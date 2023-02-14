scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 14, 2023
Advertisement
Live now

Chennai News Live Updates: Actor and MNM leader Kamal Haasan to campaign for Congress candidate in Erode bypolls

Chennai News Live Updates: Kamal Haasan will be speaking in support of Elangovan on February 19

By: Express Web Desk
Chennai | February 14, 2023 09:29 IST
Chennai news live: Kamal Haasan said when it comes to national importance, parties need to rub out the differences between them. (Photo: Kamal Haasan/instagram)

Chennai News Live Updates:  Kamal Haasan, actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) leader who had earlier extended his support to the Congress candidate E V K S Elangovan in the Erode (East) bypoll, is set to campaign for him this week. Haasan had earlier said he took the decision to support Elangovan, who is being backed by the DMK, for the welfare of Tamil Nadu and with the intention it shouldn’t benefit the opposing forces. He said when it comes to national importance, parties need to rub out the differences between them.

In other news, while apparently targeting the ruling DMK after a gap of about a month, Governor R N Ravi said that although there is a lot of talk on social justice, Dalits in Tamil Nadu face atrocities of some kind every other day. Had the nation listened to Dr B R Ambedkar, partition could have been averted or it would not have been not as traumatic as it was since millions died and several millions were displaced, he said, according to news agency PTI.

Meanwhile, a day after a 31-year-old who worked for a realtor was hacked to death by a gang at Nava India in Coimbatore, a 24-year-old was killed at Gopalapuram near the combined court campus in the city in Tamil Nadu on Monday afternoon. Police said the deceased, Gokul, a resident of Keeranatham, and his friend Manoj from Sivanandhapuram had arrived at the court for a murder case hearing when a gang of unidentified men attacked them with machetes. A purported video of the incident was shared widely on social media. In the video, the gang members can be seen walking on the road after the murder.

Live Blog

Chennai news live updates: From YouTuber to independent, Deepan Chakkravarthi hopes to grab the electorate’s eyeballs, if not votes; follow this space for live updates

Pallavaram Sandhai – a dreamland for shopaholics in Chennai (Express)

Know Your City: Pallavaram Sandhai – a dreamland for shopaholics

The road running parallel to the Grand South Trunk Road in Chennai near the airport starts buzzing in the wee hours every Friday as hundreds of vendors and workers flock to the area to set up their makeshift shops, which attract thousands of visitors.

For vendors, the Friday market, popularly known as ‘Pallavaram Sandhai’, becomes their home for the day as they reach the area as early as 4 am and stay on till about 11:00 pm.

Although there is hardly any official record on the origin of the Sandhai, which is maintained by Pallavaram Cantonment, it is believed to have been in existence for over 100 years.

Chennai This Week: Concerts by Jonita Gandhi, Pradeep Kumar, stand-up comedy and much more

Chennai will see a host of musical events and some comedy this week. Here’s a list:

Jonita Gandhi Live concert

Popular playback singer Jonita Gandhi’s live concert is happening this weekend. Gandhi has recorded songs in several Indian languages, predominantly Tamil and Hindi. Head to Phoenix Marketcity on February 18 for an evening of good music. The event starts at 5pm.

Music festival

The Rotary Club of Madras East is organising the Idli Soda Music Madras Fusion Festival. It is a fundraiser. The two-day event (February 18 and 19) will see eight popular music bands performing – Thaikkudam Bridge, Indian Ocean, Swarathma, Kulam Easy Wanderlings, Mali, M S Krsna and Ranj X Clifr. Several music workshops are also lined up for those interested. Prices for the tickets start from Rs 600. The event is happening at the VGP Golden Beach Resort.

  • news-guard-logo
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • news-guard-logo-with-title
First published on: 14-02-2023 at 09:29 IST
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
close