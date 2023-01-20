Chennai News Live Updates: Chennai airport to allow passengers to check in luggage at Metro stations

Chennai News Live Updates: The Chennai airport has come up with an initiative that will facilitate air passengers to check in their luggage at Metro rail stations, which has a great demand among airport-bound commuters. A meeting on the initiative was convened by Chennai Airport Director Dr Sharad Kumar recently in which the officials from Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) and representatives of airlines, including IndiGo, Air India, and Vistara airlines participated.
In other news, Tamil Maanila Congress leader G K Vasan Thursday said it is important for the AIADMK- led alliance to win the Erode bypoll and they would announce the candidate in a day or so. The Assembly seat at Erode (East) fell vacant following the death of Congress MLA E Thirumahan Everaa, son of former Tamil Nadu Congress Committee head EVKS Elangovan. The Election Commission Wednesday announced that the bypoll will be held on February 27.
Meanwhile, a worker died and another was injured in a blast at a firecracker manufacturing unit in Sengamalapatti village near Sivakasi in Tamil Nadu’s Virudhunagar district at 10.45am yesterday. Police said the unit, with more than 25 rooms and over 150 workers, had been manufacturing fancy firecrackers and that the friction while handling chemicals in the mixing room might have triggered the explosion. Two supervisors of the unit, Ramkumar (32), Kaaliyappan (44) have been arrested.
This week, physician and human rights advocate Aleida Guevara has been making stops in and visiting several Indian cities. Guevara is the eldest daughter of the Cuban Marxist revolutionary leader Ernesto “Che” Guevara and his second wife, Aleida March. Guevara will be visiting the states of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal etc, accompanied by her daughter Estefania Machin Guevara.
In Chennai, members of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) received her at the airport. While delivering a speech Wednesday at an event organised by the CPI(M) in association with the National Committee for Solidarity with Cuba on Thursday, she spoke at length about the various struggles Cuba encounters due to the economic sanctions imposed by the US. Read fully here
Even after Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said that Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya had “accidentally” opened a flight’s emergency exit, Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai, who was his co-passenger, has claimed that Surya just reported “a gap in the door” to an air hostess.
“Surya noticed a gap in the door where the beading was peeling off and informed the air hostess, who informed the pilot. After checking it, the pilot followed the due procedure and de-boarded the passengers. It was rectified and that is why the delay was caused,” said Annamalai, who was at Chikkamagaluru in Karnataka on Thursday.