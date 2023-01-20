Chennai News Live Updates: Traffic diversions in Korukkupet from today for railway overbridge construction

Chennai Live News Today, January 21, 2022: The Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) has announced traffic changes to be implemented in Korukkupet as the Greater Chennai Corporation and the railways have proposed the construction of a railway overbridge (ROB) at the Korukkupet railway crossing on Manali Road. As per the announcement from the GCTP, the diversions will come into effect today and will be in place for the next two years till 2025.
Meanwhile, the All-India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) is set to contest the Erode (East) bypoll, which is being conducted following the demise of Congress MLA E Thirumahan Everaa, son of former Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) head E V K S Elangovan. The bypoll will be held on February 27. The Secular Progressive Alliance led by the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) announced Thursday that DMK’s ally Congress will be contesting the Erode bypoll. TNCC leader K S Alagiri said they will be contesting in the constituency since they had already won the seat in the 2021 Assembly election.
In other news, the Chennai airport has come up with an initiative that will facilitate air passengers to check in their luggage at Metro rail stations, which has a great demand among airport-bound commuters. A meeting on the initiative was convened by Chennai Airport Director Dr Sharad Kumar recently in which the officials from Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) and representatives of airlines, including IndiGo, Air India, and Vistara airlines participated.
The grand old party may feel elated over retaining the Erode East Assembly constituency to re-establish its hold but in a charged-up political atmosphere, the Congress may not find the February 27 by-poll a cakewalk.
This will be the first bypoll in Tamil Nadu after the DMK-led alliance won the 2021 Assembly polls. (PTI)
Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian said Tuesday that 708 urban clinics similar to Delhi’s “mohalla clinics” would be set up in the state by February-end.
Subramanian recalled M K Stalin’s visit to Delhi in April 2022 and said the chief minister had witnessed how the clinics, staffed by a doctor, nurse and a pharmacist, were functioning effectively and wanted to replicate them in the southern state.
The Chennai police have arrested a man from Bihar for allegedly selling “ganja chocolates” on a two-wheeler near a school in the city.
Police said they arrested Surendhiran Yadav (43) near a school in Mambalam on Thursday and seized around 8 kg "ganja chocolates"
Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday passed a resolution in the party's executive meeting at Cuddalore against Chief Minister MK Stalin seeking his apology for 'disrespectful' remarks against Governor RN Ravi.
This comes after Stalin on January 14 took a veiled dig at Governor RN Ravi without mentioning his name during a Youth wing event organised to remember DMK founder Peraringar Anna. (ANI)
The CPI opposes the proposal of 'One India-One Election' formula, as it is impossible to implement the system in the country, said R Mutharasan, secretary of the CPI Tamil Nadu unit, on Friday.
He told reporters here that the pressure mounted by the Centre made the Tamil Nadu government revise and increase the electricity tariff. Further, the CPI is insisting on the State government to make permanent contract labourers working in various departments including in the local bodies.
Regarding the Union government, he said law and order was deteriorating in the BJP-ruled States, and that the BJP would be defeated in almost all the States in the 2024 Parliamentary election. (PTI)
A 19-year-old boy in Chennai’s Kundrathur died by suicide on Thursday allegedly because he was upset with his parents for constantly quarrelling, the police said.
The police identified the boy as P Balakrishnan, a second-year B Com student, and said that his father Prabhakaran, an auto driver, and mother Gangai Ammal had lately been having several arguments. Gangai Ammal was reportedly upset that Prabhakaran was not going to work.
In connection with the multiple FIRs registered against filmmaker Leena Manimekalai in several states over a controversial poster of her upcoming documentary film, the Supreme Court on Friday granted interim protection from coercive action to the filmmaker.
The poster showed a woman dressed as the Hindu Goddess Kali smoking a cigarette
Days after a Raj Bhavan invitation in Tamil angered the ruling DMK and caused unease within the BJP when it referred to him as the “Governor of Tamizhagam”, and not Tamil Nadu, Governor R N Ravi clarified Wednesday that he had not suggested changing the name of the state to Tamizhagam.
The word refers to a geographical region, historically inhabited by ancient Tamil people, that covers present day Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry, and has obvious political implications.
The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) is set to contest in the Erode (East) assembly constituency. Tamil Maanila Congress leader GK Vasan said in a statement that considering the current political situation and in the interest of the alliance, they have accepted AIADMK's request to contest the by-polls.
This week, physician and human rights advocate Aleida Guevara has been making stops in and visiting several Indian cities. Guevara is the eldest daughter of the Cuban Marxist revolutionary leader Ernesto “Che” Guevara and his second wife, Aleida March. Guevara will be visiting the states of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal etc, accompanied by her daughter Estefania Machin Guevara.
In Chennai, members of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) received her at the airport. While delivering a speech Wednesday at an event organised by the CPI(M) in association with the National Committee for Solidarity with Cuba on Thursday, she spoke at length about the various struggles Cuba encounters due to the economic sanctions imposed by the US.
Even after Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said that Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya had “accidentally” opened a flight’s emergency exit, Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai, who was his co-passenger, has claimed that Surya just reported “a gap in the door” to an air hostess.
“Surya noticed a gap in the door where the beading was peeling off and informed the air hostess, who informed the pilot. After checking it, the pilot followed the due procedure and de-boarded the passengers. It was rectified and that is why the delay was caused,” said Annamalai, who was at Chikkamagaluru in Karnataka on Thursday.