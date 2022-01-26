scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, January 26, 2022
Breaking News
Live now

Chennai News Live Updates: CM MK Stalin, Governor RN Ravi take part in 73rd Republic Day celebrations in Chennai

🔴 Chennai, Tamil Nadu Omicron Coronavirus Cases Live Updates, Chennai Republic Day Celebrations, Covid-19 Cases Today News Live, Chennai Curfew, Lockdown Guidelines, 26 January: As many as 6,800 police personnel have been deployed in Chennai in order to beef up the security for the Republic Day Parade.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai |
Updated: January 26, 2022 9:36:58 am
Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi on Wednesday unfurled the Tricolour flag near the Gandhi Square on Kamarajar Salai. (Twitter/@ANI)

Chennai, Tamil Nadu Live News: On occasion of the 73rd Republic Day celebrations, Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi on Wednesday unfurled the Tricolour flag near the Gandhi Square on Kamarajar Salai in Chennai in the presence of Chief Minister M K Stalin, state cabinet ministers, and other senior officials.

As many as 6,800 police personnel have been deployed in Chennai in order to beef up the security for the Republic Day Parade. Apart from the five-tier security around the Marina Beach Front, elaborate arrangements have been made by the city police based on the orders of Chennai City Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal. Police personnel would be deployed in important areas like airports, railway stations, bus terminus, commercial entities, beach areas, etc to ensure no untoward incidents take place.

Earlier, MK Stalin had said the state tableau, which was rejected by the expert committee in New Delhi, will be displayed during the Republic Day celebrations in Chennai. He added that it will be taken to all parts of the state.

More from Chennai

Seven achievers from various fields from Tamil Nadu and one from Puducherry have been chosen for the Padma Shri awards that were announced on Tuesday. No one from the state were among the four personalities chosen for Padma Vibushsan and 17 chosen for Padma Bhushan.

Live Blog

Live: Chennai, Tamil Nadu Omicron Coronavirus Case, Republic Day celebrations News Today: CM MK Stalin, Governor RN Ravi take part in 73rd Republic Day celebrations in Chennai; Tamil Nadu reports 30,055 new Covid-19 cases; Follow live updates here.

09:36 (IST)26 Jan 2022
CM MK Stalin, Governor RN Ravi take part in 73rd Republic Day celebrations in Chennai

On occasion of the 73rd Republic Day celebrations, Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi on Wednesday unfurled the Tricolour flag near the Gandhi Square on Kamarajar Salai in Chennai in the presence of Chief Minister M K Stalin, state cabinet ministers, and other senior officials.

09:24 (IST)26 Jan 2022
Welcome to today's blog

Welcome to today’s live blog. We bring to you the latest news on Covid-19, politics, features, entertainment, sports, weather, art and culture from across Chennai and Tamil Nadu. Follow our live blog and @ie_chennai to stay up to date with what’s happening in the state.

Tamil Nadu Special Police personnel during the full dress rehearsal of the Republic Day Parade 2022, at Marina Beach in Chennai, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)

The Tamil Nadu unit of the BJP on Tuesday demanded a probe by the CBI into the controversial death by suicide of a plus-two girl student in Thanjavur, recently, and legislation for anti conversion to prevent forcible conversions in the state. Party leader and co-incharge of Tamil Nadu, P Sudhakar Reddy, insisted that a CBI inquiry into the forceful conversion attempt which led to the suicide of the minor girl, alone, would render justice to the juvenile and her family.

The party members led by state chief K Annamalai launched a day-long fast agitation at Valluvar Kottam here pressing the demand and also sought compensation to the girl’s parents.

READ | BJP seeks justice for school student’s death, demands CBI probe

Expressing shock over the recent development with the Centre regretting the implementation of NHAI projects and the state government agreeing to extend its full cooperation, opposition AIADMK on Tuesday asked Chief Minister MK Stalin to closely monitor the state’s support on the matter and ensure development in Tamil Nadu.

Asking the state government to rise above politics and bestow importance to development, AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam said Tamil Nadu should strive to obtain central aid to carry out development works in the interest of people.

READ | Tamil Nadu: Centre’s regret on NHAI project ‘shocking’, says AIADMK

A 40 year-old daily wage labourer was arrested on Monday for allegedly vandalising a statue of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MG Ramachandran, hours after the incident raised the hackles of the opposition AIADMK, which called for stringent action against the “anti-social elements” behind the incident. Police identified the arrested person as Sekar and said he vandalised the statue in an inebriated state.

READ | AIADMK fumes over vandalism of MGR statue in Tamil Nadu

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd