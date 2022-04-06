Chennai News Live Updates: AIADMK holds protest against Tamil Nadu govt’s property tax hike, Palaniswami calls decision ‘anti-people’

Tamil Nadu, Chennai News Updates: The opposition AIADMK on Tuesday staged massive protests across Tamil Nadu demanding the state government to immediately roll back the revision of property tax, which the party claimed had hit the people like a “tsunami wave.” Accusing the ruling DMK of intentionally proposing 150 percent hike in property tax to mop up the revenue for civic bodies, leader of the Opposition in the legislative assembly K Palaniswami asserted that the Centre had not directed the states to revise the tax structure.
Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu government Tuesday formed a 13-member panel to frame the state education policy, a promise made in the 2021-22 state Budget. Headed by Delhi High Court retired Chief Justice D Murugesan, the panel members include former chess world champion Viswanathan Anand and prominent Carnatic musician T M Krishna, among others. Also, the annual Budget of the Greater Chennai Corporation for 2022-23 will be tabled at the Ripon Building, the headquarters of the civic body, on Saturday by the mayor after a gap of six years. In other news, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin laid the foundation stone for a footwear manufacturing unit in Villupuram set up by Cheyyar SEZ Developers, a group company of Lotus Footwear Enterprises Ltd, the government said on Tuesday.
In a separate development, the Madras High Court, in a significant ruling, has held that only retired judges or members of the Bar can be appointed as judicial members of the various Tribunals established in the country.
The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today in Taramani-Perungudi, Tambaram –Kadapperi, Avadi-Redhills, Southperumbedu, Kolathur for carrying out maintenance work in the city.
Taramani – Perungudi: Ramappa nagar, Church main road, Apollo Hospitals and above all surrounding areas.
Tambaram – Kadaperi: Durga nagar Housing board, Erikari street, Kamatchi nagar, Bharathidhasan street, Thiruvalluvar street and above all surrounding areas.
Avadi- Redhills: Vivekakbar avenue, Jothynagar, Mahalakshmi nagar, Vadivel nagar street and above all surrounding areas. Read more
