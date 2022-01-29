Chennai News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu reports 26,533 fresh Covid-19 cases; 5,346 in Chennai

Chennai, Tamil Nadu Live News: Tamil Nadu on Friday recorded 26,533 fresh coronavirus infections and 48 deaths, taking the overall tallies to 32,79,284 and 37,460 respectively. In Chennai, 5,246 people got infected with the virus. The district was followed by Coimbatore (3,448 cases), Tiruppur (1,779), Chengalpattu (1,662), Salem (1,387) and Erode (1,261), among others. As per the data released by the health department, 94.8 per cent of Covid patients are in home Isolation and 5.2 per cent are in hospitals. A total of 1,33,246 special beds for Covid-19 treatment have been set up by the government and only 8 per cent of them have been occupied.
Meanwhile, the state has decided to conduct some exams online despite planning to reopen colleges. In other news, the 20th mega vaccination camp is scheduled to take place today.
Also, the nomination process for the Tamil Nadu urban local body polls scheduled to be held next month began on Friday, an official told PTI. The State Election Commission had announced on Wednesday that elections to the urban local bodies across Tamil Nadu would be held in a single phase on February 19. On Friday, State Election Commissioner V Palanikumar reviewed the arrangements for conducting a free and fair poll and briefed the officials and election observers on strictly following the SoP issued on conducting the elections with COVID-19 safety protocol in place.
Rajya Sabha MP A Navaneethakrishnan has been relieved from the post of secretary of the AIADMK’s advocate wing, effective from Saturday. In a joint statement, party coordinator O Panneerselvam and co-coordinator and Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami said Navaneethakrishnan was relieved from the post but did not mention the reason for the action. Read more
Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.
Thousand Lights/Greams road: Aziz Mulk 1 st to 5 th Street, Thousand Lights, Begum sahib 1 st Street to 3 rd Street, Ramaswamy Street – ( one part) , Model School Road, Alagiri Nagar, Nungambakkam High Road and above surrounding areas.
Kolathur/ Pombuhar Nagar: Jayaram Nagar, Thenpalani Nagar, Ambedkar Nagar,Ashoka Avenue, G.K.M Colony 31 & 32 nd Street, G.K.M Colony 34-37 th ST., (Part), Poombuhar Nagar (Part), K.C. Garden 1 to 6 th St., Papermills Road (Part) RETTERI AREA Venus nagar, Kasthuri nagar 1-5 th street, Lakshimipuram area. TVK NAGAR AREA Vetri nagar (part), Varadharajan street, Kanniappan street, Ram nagar 3 rd main road (Part), SRP koil north (Part), GKM colony 33-43 (part), Kumaran nagar LAKSHMIPURAM AREA Teachers colony, Krishna nagar, Villivakkam road and above surrounding areas. Read more
