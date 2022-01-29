Chennai News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu reports 26,533 fresh Covid-19 cases; 5,346 in Chennai

An FIR was filed on Friday against a BJP office-bearer for his tweet, following a complaint which alleged that he stoked communal passions by spreading false information in social media, police said. The BJP slammed the police action saying it went against freedom of expression and referring to the tweet by its functionary, asserted that neither undignified words were used nor was there anything in it, that could create communal unrest. The Saffron party’s reaction came hours after Chennai police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal warned of tough action against those spreading canards in social media to create religious hatred or disturb public tranquility.

Having tasted success in the 2021 rural local body elections, the fans of actor Vijay are gearing up with vigour for their next challenge — the urban local body polls. As many as 169 members of Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam (TVMI), a fan club-turned welfare organisation, had contested for various posts in the rural local body election in the nine districts and of them 129 got elected.

The performance sprung a surprise in the state’s political arena as even the well-known parties like actor Kamal Haasan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam or Seeman’s Naam Tamizhar Katchi failed to open their account. It may be noted that during the last local body polls, posters were pasted in areas like Madurai by the members of TVMI that read “We are coming in 2021 local body polls, we are going to provide good governance in 2026 (indicating the state assembly polls).”

A day after the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission announced that the urban local body polls in the state would be held on February 19, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) Thursday launched 45 flying squad teams to maintain surveillance and enforce the Model Code of Conduct.

According to a statement from the GCC, 45 flying squad teams have been formed, which will comprise assistant executive engineers, two police personnel, and one videographer. The flying squad teams will inspect all 200 wards on a shift basis.