Chennai News Live Updates: Traffic diversions in Korukkupet from today for railway overbridge construction

Chennai Live News Today, January 21, 2022: The Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) has announced traffic changes to be implemented in Korukkupet as the Greater Chennai Corporation and the railways have proposed the construction of a railway overbridge (ROB) at the Korukkupet railway crossing on Manali Road. As per the announcement from the GCTP, the diversions will come into effect today and will be in place for the next two years till 2025.

Meanwhile, the All-India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) is set to contest the Erode (East) bypoll, which is being conducted following the demise of Congress MLA E Thirumahan Everaa, son of former Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) head E V K S Elangovan. The bypoll will be held on February 27. The Secular Progressive Alliance led by the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) announced Thursday that DMK’s ally Congress will be contesting the Erode bypoll. TNCC leader K S Alagiri said they will be contesting in the constituency since they had already won the seat in the 2021 Assembly election.

In other news, the Chennai airport has come up with an initiative that will facilitate air passengers to check in their luggage at Metro rail stations, which has a great demand among airport-bound commuters. A meeting on the initiative was convened by Chennai Airport Director Dr Sharad Kumar recently in which the officials from Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) and representatives of airlines, including IndiGo, Air India, and Vistara airlines participated.