Chennai News Live Updates: Madras HC quashes FIR against actor Suriya’s Jai Bhim

Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates: The Madras High Court on Thursday quashed the FIR registered against actor Suriya Sivakumar and director T J Gnanavelraja by the city police, allegedly for hurting the sentiments of the Vanniyar community by portraying it in a bad light in the Tamil feature film ‘JaiBhim’. Justice N Sathish Kumar set aside the FIR, while passing orders on the petition filed by the duo. Contending that the film depicted Vanniars in poor light, city-based advocate K Santhosh of Rudhra Vanniyar Sena had approached a Metropolitan Magistrate in Saidapet and obtained an order on May 6 to register the FIR against the filmmaker and the actor.
In a separate development, Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi and Chief Minister M K Stalin Thursday expressed grief over the killing of four soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday and conveyed their condolences to the bereaved families.
Also, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin handed over unused gold ornaments at the renowned Bhavaniamman temple, Periyapalayam, melted converted into gold bars under the government’s gold deposit scheme. The scheme to convert gold jewels remaining idle with the temples under the ambit of the Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR & CE) Department was revamped by the DMK after it came to power last year.
The Madras High Court on Thursday quashed the FIR registered against actor Suriya Sivakumar and director T J Gnanavelraja by the city police, allegedly for hurting the sentiments of the Vanniyar community by portraying it in a bad light in the Tamil feature film ‘JaiBhim’. Justice N Sathish Kumar set aside the FIR, while passing orders on the petition filed by the duo.
Contending that the film depicted Vanniars in poor light, city-based advocate K Santhosh of Rudhra Vanniyar Sena had approached a Metropolitan Magistrate in Saidapet and obtained an order on May 6 to register the FIR against the filmmaker and the actor.
Vanakkam Chennai! Welcome to today’s live blog. We bring to you the latest news on Covid-19, politics, features, entertainment, sports, weather, art and culture from across Chennai and Tamil Nadu. Follow our live blog and @ie_chennai to stay up to date with what’s happening in the state.