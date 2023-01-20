scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 20, 2023
Chennai News Live Updates: Chennai airport to allow passengers to check in luggage at Metro stations

Chennai News Live Updates today: Once implemented, the passengers will be issued their boarding passes as soon as they check in their luggage at the counter at the selected Metro station.

By: Express Web Desk
New Delhi | January 20, 2023 09:43 IST
The Chennai airport has come up with an initiative that will facilitate air passengers to check in their luggage at Metro rail stations. (File)

Chennai News Live Updates: The Chennai airport has come up with an initiative that will facilitate air passengers to check in their luggage at Metro rail stations, which has a great demand among airport-bound commuters. A meeting on the initiative was convened by Chennai Airport Director Dr Sharad Kumar recently in which the officials from Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) and representatives of airlines, including IndiGo, Air India, and Vistara airlines participated.

In other news, Tamil Maanila Congress leader G K Vasan Thursday said it is important for the AIADMK- led alliance to win the Erode bypoll and they would announce the candidate in a day or so. The Assembly seat at Erode (East) fell vacant following the death of Congress MLA E Thirumahan Everaa, son of former Tamil Nadu Congress Committee head EVKS Elangovan. The Election Commission Wednesday announced that the bypoll will be held on February 27.

Meanwhile, a worker died and another was injured in a blast at a firecracker manufacturing unit in Sengamalapatti village near Sivakasi in Tamil Nadu’s Virudhunagar district at 10.45am yesterday. Police said the unit, with more than 25 rooms and over 150 workers, had been manufacturing fancy firecrackers and that the friction while handling chemicals in the mixing room might have triggered the explosion. Two supervisors of the unit,  Ramkumar (32), Kaaliyappan (44) have been arrested.

 

Live Blog

Chennai news live updates: Che Guevara's daughter Aleida claims US sanctions have hit Cuba badly; TN to open more than 700 urban clinics; man who scolded gang for drinking on temple premises killed; follow this space for all the latest updates from Chennai

09:43 (IST)20 Jan 2023
Explained | What is the Guevaras’ connection to India?

This week, physician and human rights advocate Aleida Guevara has been making stops in and visiting several Indian cities. Guevara is the eldest daughter of the Cuban Marxist revolutionary leader Ernesto “Che” Guevara and his second wife, Aleida March. Guevara will be visiting the states of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal etc, accompanied by her daughter Estefania Machin Guevara.

In Chennai, members of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) received her at the airport. While delivering a speech Wednesday at an event organised by the CPI(M) in association with the National Committee for Solidarity with Cuba on Thursday, she spoke at length about the various struggles Cuba encounters due to the economic sanctions imposed by the US. Read fully here

08:59 (IST)20 Jan 2023
Che Guevara’s daughter Aleida Guevara claims US sanctions have hit Cuba badly

Human rights activist Dr Aleida Guevara, the daughter of Marxist revolutionary Che Guevara, has called for unity among nations and urged people to extend solidarity to Cuba. She also spoke at length about the various struggles Cuba encounters due to the economic sanctions imposed by the US on her country.

Aleida, who reached Chennai Tuesday with her daughter Estefania, was given a rousing reception by the members of CPI(M) at the airport. She participated in various programmes in the city. Read here

08:37 (IST)20 Jan 2023
Tejasvi Surya didn’t open emergency door, says Tamil Nadu BJP chief Annamalai

Even after Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said that Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya had “accidentally” opened a flight’s emergency exit, Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai, who was his co-passenger, has claimed that Surya just reported “a gap in the door” to an air hostess.

“Surya noticed a gap in the door where the beading was peeling off and informed the air hostess, who informed the pilot. After checking it, the pilot followed the due procedure and de-boarded the passengers. It was rectified and that is why the delay was caused,” said Annamalai, who was at Chikkamagaluru in Karnataka on Thursday.

Che Guevara’s daughter Aleida Guevara claims US sanctions have hit Cuba badly (Photo: Twitter/Kanimozhi)

Man who scolded gang for drinking on Tamil Nadu temple premises killed

A 51-year-old man working at a temple in Mela Seval in Tamil Nadu’s Tirunelveli district has been killed allegedly by men whom he scolded for drinking on the temple’s premises, police said.

The Munnerpallam police on Monday arrested seven men aged 18-24, who belonged to a caste different from that of Krishnan alias Kittu Saamy, whose body was found with several injuries on the temple’s premises on January 15.

A police officer told indianexpress.com that since the deceased and the accused were from different castes, there was tension in the village. “The relatives are yet to accept the body. They demand a government job for one of his family members and financial aid,” he said.

Did not suggest renaming Tamil Nadu as Tamizhagam: Governor RN Ravi clarifies

Days after a Raj Bhavan invitation in Tamil angered the ruling DMK and caused unease within the BJP when it referred to him as the “Governor of Tamizhagam”, and not Tamil Nadu, Governor R N Ravi clarified Wednesday that he had not suggested changing the name of the state to Tamizhagam.

The word refers to a geographical region, historically inhabited by ancient Tamil people, that covers present day Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry, and has obvious political implications.

Stating he was not suggesting a name change, the statement from the Governor said, “In an event at Raj Bhavan on January 4, 2023, to felicitate the volunteers of Kashi-Tamil Sangamam – a recently concluded month-long festival celebrating the age-old cultural connect of the Tamil people with Kashi – while dwelling upon the historical cultural connect between the two, I referred to the word ‘Tamizhagam’. In those days, there was no ‘Tamil Nadu’. Hence in historical-cultural context, I referred to the word ‘Tamizhagam’ as a ‘more appropriate expression’. An interpretation or inference that it was a suggestion to change the name of Tamil Nadu is erroneous and far-fetched.”

First published on: 20-01-2023 at 08:32 IST
