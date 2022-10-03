Chennai News Live Updates: Electricity staff on strike, long power cuts trigger protests in Puducherry

Chennai News Live Updates October 3, 2022: Puducherry is grappling with protests, including road blockades, for the past two days as an “indefinite” strike called by electricity department employees against the privatisation of the sector has led to long blackouts. On Saturday night, as outages brought the people onto the streets, several Opposition MLAs joined them, raising slogans against the Centre. Even as the strike entered its fifth day Sunday, the NDA government is seen to have completely misread the situation and is now struggling to resolve the crisis.

AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami Friday assured the Supreme Court there will not be an election to the coveted post of general secretary until the court has heard the leadership row in the party. Palaniswami currently helms the party founded by the charismatic M G Ramachandran and nurtured by the redoubtable J Jayalalithaa. A bench of Justices M R Shah and Krishna Murari has agreed to hear a plea against the September 2 verdict of the Madras High Court which allowed Palaniswami’s appeal, setting aside an order in favour of O Panneerselvam, a former chief minister and his friend-turned-foe.

The Madras High Court set aside the FIRs registered against former AIADMK minister D Jayakumar and two of his close relatives in connection with an alleged land grab issue. The court was allowing three criminal original petitions from Jayakumar, his daughter N Jayapriya and son-in-law Naveen Kumar to quash the FIR pending before the Inspector, Central Crime Branch (CCB) in Vepery for various offences of the IPC, including criminal conspiracy and intimidation.