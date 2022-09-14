Chennai News Live Updates: DVAC raids AIADMK MLA Vijayabaskar’s properties, seizes gold, cash and incriminating documents

Chennai Live News Updates: The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) Tuesday said it has identified 1,872 gram gold, Rs 18.37 lakh cash and seized incriminating documents during raids at several places in Tamil Nadu allegedly linked to former health minister and AIADMK Viralimalai MLA C Vijayabaskar. The raids began Tuesday morning at 13 places including five in Chennai, three in Salem, one each in Madurai, Theni, Pudukkotai, Thiruvallur and Tambaram.
In other news, DMK deputy general secretary A Raja stoked a controversy over his Shudra remark and drew BJP’s ire with the saffron party accusing him of spewing hatred against a community to appease others. Shudras, the Nilgiris MP claimed, were insulted in Manusmrithi and denied equality, education, employment and entry into temples. “You are a Shudra till you remain a Hindu. You are the son of a prostitute till you remain as Shudra. You are a Panchaman (Dalit) till you remain a Hindu. You are an untouchable till you remain a Hindu,” Raja said while addressing a meeting of Dravidar Kazhagam here.
A man who drove a four-wheeler under the influence of alcohol and injured three pedestrians, should distribute pamphlets against drunk-driving for two weeks at a busy city junction till he realises the danger involved in such acts, the Madras High Court has ruled. Justice A D Jagadish Chandra gave a direction to this effect while granting bail to a youth, who was arrested for causing injuries to three pedestrians while driving in an inebriated condition. He shall be released on bail on his executing a bond for Rs 25,000 with two sureties for a like sum to the satisfaction of the IV Metropolitan Magistrate in Saidapet, the judge said.
The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today in Tambaram, Adyar carrying out maintenance work in the city.
Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed. read more.
When an outsider is asked to describe Chennai, they may speak highly about the beaches, Carnatic music sabas, historical venues like churches and museums, and food, referring to idli and sambar. But there is much more to this city, like the Dadashamakan, which is often referred to as the hub of beef in Chennai.
Dadashamakan, an area close to Otteri in northern Chennai, is a predominantly Muslim neighbourhood with a population of around 5,000. The area is home to shops offering customers a variety of food items. The regular customers here claim that no other area in the city can match the quality of beef that is available here. They claim even the prices are less in comparison with other areas in the city. Read more.
Good morning, Welcome to today's live blog. We bring to you all the latest news updates from Chennai, Tamil Nadu.