Friday, Oct 07, 2022
Chennai News Live Updates: Madras HC denies bail to LTTE men for bid to steal from dead man’s account

Chennai news live updates October 7, 2022: The Sessions Judge examined the report and on January 3 this year, accepted the report of the Special Public Prosecutor and extended the remand to a further period of 90 days.

By: Express Web Desk
New Delhi | Updated: October 7, 2022 9:03:40 am
The Madras High Court (File)

Chennai news live updates, October 7, 2022: The Madras High Court has refused bail to two persons, said to be the members of the banned organisation LTTE, who attempted to loot Rs 40 crore lying idle in the savings bank account of a dead man. Justices P N Prakash and RMT Teekaa Raman, who refused bail to T Keeniston Fernando and K Baskaran, also upheld their extension of detention under various Acts of the land, recently.

The Tamil Nadu Tribal People Association on Thursday requested the Tamil Nadu government to reopen all the three ‘National Child Labour Special Schools’ located in tribal areas in the district. Association state committee member V P Gunasekaran in a release said the special schools at Agnipavi tribal area in Anthiyur forest, Vilankombai and Dhodda Kombai tribal areas in Sathyamangalam Forest were closed some months back. He appealed to the Director of State’s Tribal Welfare Department to look into the issue.

Live Blog

Chennai Live Updates today: Madras HC denies bail to LTTE men ; plea to reopen three schools in tribal areas ; follow this space for more live updates

09:03 (IST)07 Oct 2022
Chennai power cut today: These areas will face a power cut in Chennai

08:33 (IST)07 Oct 2022
We had to target 40 people a day: TN engineer who escaped Myanmar’s dark web firm

The promise of a job in Thailand, a boat ride across the border to Myanmar and a sinking realisation that he had been scammed — that his dream job was all about scouring the deep, dark web for potential victims to carry out financial frauds.

Stephen, 29, part of a batch of 13 people from Tamil Nadu who were rescued from Myawaddy in southeastern Myanmar’s Kayin state, in pockets controlled by armed rebels, returned home on Wednesday with stories of his days spent in captivity in a company engaged in online scamming. An official attached to the Ministry of External Affairs, who didn’t want to be named, said around 300-500 Indians, including women, are still read more...

Victims of job fraud, 13 Tamilians return home from captivity in Myanmar

Thirteen people from Tamil Nadu who were held in illegal captivity in Myanmar returned home Wednesday morning. They reached Chennai via Delhi around 2:30 am and went to their respective towns.

Non-resident Tamils Welfare Minister Gingee K S Masthan received them at the Chennai airport and said the government bore all their expenses, including flight tickets.

The minister said these people went to Thailand for IT-related jobs through private recruitment agencies on tourist visas and later they were taken to Myanmar for carrying out illegal jobs online.

First published on: 07-10-2022 at 08:31:03 am
