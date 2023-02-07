scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 07, 2023
Chennai News Live Updates: Victoria Gowri to take as oath as Madras HC judge today; SC to hear plea against her appointment

Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates Today, February 7, 2023: Advocate Victoria Gowri, who is in the middle of controversy after complaints regarding her statements about religious minorities, will take oath as a judge of the Madras High Court at 10.30 am today.

By: Express Web Desk
Chennai | February 7, 2023 10:03 IST
Victoria Gowri, Chennai news, Madras HCGowri is currently an assistant solicitor general based in Madurai, where there is a Bench of the Madras High Court.

Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates Today: Advocate L Victoria Gowri will take oath as an additional judge of the Madras High Court Tuesday, a day the Supreme Court set aside to hear a petition challenging the SC Collegium’s recommendation elevating her to the High Court. Acting Chief Justice of the Madras High Court, T Raja, will administer the oath of office to Gowri and four others at 10.30 am, a circular issued by the High Court said.

A recommendation by the Supreme Court Collegium for her appointment on January 17 led to protests by a section of the lawyers in Tamil Nadu, who pointed to her previous association with the BJP and alleged instances of hate speech by her. The apex court will hear a  plea against her elevation which accused Gowri of exhibiting “strong prejudice” against citizens on the ground of their religious affiliation “through…vitriolic comments” and said “such prejudice will threaten their access to justice”. It also questioned her political affinity, saying she has been a National General Secretary of the Bharatiya Mahila Morcha, the women’s wing of the BJP. Gowri is currently an assistant solicitor general based in Madurai, where there is a Bench of the Madras High Court. She says that about three months before she took over the post in September 2020, she had resigned from all BJP posts and also the party membership.

In other news, the AIADMK faction led by rebel leader O Panneerselvam on Monday withdrew its candidate for the Erode East bypoll in Tamil Nadu and said it would work for the party’s official nominee in the election. Leader of the Opposition and AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami had put up former MLA K S Thennarasu for bypoll when Panneerselvam nominated B Senthil Murugan, a lesser known figure, as his candidate a week ago.

Live Blog

Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates Today: Victoria Gowri to take as oath as Madras HC judge today; Supreme Court to hear plea against appointment; MK Stalin announces Rs 20,000 relief per hectare for Cauvery delta farmers

10:03 (IST)07 Feb 2023
SC to hear plea against recommendation to elevate advocate L Victoria Gowri as Madras HC judge today

The Supreme Court on Monday listed for hearing on Tuesday a petition against the recommendation to elevate advocate L Victoria Gowri as a judge of the Madras High Court. The petitioners questioned her credentials saying she belongs to the BJP.

A bench presided by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud told the counsel who mentioned the matter that some developments had taken place and “the collegium has taken cognisance of what was drawn to our attention or came to our notice after we formulated our recommendations on the recommendation of the…Collegium of the Madras High Court. Since we have taken cognisance of certain developments which have taken place thereafter, what we can do is list this matter tomorrow morning”. Read more

09:42 (IST)07 Feb 2023
Panneerselvam camp withdraws bypoll candidate, says will seek votes for ‘two leaves’

The AIADMK faction led by rebel leader O Panneerselvam on Monday withdrew its candidate for the Erode East bypoll in Tamil Nadu and said it would work for the party’s official nominee in the election.

“We will campaign for the AIADMK to win. It is immaterial who has been nominated on behalf of the party as the candidate for the bypoll. We will ask the public to vote for the two-leaf symbol founded by Puratchithalaivar MGR (M G Ramachandran) and protected by Puratchithalaivi Amma (J Jayalalithaa),” said K P Krishnan, who addressed the media along with R Vaithilingam, J C D Prabhakar and other leaders of the camp. Read more

09:28 (IST)07 Feb 2023
Chennai’s Civic body to make parts of city ‘litter-free’

Every day almost 5,200 metric tonne of solid waste is collected from Chennai. On behalf of Chennai Corporation, the waste is collected from Tondiarpet, Royapuram, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, Anna Nagar, and Ambattur (a few areas) zones.

The Corporation’s solid waste management contractor – Urbaser Sumeet – collects the waste from Teynampet, Kodambakkam, Valasaravakkam, Alandur, Adyar, Perungudi, and Sholinganallur zones while Enviro collects the waste from Tiruvottiyur, Manali, Madhavaram, and Ambattur zones in the northern parts of the city. Read more

09:08 (IST)07 Feb 2023
Victoria Gowri to take as oath as Madras HC judge today

08:45 (IST)07 Feb 2023
Chennai power cut today: These areas will face a power cut in Chennai

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today in Perambur carrying out maintenance work in the city. Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed. Read more

08:37 (IST)07 Feb 2023
Welcome to today's blog

Good morning! Welcome to The Indian Express' Chennai live blog. We bring to you the latest news updates from across the city and Tamil Nadu. Stay tuned! 

Madurai: Tamil Nadu Youth Welfare and Sports Minister Udayanidhi Stalin at a distribution welfare assistance programme, at Kalaignar Thidal in Madurai, Monday evening, Feb. 6, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Chennai is bursting with energy as the city plays host to comedy specials, and a dance performance, among others. Take your pick: Delving into the spirit of the cricket season, The Grade Cricketer is to set foot in Chennai this week. One can catch all their interesting takes on cricket live at Medai – The Stage in Alwarpet. Witness Ian Higgins, and Samuel James on their Asian Century Live Tour on February 11 from 9:30 pm.

CHENNAI THIS WEEK | Some comedy, dance, and a dose of The Grade Cricketer

ALSO READ | Civic body to make parts of Chennai ‘litter-free’

First published on: 07-02-2023 at 08:30 IST
