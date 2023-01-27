Chennai News Live Updates: External forces trying to disrupt pace of India’s growth and harmony, says TN guv R N Ravi

Chennai News Live Updates: External forces and certain groups uncomfortable with the rise of new India are unleashing terror to disrupt the country’s growth and harmony, Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi said on Thursday. Chief Minister M K Stalin appealed to the people to eradicate the social evils that tend to divide the masses. Cautioning citizens to be vigilant of such elements, the Governor appealed to the people to assist the enforcement agencies in curbing acts of terror, according to news agency PTI.

Meanwhile, actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) leader Kamal Haasan Wednesday said that his party would extend support to Congress candidate EVKS Elangovan in the Erode (east) bypoll in Tamil Nadu which is to be held on February 27. Addressing reporters at the party headquarters in Chennai, Haasan said the emergency decision was taken for the welfare of Tamil Nadu and with an intention that the current situation should not benefit the opposing forces.

In other news, Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi on Thursday directed Vice Chancellors of State universities to document the history of unsung freedom fighters from the State and thereby bring to light their sacrifices. In a letter addressed to the VCs, he said a thorough research on the contribution of the freedom fighters should be taken up in the respective jurisdictions of the varsities. At least five freedom fighters should be identified in the university’s geographical reach for a detailed research, he said, according to news agency PTI.