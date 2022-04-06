scorecardresearch
Wednesday, April 06, 2022
Chennai News Live Updates: AIADMK holds protest against Tamil Nadu govt’s property tax hike, Palaniswami calls decision ‘anti-people’

Chennai News Today Updates, Chennai Today, Tamil Nadu Live News, Chennai, Tamil Nadu Today News Live, 6 Apr: Meanwhile, The Tamil Nadu government Tuesday formed a 13-member panel to frame the state education policy, a promise made in the 2021-22 state Budget.

Updated: April 6, 2022 9:02:04 am
Trichy: AIADMK supporters during party's state-wide protest against the hike in property taxes announced by the Tamil Nadu government, near the Trichy Junction railway station, Tuesday, April 5, 2022. (PTI Photo)(PTI04_05_2022_000157B)

Tamil Nadu, Chennai News Updates: The opposition AIADMK on Tuesday staged massive protests across Tamil Nadu demanding the state government to immediately roll back the revision of property tax, which the party claimed had hit the people like a “tsunami wave.” Accusing the ruling DMK of intentionally proposing 150 percent hike in property tax to mop up the revenue for civic bodies, leader of the Opposition in the legislative assembly K Palaniswami asserted that the Centre had not directed the states to revise the tax structure.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu government Tuesday formed a 13-member panel to frame the state education policy, a promise made in the 2021-22 state Budget. Headed by Delhi High Court retired Chief Justice D Murugesan, the panel members include former chess world champion Viswanathan Anand and prominent Carnatic musician T M Krishna, among others. Also, the annual Budget of the Greater Chennai Corporation for 2022-23 will be tabled at the Ripon Building, the headquarters of the civic body, on Saturday by the mayor after a gap of six years. In other news, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin laid the foundation stone for a footwear manufacturing unit in Villupuram set up by Cheyyar SEZ Developers, a group company of Lotus Footwear Enterprises Ltd, the government said on Tuesday.

In a separate development, the Madras High Court, in a significant ruling, has held that only retired judges or members of the Bar can be appointed as judicial members of the various Tribunals established in the country.

Tamil Nadu, Chennai Live Updates today: AIADMK holds protest against Tamil Nadu govt’s property tax hike, Palaniswami calls decision 'anti-people'; No polls in sight, Stalin takes gamble of hike in property tax; Follow live updates here.

09:00 (IST)06 Apr 2022
Chennai power cut: These parts of city to face power disruption today

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today in Taramani-Perungudi, Tambaram –Kadapperi, Avadi-Redhills, Southperumbedu, Kolathur for carrying out maintenance work in the city.

Taramani – Perungudi: Ramappa nagar, Church main road, Apollo Hospitals and above all surrounding areas.

Tambaram – Kadaperi: Durga nagar Housing board, Erikari street, Kamatchi nagar, Bharathidhasan street, Thiruvalluvar street and above all surrounding areas.

Avadi- Redhills: Vivekakbar avenue, Jothynagar, Mahalakshmi nagar, Vadivel nagar street and above all surrounding areas. Read more

08:41 (IST)06 Apr 2022
Welcome to today's blog

Hello and welcome to today's Chennai live blog. We bring to you the latest news updates from across Chennai and Tamil Nadu today. Stay tuned!

A woman who faced harassment on a moving bus at night in Tamil Nadu confronted her molester by pricking him with a safety pin before handing him over to the police. Speaking to indianexpress.com, the woman, an advocate at the Madras High Court, said the molester had slid his hands through the gap between the seats and touched her inappropriately. This happened at 10pm on April 1 when she was travelling from Chennai to Vellore.

The woman first pressed the hand of the molester, who was sitting behind her, with her mobile phone and, when the man tried to do it again, she recorded the incident for evidence. She then pricked him with a safety pin.

Overenthusiastic fans damaged a Tirunelveli theatre during the screening of a trailer of actor Vijay’s film, Beast, on April 2. Although the theatre has not registered an official complaint, pictures and videos of the damage caused by the unruly fans have gone viral on social media.

The Tirunelveli theatre, Ram Cinemas, had issued free passes for the screening but many fans reportedly congregated at the complex without any valid pass. The theatre also failed to maintain Covid-19 guidelines owing to the huge surge in crowd, said sources.

