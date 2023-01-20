Chennai News Live Updates: Chennai airport to allow passengers to check in luggage at Metro stations

The Chennai airport has come up with an initiative that will facilitate air passengers to check in their luggage at Metro rail stations. (File)

Chennai News Live Updates: The Chennai airport has come up with an initiative that will facilitate air passengers to check in their luggage at Metro rail stations, which has a great demand among airport-bound commuters. A meeting on the initiative was convened by Chennai Airport Director Dr Sharad Kumar recently in which the officials from Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) and representatives of airlines, including IndiGo, Air India, and Vistara airlines participated.

In other news, Tamil Maanila Congress leader G K Vasan Thursday said it is important for the AIADMK- led alliance to win the Erode bypoll and they would announce the candidate in a day or so. The Assembly seat at Erode (East) fell vacant following the death of Congress MLA E Thirumahan Everaa, son of former Tamil Nadu Congress Committee head EVKS Elangovan. The Election Commission Wednesday announced that the bypoll will be held on February 27.

Meanwhile, a worker died and another was injured in a blast at a firecracker manufacturing unit in Sengamalapatti village near Sivakasi in Tamil Nadu’s Virudhunagar district at 10.45am yesterday. Police said the unit, with more than 25 rooms and over 150 workers, had been manufacturing fancy firecrackers and that the friction while handling chemicals in the mixing room might have triggered the explosion. Two supervisors of the unit, Ramkumar (32), Kaaliyappan (44) have been arrested.