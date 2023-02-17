Chennai News Live Updates: Ahead of Erode bypolls, DMK and AIADMK offices set up without permission sealed

Chennai News Live Updates: Ahead of the Erode East bypoll in Tamil Nadu, Election Commission officials sealed six DMK and four AIADMK offices on Thursday for allegedly violating the modal code of conduct. A flying squad of the commission inspected the election offices after the Opposition AIADMK complained to the district election officer that the DMK had set up offices without obtaining permission and that the ruling party had set up sheds to confine voters to prevent them casting their votes.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu police have ruled out any political angle to the death of a 28-year-old Army jawan following an assault allegedly by people including a DMK councillor, who is his uncle. So, what happened? According to police, the prime accused in the case, A Chinnasamy, a DMK councillor of the Nagojanahalli town panchayat, is the uncle of M Prabhu, the deceased lance naik who was home on Pongal leave. The officer said that Chinnasamy picked up a fight on February 8 with Prabhu’s family over the use of a public water tank. The same evening, Chinnasamy and his relatives allegedly assaulted Prabhu, his brother Prabhakaran, also in the Army, and their parents.

In other news, Chief Minister M K Stalin, while addressing senior officials on Thursday, said that criticism of government schemes in social media, television and newspapers should not be ignored and if the grievances are true it should be addressed. Chairing a review meeting of district collectors of Salem, Namakkal, Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri here under the ‘Kala Ayvil Mudhalamaichar Thittam’ an on-the-spot assessment plan, Stalin said top priority should be accorded to welfare schemes for Scheduled Castes/ Scheduled Tribes and other marginalised sections of people, news agency PTI reported.