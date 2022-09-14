Chennai News Live Updates: DVAC raids AIADMK MLA Vijayabaskar’s properties, seizes gold, cash and incriminating documents

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday said coordination between certain government department secretaries and their subordinates was lacking and called for concerted steps to make the State numero uno in the country.

Apart from implementing projects without delay, officials should keep in mind the financial constraints and allocate funds on priority basis, he said.

In other updates, Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan said on Monday that she had never been insulted by the government as claimed by Murasoli, the mouthpiece of Tamil Nadu’s ruling DMK.

“I was never insulted. I am astonished about how someone in Tamil Nadu can rejoice if their sister is disrespected in another state. It is not the right frame of mind. Welcoming a relative or someone who is close to us is part of culture. As I step into the fourth year as the governor at Telangana, I spoke about the good and some other instances that I experienced here. While listing out several good instances I also happened to say how the governor is also disrespected in certain issues. That doesn’t mean I scream or cry about those things. I will continue to carry out my work irrespective of whether I am respected or not,” Soundararajan told reporters in Tiruchirapalli.