Jan 2022
Chennai power cut today: These parts of city to face power disruption

Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.

Thousand Lights/Greams road: Aziz Mulk 1 st to 5 th Street, Thousand Lights, Begum sahib 1 st Street to 3 rd Street, Ramaswamy Street – ( one part) , Model School Road, Alagiri Nagar, Nungambakkam High Road and above surrounding areas.

Kolathur/ Pombuhar Nagar: Jayaram Nagar, Thenpalani Nagar, Ambedkar Nagar,Ashoka Avenue, G.K.M Colony 31 & 32 nd Street, G.K.M Colony 34-37 th ST., (Part), Poombuhar Nagar (Part), K.C. Garden 1 to 6 th St., Papermills Road (Part) RETTERI AREA Venus nagar, Kasthuri nagar 1-5 th street, Lakshimipuram area. TVK NAGAR AREA Vetri nagar (part), Varadharajan street, Kanniappan street, Ram nagar 3 rd main road (Part), SRP koil north (Part), GKM colony 33-43 (part), Kumaran nagar LAKSHMIPURAM AREA Teachers colony, Krishna nagar, Villivakkam road and above surrounding areas. Read more

09:14 (IST)29 Jan 2022
Welcome to today's blog

Welcome to today’s live blog. We bring to you the latest news on Covid-19, politics, features, entertainment, sports, weather, art and culture from across Chennai and Tamil Nadu. Follow our live blog and @ie_chennai to stay up to date with what’s happening in the state.

An FIR was filed on Friday against a BJP office-bearer for his tweet, following a complaint which alleged that he stoked communal passions by spreading false information in social media, police said. The BJP slammed the police action saying it went against freedom of expression and referring to the tweet by its functionary, asserted that neither undignified words were used nor was there anything in it, that could create communal unrest. The Saffron party’s reaction came hours after Chennai police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal warned of tough action against those spreading canards in social media to create religious hatred or disturb public tranquility.

READ | TN police slaps case against BJP man for ‘hate tweet’

Having tasted success in the 2021 rural local body elections, the fans of actor Vijay are gearing up with vigour for their next challenge — the urban local body polls. As many as 169 members of Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam (TVMI), a fan club-turned welfare organisation, had contested for various posts in the rural local body election in the nine districts and of them 129 got elected.

The performance sprung a surprise in the state’s political arena as even the well-known parties like actor Kamal Haasan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam or Seeman’s Naam Tamizhar Katchi failed to open their account. It may be noted that during the last local body polls, posters were pasted in areas like Madurai by the members of TVMI that read “We are coming in 2021 local body polls, we are going to provide good governance in 2026 (indicating the state assembly polls).”

READ | Actor Vijay’s fans gear up to contest urban local body polls

A day after the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission announced that the urban local body polls in the state would be held on February 19, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) Thursday launched 45 flying squad teams to maintain surveillance and enforce the Model Code of Conduct.

According to a statement from the GCC, 45 flying squad teams have been formed, which will comprise assistant executive engineers, two police personnel, and one videographer. The flying squad teams will inspect all 200 wards on a shift basis.

READ | TN urban local body polls: Chennai corporation launches 45 flying squad teams for surveillance

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.