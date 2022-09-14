scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 14, 2022
Chennai News Live Updates: DVAC raids AIADMK MLA Vijayabaskar’s properties, seizes gold, cash and incriminating documents

Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Today Live Updates, September 14, 2022: Tamil Nadu on Tuesday logged 421 new Covid-19 infections, pushing the total caseload to 35,74,514 while the death toll remained unchanged at 38,038 with zero fresh fatalities, the Health department said.

By: Express Web Desk
Chennai | Updated: September 14, 2022 7:54:28 am
Chennai News | Tamil Nadu News | C Vijayabaskar | SP Velumani | RaidChennai News Live: Police personnel deployed outside a residence of former TN health minister and AIADMK leader C Vijayabaskar during a search by Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption (DVAC) officials, in Chennai (PTI Photo)

Chennai Live News Updates: The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) Tuesday said it has identified 1,872 gram gold, Rs 18.37 lakh cash and seized incriminating documents during raids at several places in Tamil Nadu allegedly linked to former health minister and AIADMK Viralimalai MLA C Vijayabaskar. The raids began Tuesday morning at 13 places including five in Chennai, three in Salem, one each in Madurai, Theni, Pudukkotai, Thiruvallur and Tambaram.

In other news, DMK deputy general secretary A Raja stoked a controversy over his Shudra remark and drew BJP’s ire with the saffron party accusing him of spewing hatred against a community to appease others. Shudras, the Nilgiris MP claimed, were insulted in Manusmrithi and denied equality, education, employment and entry into temples. “You are a Shudra till you remain a Hindu. You are the son of a prostitute till you remain as Shudra. You are a Panchaman (Dalit) till you remain a Hindu. You are an untouchable till you remain a Hindu,” Raja said while addressing a meeting of Dravidar Kazhagam here.

A man who drove a four-wheeler under the influence of alcohol and injured three pedestrians, should distribute pamphlets against drunk-driving for two weeks at a busy city junction till he realises the danger involved in such acts, the Madras High Court has ruled. Justice A D Jagadish Chandra gave a direction to this effect while granting bail to a youth, who was arrested for causing injuries to three pedestrians while driving in an inebriated condition. He shall be released on bail on his executing a bond for Rs 25,000 with two sureties for a like sum to the satisfaction of the IV Metropolitan Magistrate in Saidapet, the judge said.

Live Blog

Chennai News Live Updates: DVAC raids AIADMK MLA Vijayabaskar's properties, seizes gold, cash and incriminating documents

07:54 (IST)14 Sep 2022
Chennai power cut today: These areas will face a power cut in Chennai

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today in Tambaram, Adyar carrying out maintenance work in the city.

Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed. read more.

07:53 (IST)14 Sep 2022
Know Your City: The beef hub of Chennai – Dadashamakan

When an outsider is asked to describe Chennai, they may speak highly about the beaches, Carnatic music sabas, historical venues like churches and museums, and food, referring to idli and sambar. But there is much more to this city, like the Dadashamakan, which is often referred to as the hub of beef in Chennai.

Dadashamakan, an area close to Otteri in northern Chennai, is a predominantly Muslim neighbourhood with a population of around 5,000. The area is home to shops offering customers a variety of food items. The regular customers here claim that no other area in the city can match the quality of beef that is available here. They claim even the prices are less in comparison with other areas in the city. Read more.

07:52 (IST)14 Sep 2022
Welcome to today's live blog!

Good morning, Welcome to today's live blog. We bring to you all the latest news updates from Chennai, Tamil Nadu. 

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday said coordination between certain government department secretaries and their subordinates was lacking and called for concerted steps to make the State numero uno in the country.

Apart from implementing projects without delay, officials should keep in mind the financial constraints and allocate funds on priority basis, he said.

In other updates, Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan said on Monday that she had never been insulted by the government as claimed by Murasoli, the mouthpiece of Tamil Nadu’s ruling DMK.

“I was never insulted. I am astonished about how someone in Tamil Nadu can rejoice if their sister is disrespected in another state. It is not the right frame of mind. Welcoming a relative or someone who is close to us is part of culture. As I step into the fourth year as the governor at Telangana, I spoke about the good and some other instances that I experienced here. While listing out several good instances I also happened to say how the governor is also disrespected in certain issues. That doesn’t mean I scream or cry about those things. I will continue to carry out my work irrespective of whether I am respected or not,” Soundararajan told reporters in Tiruchirapalli.

The Madras High Court on Monday directed the Tamil Nadu government to restore the Buckingham canal, running through the city for centuries and now polluted and narrowed down due to encroachments, back to its glory in six months.

The first bench of Chief Justice M N Bhandari and Justice N Mala gave the direction while passing orders on a PIL petition from Kasturba and Indira Nagar Residents Welfare Forum, on Monday.

The petition prayed for a direction to the authorities concerned to remove the encroachments on the Canal Bank Road on the stretch of Kasturba Nagar and Indira Nagar as admitted by an executive engineer of the Water Resource department in 2014.

First published on: 14-09-2022 at 07:52:10 am
