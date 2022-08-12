Chennai News Live Updates: Madras HC quashes FIR against actor Suriya’s Jai Bhim

Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates Today:

The city will be celebrating some festivals with several other events to follow. Here is a list of the best :

International Kite Festival

Mahabalipuram will see colourful skies from August 13 to August 15 as the state’s International Kite Festival is here. Organised by the department of tourism, Tamil Nadu, and Global Media Box, the kite festival will take place with professional kite flyers (including some from Thailand, Malaysia, USA). The festival will also see food stalls, musical performances as well as a talent show for kids.

CHENNAI THIS WEEK | Colorful Skies, some laughter and soulful music

A wise man once said, “Change is the only constant in life”, which holds true in several situations. However, a shop in Chennai has proved it is not always the case. Vinu’s Igloo, an ice cream shop founded in 1995 by S Vijayan, is a popular store located near Five Lights in the sleepy neighbourhood of West Mambalam. Ask any auto-rickshaw anna or a flower-selling akka about the rendu rooba ice cream kadai (Rs 2 ice cream shop) and they will point you to the place.

KNOW YOUR CITY | This Chennai shop has been selling ice cream for Rs 2 for over two decades