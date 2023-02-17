scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 17, 2023
Chennai News Live Updates: Ahead of Erode bypolls, DMK and AIADMK offices set up without permission sealed

Chennai News Live Updates: The Election Commission sealed the offices in the presence of the paramilitary forces despite initial resistance from party functionaries.

By: Express Web Desk
February 17, 2023
Chennai news live: Political parties have set up election offices across the constituency and are involved in an intense campaign for the bypoll scheduled for February 27.

Chennai News Live Updates: Ahead of the Erode East bypoll in Tamil Nadu, Election Commission officials sealed six DMK and four AIADMK offices on Thursday for allegedly violating the modal code of conduct. A flying squad of the commission inspected the election offices after the Opposition AIADMK complained to the district election officer that the DMK had set up offices without obtaining permission and that the ruling party had set up sheds to confine voters to prevent them casting their votes.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu police have ruled out any political angle to the death of a 28-year-old Army jawan following an assault allegedly by people including a DMK councillor, who is his uncle. So, what happened? According to police, the prime accused in the case, A Chinnasamy, a DMK councillor of the Nagojanahalli town panchayat, is the uncle of M Prabhu, the deceased lance naik who was home on Pongal leave. The officer said that Chinnasamy picked up a fight on February 8 with Prabhu’s family over the use of a public water tank. The same evening, Chinnasamy and his relatives allegedly assaulted Prabhu, his brother Prabhakaran, also in the Army, and their parents.

In other news, Chief Minister M K Stalin, while addressing senior officials on Thursday, said that criticism of government schemes in social media, television and newspapers should not be ignored and if the grievances are true it should be addressed. Chairing a review meeting of district collectors of Salem, Namakkal, Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri here under the ‘Kala Ayvil Mudhalamaichar Thittam’ an on-the-spot assessment plan, Stalin said top priority should be accorded to welfare schemes for Scheduled Castes/ Scheduled Tribes and other marginalised sections of people, news agency PTI reported.

Live Blog

Chennai news live: Six Tamil Nadu fishermen attacked, robbed in midsea near Point Calimere; follow this space for all the live updates from Chennai, Tamil Nadu

09:04 (IST)17 Feb 2023
Tamil Nadu police say Army jawan was attacked in family feud

The Tamil Nadu police have ruled out any political angle to the death of a 28-year-old Army jawan following an assault allegedly by people including a DMK councillor, who is his uncle. Know more here

08:40 (IST)17 Feb 2023
Two Alexandrine parakeets seized from actor Robo Shankar’s house

The Tamil Nadu Wildlife Crime Control Bureau seized two Alexandrine parakeets from Tamil actor and stand-up comedian Robo Shankar’s house in Chennai on Wednesday. The parakeets were spotted in a couple of videos uploaded by the actor’s family on social media.

Under what Act is a parakeet protected?

According to officials, the parakeets are protected under Schedule IV of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

Pallavaram Sandhai – a dreamland for shopaholics (Express)

Know Your City: Pallavaram Sandhai – a dreamland for shopaholics

The road running parallel to the Grand South Trunk Road in Chennai near the airport starts buzzing in the wee hours every Friday as hundreds of vendors and workers flock to the area to set up their makeshift shops, which attract thousands of visitors.

For vendors, the Friday market, popularly known as ‘Pallavaram Sandhai’, becomes their home for the day as they reach the area as early as 4 am and stay on till about 11:00 pm.

Although there is hardly any official record on the origin of the Sandhai, which is maintained by Pallavaram Cantonment, it is believed to have been in existence for over 100 years.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, an official said that they seized the birds from the actor’s residence in Valasaravakkam. In his home tour videos, the actor can be heard saying that he loves pets.

First published on: 17-02-2023 at 08:32 IST
