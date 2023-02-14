Chennai News Live Updates: Actor and MNM leader Kamal Haasan to campaign for Congress candidate in Erode bypolls

Chennai News Live Updates: Kamal Haasan, actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) leader who had earlier extended his support to the Congress candidate E V K S Elangovan in the Erode (East) bypoll, is set to campaign for him this week. Haasan had earlier said he took the decision to support Elangovan, who is being backed by the DMK, for the welfare of Tamil Nadu and with the intention it shouldn’t benefit the opposing forces. He said when it comes to national importance, parties need to rub out the differences between them.

In other news, while apparently targeting the ruling DMK after a gap of about a month, Governor R N Ravi said that although there is a lot of talk on social justice, Dalits in Tamil Nadu face atrocities of some kind every other day. Had the nation listened to Dr B R Ambedkar, partition could have been averted or it would not have been not as traumatic as it was since millions died and several millions were displaced, he said, according to news agency PTI.

Meanwhile, a day after a 31-year-old who worked for a realtor was hacked to death by a gang at Nava India in Coimbatore, a 24-year-old was killed at Gopalapuram near the combined court campus in the city in Tamil Nadu on Monday afternoon. Police said the deceased, Gokul, a resident of Keeranatham, and his friend Manoj from Sivanandhapuram had arrived at the court for a murder case hearing when a gang of unidentified men attacked them with machetes. A purported video of the incident was shared widely on social media. In the video, the gang members can be seen walking on the road after the murder.