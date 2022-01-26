Chennai News Live Updates: CM MK Stalin, Governor RN Ravi take part in 73rd Republic Day celebrations in Chennai

Chennai, Tamil Nadu Live News: On occasion of the 73rd Republic Day celebrations, Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi on Wednesday unfurled the Tricolour flag near the Gandhi Square on Kamarajar Salai in Chennai in the presence of Chief Minister M K Stalin, state cabinet ministers, and other senior officials.

As many as 6,800 police personnel have been deployed in Chennai in order to beef up the security for the Republic Day Parade. Apart from the five-tier security around the Marina Beach Front, elaborate arrangements have been made by the city police based on the orders of Chennai City Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal. Police personnel would be deployed in important areas like airports, railway stations, bus terminus, commercial entities, beach areas, etc to ensure no untoward incidents take place.

Earlier, MK Stalin had said the state tableau, which was rejected by the expert committee in New Delhi, will be displayed during the Republic Day celebrations in Chennai. He added that it will be taken to all parts of the state.

Seven achievers from various fields from Tamil Nadu and one from Puducherry have been chosen for the Padma Shri awards that were announced on Tuesday. No one from the state were among the four personalities chosen for Padma Vibushsan and 17 chosen for Padma Bhushan.