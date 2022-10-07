Chennai News Live Updates: Madras HC denies bail to LTTE men for bid to steal from dead man’s account

Chennai news live updates, October 7, 2022: The Madras High Court has refused bail to two persons, said to be the members of the banned organisation LTTE, who attempted to loot Rs 40 crore lying idle in the savings bank account of a dead man. Justices P N Prakash and RMT Teekaa Raman, who refused bail to T Keeniston Fernando and K Baskaran, also upheld their extension of detention under various Acts of the land, recently.
The Tamil Nadu Tribal People Association on Thursday requested the Tamil Nadu government to reopen all the three ‘National Child Labour Special Schools’ located in tribal areas in the district. Association state committee member V P Gunasekaran in a release said the special schools at Agnipavi tribal area in Anthiyur forest, Vilankombai and Dhodda Kombai tribal areas in Sathyamangalam Forest were closed some months back. He appealed to the Director of State’s Tribal Welfare Department to look into the issue.
The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today in T Nagar, Avadi, Thiruverkadu, Perambur carrying out maintenance work in the city. Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.
Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed. Know more here
The promise of a job in Thailand, a boat ride across the border to Myanmar and a sinking realisation that he had been scammed — that his dream job was all about scouring the deep, dark web for potential victims to carry out financial frauds.
Stephen, 29, part of a batch of 13 people from Tamil Nadu who were rescued from Myawaddy in southeastern Myanmar’s Kayin state, in pockets controlled by armed rebels, returned home on Wednesday with stories of his days spent in captivity in a company engaged in online scamming. An official attached to the Ministry of External Affairs, who didn’t want to be named, said around 300-500 Indians, including women, are still read more...