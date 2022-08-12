scorecardresearch
Friday, August 12, 2022
Chennai News Live Updates: Madras HC quashes FIR against actor Suriya’s Jai Bhim

Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates Today 12 August 2022: In their petition, Suriya and Gnanavelraja submitted that the movie was based on a case conducted by Justice K Chandru, a retired judge of the High Court when he was a lawyer.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai |
Updated: August 12, 2022 8:14:55 am
Chennai news, chennai news liveContending that the film depicted Vanniars in poor light, city-based advocate K Santhosh of Rudhra Vanniyar Sena had approached a Metropolitan Magistrate in Saidapet and obtained an order on May 6 to register the FIR against the filmmaker and the actor. (File)

Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates: The Madras High Court on Thursday quashed the FIR registered against actor Suriya Sivakumar and director T J Gnanavelraja by the city police, allegedly for hurting the sentiments of the Vanniyar community by portraying it in a bad light in the Tamil feature film ‘JaiBhim’. Justice N Sathish Kumar set aside the FIR, while passing orders on the petition filed by the duo. Contending that the film depicted Vanniars in poor light, city-based advocate K Santhosh of Rudhra Vanniyar Sena had approached a Metropolitan Magistrate in Saidapet and obtained an order on May 6 to register the FIR against the filmmaker and the actor.

In a separate development, Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi and Chief Minister M K Stalin Thursday expressed grief over the killing of four soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday and conveyed their condolences to the bereaved families.

Also, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin handed over unused gold ornaments at the renowned Bhavaniamman temple, Periyapalayam, melted converted into gold bars under the government’s gold deposit scheme. The scheme to convert gold jewels remaining idle with the temples under the ambit of the Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR & CE) Department was revamped by the DMK after it came to power last year.

Live Blog

Chennai News Live Updates: Madras HC quashes FIR against actor Suriya's Jai Bhim; AIADMK hq attack case: HC issues notice on plea for CBI probe; Follow live updates

08:14 (IST)12 Aug 2022
Madras HC quashes FIR against actor Suriya’s Jai Bhim

08:05 (IST)12 Aug 2022
Welcome to today's blog

Vanakkam Chennai! Welcome to today’s live blog. We bring to you the latest news on Covid-19, politics, features, entertainment, sports, weather, art and culture from across Chennai and Tamil Nadu. Follow our live blog and @ie_chennai to stay up to date with what’s happening in the state.

Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates Today:

The city will be celebrating some festivals with several other events to follow. Here is a list of the best :

International Kite Festival

Mahabalipuram will see colourful skies from August 13 to August 15 as the state’s International Kite Festival is here. Organised by the department of tourism, Tamil Nadu, and Global Media Box, the kite festival will take place with professional kite flyers (including some from Thailand, Malaysia, USA). The festival will also see food stalls, musical performances as well as a talent show for kids.

A wise man once said, “Change is the only constant in life”, which holds true in several situations. However, a shop in Chennai has proved it is not always the case. Vinu’s Igloo, an ice cream shop founded in 1995 by S Vijayan, is a popular store located near Five Lights in the sleepy neighbourhood of West Mambalam. Ask any auto-rickshaw anna or a flower-selling akka about the rendu rooba ice cream kadai (Rs 2 ice cream shop) and they will point you to the place.

First published on: 12-08-2022 at 08:00:45 am