Friday, Jan 27, 2023
Chennai News Live Updates: External forces trying to disrupt pace of India’s growth and harmony, says TN guv R N Ravi

Chennai news live updates: Turning to other issues, the governor said crimes against women and Dalits should be met with swift justice

By: Express Web Desk
New Delhi | January 27, 2023 09:59 IST
Chennai news live: R N Ravi (Twitter/@rajbhavan_tn)

Chennai News Live Updates: External forces and certain groups uncomfortable with the rise of new India are unleashing terror to disrupt the country’s growth and harmony, Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi said on Thursday. Chief Minister M K Stalin appealed to the people to eradicate the social evils that tend to divide the masses. Cautioning citizens to be vigilant of such elements, the Governor appealed to the people to assist the enforcement agencies in curbing acts of terror, according to news agency PTI.

Meanwhile, actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) leader Kamal Haasan Wednesday said that his party would extend support to Congress candidate EVKS Elangovan in the Erode (east) bypoll in Tamil Nadu which is to be held on February 27. Addressing reporters at the party headquarters in Chennai, Haasan said the emergency decision was taken for the welfare of Tamil Nadu and with an intention that the current situation should not benefit the opposing forces.

In other news, Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi on Thursday directed Vice Chancellors of State universities to document the history of unsung freedom fighters from the State and thereby bring to light their sacrifices. In a letter addressed to the VCs, he said a thorough research on the contribution of the freedom fighters should be taken up in the respective jurisdictions of the varsities. At least five freedom fighters should be identified in the university’s geographical reach for a detailed research, he said, according to news agency PTI.

Live Blog

Chennai news live updates: RS MP Ilaiyaraaja did not attend single day of parl session; Bangladeshi national with fake passport caught in Coimbatore; SC conditionally allows Purse Seine fishing; follow this space for all the latest updates from Chennai

09:49 (IST)27 Jan 2023
Certificates of appreciation given to district officers

On account of the Republic Day celebrations, certificates of appreciation were given to district officers in an event yesterday.

09:13 (IST)27 Jan 2023
Man and his friend held for sexually assaulting girl

Two men were arrested near here on Thursday for alleged sexual assault of a girl for the last two years, police said.

According to the police, a 27-year-old man, deserted by his wife, lured the 10-year-old girl in the neighbourhood, sexually assaulted her and threatened her of dire consequences if she revealed the abuse to anybody. (PTI)

08:49 (IST)27 Jan 2023
R Ashwin launches pace bowler scout hunt to help Tamil Nadu prop up its red ball cricket

Desperate times seek desperate measures. With Tamil Nadu’s Ranji campaign coming to an early end, once again the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association on Wednesday has launched an ambitious bowlers’ talent scout programme aimed at finding new talent from the districts.

The programme launched by India all-rounder R Ashwin will see the scouts focusing on identifying red ball bowlers with the first camp beginning in Coimbatore on February 11. Know more here

Students march during the full dress rehearsal of the Republic Day Parade 2023, at Kamarajar Salai in Chennai (PTI)

Chopper with Sri Sri Ravi Shankar makes emergency landing in Tamil Nadu

A helicopter carrying founder of ‘Art of Living’ foundation, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and three others made an emergency landing near here on Wednesday due to inclement weather, police said.

The private chopper landed at the playground of Okkiyam government school, near Kadambur in the district this morning, due to foggy conditions.

As Ravishankar alighted the helicopter, a group of villagers approached him and sought his blessings.

Bangladeshi national with fake passport caught in Coimbatore

A 32-year-old Bangladeshi national, who allegedly tried to enter the country using a fake passport, was intercepted by immigration officials at Coimbatore International Airport in Tamil Nadu on Monday and arrested a day later.

According to the police, Anwar Hussain (32) of Mymensingh district in Bangladesh arrived in Coimbatore on board an Air Arabia flight on Monday. During the immigration check, when Hussain produced his documents, the authorities noticed that his passport and Aadhaar card allegedly had a West Bengal address. The officials grew suspicious as to why the former landed in Coimbatore and questioned him.

As Hussain continued to give contradictory answers, the immigration officials took him under custody and later handed him over to the Peelamedu police, who booked a case under relevant sections of the Foreigners Act and Passport Act.

First published on: 27-01-2023 at 08:32 IST
