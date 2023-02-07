Chennai News Live Updates: Victoria Gowri to take as oath as Madras HC judge today; SC to hear plea against her appointment

Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates Today: Advocate L Victoria Gowri will take oath as an additional judge of the Madras High Court Tuesday, a day the Supreme Court set aside to hear a petition challenging the SC Collegium’s recommendation elevating her to the High Court. Acting Chief Justice of the Madras High Court, T Raja, will administer the oath of office to Gowri and four others at 10.30 am, a circular issued by the High Court said.
A recommendation by the Supreme Court Collegium for her appointment on January 17 led to protests by a section of the lawyers in Tamil Nadu, who pointed to her previous association with the BJP and alleged instances of hate speech by her. The apex court will hear a plea against her elevation which accused Gowri of exhibiting “strong prejudice” against citizens on the ground of their religious affiliation “through…vitriolic comments” and said “such prejudice will threaten their access to justice”. It also questioned her political affinity, saying she has been a National General Secretary of the Bharatiya Mahila Morcha, the women’s wing of the BJP. Gowri is currently an assistant solicitor general based in Madurai, where there is a Bench of the Madras High Court. She says that about three months before she took over the post in September 2020, she had resigned from all BJP posts and also the party membership.
In other news, the AIADMK faction led by rebel leader O Panneerselvam on Monday withdrew its candidate for the Erode East bypoll in Tamil Nadu and said it would work for the party’s official nominee in the election. Leader of the Opposition and AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami had put up former MLA K S Thennarasu for bypoll when Panneerselvam nominated B Senthil Murugan, a lesser known figure, as his candidate a week ago.
A bench presided by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud told the counsel who mentioned the matter that some developments had taken place and “the collegium has taken cognisance of what was drawn to our attention or came to our notice after we formulated our recommendations on the recommendation of the…Collegium of the Madras High Court. Since we have taken cognisance of certain developments which have taken place thereafter, what we can do is list this matter tomorrow morning”. Read more
“We will campaign for the AIADMK to win. It is immaterial who has been nominated on behalf of the party as the candidate for the bypoll. We will ask the public to vote for the two-leaf symbol founded by Puratchithalaivar MGR (M G Ramachandran) and protected by Puratchithalaivi Amma (J Jayalalithaa),” said K P Krishnan, who addressed the media along with R Vaithilingam, J C D Prabhakar and other leaders of the camp. Read more
Every day almost 5,200 metric tonne of solid waste is collected from Chennai. On behalf of Chennai Corporation, the waste is collected from Tondiarpet, Royapuram, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, Anna Nagar, and Ambattur (a few areas) zones.
The Corporation’s solid waste management contractor – Urbaser Sumeet – collects the waste from Teynampet, Kodambakkam, Valasaravakkam, Alandur, Adyar, Perungudi, and Sholinganallur zones while Enviro collects the waste from Tiruvottiyur, Manali, Madhavaram, and Ambattur zones in the northern parts of the city. Read more
The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today in Perambur carrying out maintenance work in the city. Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed. Read more
Good morning! Welcome to The Indian Express' Chennai live blog. We bring to you the latest news updates from across the city and Tamil Nadu. Stay tuned!