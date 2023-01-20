scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 21, 2023
Chennai News Live Updates: Traffic diversions in Korukkupet from today for railway overbridge construction

Chennai News Today Live Updates: The movement of all types of heavy vehicles, MTC buses, minibuses, two-wheelers, auto-rickshaws and four-wheelers will be restricted towards the railway crossing.

By: Express Web Desk
Chennai, New Delhi | Updated: January 21, 2023 11:33 IST
Chennai Live Updates: As per the announcement from the GCTP, the diversions will come into effect Saturday and will be in place for the next two years till 2025. (Representational image)

Chennai Live News Today, January 21, 2022: The Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) has announced traffic changes to be implemented in Korukkupet as the Greater Chennai Corporation and the railways have proposed the construction of a railway overbridge (ROB) at the Korukkupet railway crossing on Manali Road. As per the announcement from the GCTP, the diversions will come into effect today and will be in place for the next two years till 2025.

Meanwhile, the All-India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) is set to contest the Erode (East) bypoll, which is being conducted following the demise of Congress MLA E Thirumahan Everaa, son of former Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) head E V K S Elangovan. The bypoll will be held on February 27. The Secular Progressive Alliance led by the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) announced Thursday that DMK’s ally Congress will be contesting the Erode bypoll. TNCC leader K S Alagiri said they will be contesting in the constituency since they had already won the seat in the 2021 Assembly election.

In other news, the Chennai airport has come up with an initiative that will facilitate air passengers to check in their luggage at Metro rail stations, which has a great demand among airport-bound commuters. A meeting on the initiative was convened by Chennai Airport Director Dr Sharad Kumar recently in which the officials from Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) and representatives of airlines, including IndiGo, Air India, and Vistara airlines participated.

Live Blog

Chennai News Live Updates: Chennai police seize ganja near school; GK Vasan says it is important for AIADMK-led alliance to win Erode bypoll; worker dies in firecracker unit blast. Follow this space for all the latest updates from Tamil Nadu

11:33 (IST)21 Jan 2023
TN bypoll: TMC, AIADMK determined to edge out Cong, BJP keen on upsetting Cong calculation

The grand old party may feel elated over retaining the Erode East Assembly constituency to re-establish its hold but in a charged-up political atmosphere, the Congress may not find the February 27 by-poll a cakewalk.

This will be the first bypoll in Tamil Nadu after the DMK-led alliance won the 2021 Assembly polls. (PTI)

10:58 (IST)21 Jan 2023
GCC lists clinics available for psychiatric consultations today
10:06 (IST)21 Jan 2023
OPS faction of AIADMK set to contest in Erode bypolls
09:30 (IST)21 Jan 2023
Tamil Nadu to open 708 urban clinics like Delhi’s mohalla clinics in February

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian said Tuesday that 708 urban clinics similar to Delhi’s “mohalla clinics” would be set up in the state by February-end.

Subramanian recalled M K Stalin’s visit to Delhi in April 2022 and said the chief minister had witnessed how the clinics, staffed by a doctor, nurse and a pharmacist, were functioning effectively and wanted to replicate them in the southern state.

08:38 (IST)21 Jan 2023
Chennai police seize 8 kg ‘ganja chocolates’ near school in Mambalam

The Chennai police have arrested a man from Bihar for allegedly selling “ganja chocolates” on a two-wheeler near a school in the city.

Police said they arrested Surendhiran Yadav (43) near a school in Mambalam on Thursday and seized around 8 kg “ganja chocolates” and read more here

19:05 (IST)20 Jan 2023
Tamil Nadu BJP passes resolution against CM Stalin for 'disrespectful' remarks against Governor

Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday passed a resolution in the party's executive meeting at Cuddalore against Chief Minister MK Stalin seeking his apology for 'disrespectful' remarks against Governor RN Ravi.

This comes after Stalin on January 14 took a veiled dig at Governor RN Ravi without mentioning his name during a Youth wing event organised to remember DMK founder Peraringar Anna. (ANI)

17:04 (IST)20 Jan 2023
Udhayanidhi Stalin visits Isaneswar Basti, a slum development area of Jaga Mission scheme, in Odisha
16:14 (IST)20 Jan 2023
We are against one India, one election, says CPI leader

The CPI opposes the proposal of 'One India-One Election' formula, as it is impossible to implement the system in the country, said R Mutharasan, secretary of the CPI Tamil Nadu unit, on Friday.

He told reporters here that the pressure mounted by the Centre made the Tamil Nadu government revise and increase the electricity tariff. Further, the CPI is insisting on the State government to make permanent contract labourers working in various departments including in the local bodies.

Regarding the Union government, he said law and order was deteriorating in the BJP-ruled States, and that the BJP would be defeated in almost all the States in the 2024 Parliamentary election. (PTI)

15:15 (IST)20 Jan 2023
Upset with parents’ argument, 19-year-old boy dies by suicide in Chennai

A 19-year-old boy in Chennai’s Kundrathur died by suicide on Thursday allegedly because he was upset with his parents for constantly quarrelling, the police said.

The police identified the boy as P Balakrishnan, a second-year B Com student, and said that his father Prabhakaran, an auto driver, and mother Gangai Ammal had lately been having several arguments. Gangai Ammal was reportedly upset that Prabhakaran was not going to work. Read more

13:48 (IST)20 Jan 2023
Goddess Kali poster row | SC grants filmmaker Leena Manimekalai protection from coercive action in connection with FIRs.

In connection with the multiple FIRs registered against filmmaker Leena Manimekalai in several states over a controversial poster of her upcoming documentary film, the Supreme Court on Friday granted interim protection from coercive action to the filmmaker.

The poster showed a woman dressed as the Hindu Goddess Kali smoking a cigarette and read more here

13:09 (IST)20 Jan 2023
Govt announces short film festival in Tamil Nadu
11:54 (IST)20 Jan 2023
AIADMK to contest Erode bypoll, Tamil Maanila Congress leader GK Vasan supports ally’s decision

The All-India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) is set to contest the Erode (East) bypoll, which is being conducted following the demise of Congress MLA E Thirumahan Everaa, son of former Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) head E V K S Elangovan. The bypoll will be held on February 27. Read more here

11:27 (IST)20 Jan 2023
Minister inaugurates dialysis centre Urban PHC at ward 45
10:46 (IST)20 Jan 2023
Watch | TN BJP chief Annamalai speaks on Tejasvi Surya flight incident
10:35 (IST)20 Jan 2023
Did not suggest renaming Tamil Nadu as Tamizhagam: Governor RN Ravi clarifies

Days after a Raj Bhavan invitation in Tamil angered the ruling DMK and caused unease within the BJP when it referred to him as the “Governor of Tamizhagam”, and not Tamil Nadu, Governor R N Ravi clarified Wednesday that he had not suggested changing the name of the state to Tamizhagam.

The word refers to a geographical region, historically inhabited by ancient Tamil people, that covers present day Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry, and has obvious political implications. Know more here

10:02 (IST)20 Jan 2023
AIADMK to contest in Erode bypolls

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) is set to contest in the Erode (East) assembly constituency. Tamil Maanila Congress leader GK Vasan said in a statement that considering the current political situation and in the interest of the alliance, they have accepted AIADMK's request to contest the by-polls.

09:43 (IST)20 Jan 2023
Explained | What is the Guevaras’ connection to India?

This week, physician and human rights advocate Aleida Guevara has been making stops in and visiting several Indian cities. Guevara is the eldest daughter of the Cuban Marxist revolutionary leader Ernesto “Che” Guevara and his second wife, Aleida March. Guevara will be visiting the states of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal etc, accompanied by her daughter Estefania Machin Guevara.

In Chennai, members of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) received her at the airport. While delivering a speech Wednesday at an event organised by the CPI(M) in association with the National Committee for Solidarity with Cuba on Thursday, she spoke at length about the various struggles Cuba encounters due to the economic sanctions imposed by the US. Read fully here

08:59 (IST)20 Jan 2023
Che Guevara’s daughter Aleida Guevara claims US sanctions have hit Cuba badly

Human rights activist Dr Aleida Guevara, the daughter of Marxist revolutionary Che Guevara, has called for unity among nations and urged people to extend solidarity to Cuba. She also spoke at length about the various struggles Cuba encounters due to the economic sanctions imposed by the US on her country.

Aleida, who reached Chennai Tuesday with her daughter Estefania, was given a rousing reception by the members of CPI(M) at the airport. She participated in various programmes in the city. Read here

08:37 (IST)20 Jan 2023
Tejasvi Surya didn’t open emergency door, says Tamil Nadu BJP chief Annamalai

Even after Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said that Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya had “accidentally” opened a flight’s emergency exit, Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai, who was his co-passenger, has claimed that Surya just reported “a gap in the door” to an air hostess.

“Surya noticed a gap in the door where the beading was peeling off and informed the air hostess, who informed the pilot. After checking it, the pilot followed the due procedure and de-boarded the passengers. It was rectified and that is why the delay was caused,” said Annamalai, who was at Chikkamagaluru in Karnataka on Thursday.

Che Guevara’s daughter Aleida Guevara claims US sanctions have hit Cuba badly (Photo: Twitter/Kanimozhi)

Man who scolded gang for drinking on Tamil Nadu temple premises killed

A 51-year-old man working at a temple in Mela Seval in Tamil Nadu’s Tirunelveli district has been killed allegedly by men whom he scolded for drinking on the temple’s premises, police said.

The Munnerpallam police on Monday arrested seven men aged 18-24, who belonged to a caste different from that of Krishnan alias Kittu Saamy, whose body was found with several injuries on the temple’s premises on January 15.

A police officer told indianexpress.com that since the deceased and the accused were from different castes, there was tension in the village. “The relatives are yet to accept the body. They demand a government job for one of his family members and financial aid,” he said.

Did not suggest renaming Tamil Nadu as Tamizhagam: Governor RN Ravi clarifies

Days after a Raj Bhavan invitation in Tamil angered the ruling DMK and caused unease within the BJP when it referred to him as the “Governor of Tamizhagam”, and not Tamil Nadu, Governor R N Ravi clarified Wednesday that he had not suggested changing the name of the state to Tamizhagam.

The word refers to a geographical region, historically inhabited by ancient Tamil people, that covers present day Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry, and has obvious political implications.

Stating he was not suggesting a name change, the statement from the Governor said, “In an event at Raj Bhavan on January 4, 2023, to felicitate the volunteers of Kashi-Tamil Sangamam – a recently concluded month-long festival celebrating the age-old cultural connect of the Tamil people with Kashi – while dwelling upon the historical cultural connect between the two, I referred to the word ‘Tamizhagam’. In those days, there was no ‘Tamil Nadu’. Hence in historical-cultural context, I referred to the word ‘Tamizhagam’ as a ‘more appropriate expression’. An interpretation or inference that it was a suggestion to change the name of Tamil Nadu is erroneous and far-fetched.”

First published on: 20-01-2023 at 08:32 IST
