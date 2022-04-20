Chennai News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi faces black flag protests; BJP alleges ‘security threat’

Chennai, Tamil Nadu Live Updates Today: Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi on Tuesday faced black flag protests from DMK, its allies and other outfits during his visit to a mutt in Mayiladuthurai. The state BJP chief K Annamalai, later, alleged that the Governor’s convoy was attacked by DMK cadres with stones and flag poles. The state police, however, clarified that reports of attack were baseless. Governor Ravi was on his way to visit Dharmapuram Adheenam mutt in Mayiladuthurai to attend a function when over 100 protesters from the ruling DMK and its allies waved black flags and raised “Go Back Governor” and “Go Back, Ravi” slogans. Police detained about 100 protesters.
Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu is making rapid progress on the industrial front particularly in obtaining more investments and the state’s share in the country’s foreign direct investment (FDI) increased to 5 percent from 4 in the past, due to proactive initiatives, Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Tuesday. In other news, the Madras High Court ordered one month’s notice to the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board on a PIL petition seeking to order the demolition of the copper smelting unit of Sterlite in Thoothukudi district in the state.
Also, the Madras High Court has set aside the land acquisition proceedings of the Tamil Nadu government initiated in 2005 to establish a new Collectorate and other government buildings for the Krishnagiri district, which was carved out from Dharmapuri in 2004.
The Tamil Nadu Police Tuesday junked allegations that Governor R N Ravi's convoy was attacked by DMK cadres with stones and flags and called them "baseless".
The Madras High Court on Tuesday ordered one month’s notice to the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board on a PIL petition seeking to order the demolition of the copper smelting unit of Sterlite in Thoothukudi district in the state. The first bench of Chief Justice M N Bhandari and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy ordered the notice when the PIL petition from Anti-Sterlite People’s Movement (ASM) convenor Fathima came up for further hearing today. Read more
The Tamil Nadu government may call an all-party meeting to discuss the issue of the Bill against NEET that is pending with Governor R N Ravi for more than 200 days, Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Monday. Ravi had returned the Bill once and the government sent it back again, Stalin said. The Bill is since pending for nearly 70 days, he pointed out.
