Chennai News Live Updates: Victoria Gowri to take as oath as Madras HC judge today; SC to hear plea against her appointment

Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates Today: Advocate L Victoria Gowri will take oath as an additional judge of the Madras High Court Tuesday, a day the Supreme Court set aside to hear a petition challenging the SC Collegium’s recommendation elevating her to the High Court. Acting Chief Justice of the Madras High Court, T Raja, will administer the oath of office to Gowri and four others at 10.30 am, a circular issued by the High Court said.

A recommendation by the Supreme Court Collegium for her appointment on January 17 led to protests by a section of the lawyers in Tamil Nadu, who pointed to her previous association with the BJP and alleged instances of hate speech by her. The apex court will hear a plea against her elevation which accused Gowri of exhibiting “strong prejudice” against citizens on the ground of their religious affiliation “through…vitriolic comments” and said “such prejudice will threaten their access to justice”. It also questioned her political affinity, saying she has been a National General Secretary of the Bharatiya Mahila Morcha, the women’s wing of the BJP. Gowri is currently an assistant solicitor general based in Madurai, where there is a Bench of the Madras High Court. She says that about three months before she took over the post in September 2020, she had resigned from all BJP posts and also the party membership.

In other news, the AIADMK faction led by rebel leader O Panneerselvam on Monday withdrew its candidate for the Erode East bypoll in Tamil Nadu and said it would work for the party’s official nominee in the election. Leader of the Opposition and AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami had put up former MLA K S Thennarasu for bypoll when Panneerselvam nominated B Senthil Murugan, a lesser known figure, as his candidate a week ago.