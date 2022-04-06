Chennai News Live Updates: AIADMK holds protest against Tamil Nadu govt’s property tax hike, Palaniswami calls decision ‘anti-people’

A woman who faced harassment on a moving bus at night in Tamil Nadu confronted her molester by pricking him with a safety pin before handing him over to the police. Speaking to indianexpress.com, the woman, an advocate at the Madras High Court, said the molester had slid his hands through the gap between the seats and touched her inappropriately. This happened at 10pm on April 1 when she was travelling from Chennai to Vellore.

The woman first pressed the hand of the molester, who was sitting behind her, with her mobile phone and, when the man tried to do it again, she recorded the incident for evidence. She then pricked him with a safety pin.

Overenthusiastic fans damaged a Tirunelveli theatre during the screening of a trailer of actor Vijay’s film, Beast, on April 2. Although the theatre has not registered an official complaint, pictures and videos of the damage caused by the unruly fans have gone viral on social media.

The Tirunelveli theatre, Ram Cinemas, had issued free passes for the screening but many fans reportedly congregated at the complex without any valid pass. The theatre also failed to maintain Covid-19 guidelines owing to the huge surge in crowd, said sources.