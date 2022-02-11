Chennai Live News Updates: City reports 663 news Covid-19 cases; Petrol bombs hurled in BJP’s Chennai office, party demands NIA probe

Chennai, Tamil Nadu Live News: K Annamalai, state president of the BJP in Tamil Nadu, demanded that the case related to the hurling of petrol bombs into the party’s headquarters in Chennai be handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).
Meanwhile, expressing concern over the religious disharmony relating to dress code, Madras High Court on Thursday wondered what is paramount – the country or religion. Hearing a petition seeking an order to permit only believers of ‘Sanatana Dharma’ in Hindu temples to prevent non-Hindus from entering the temples, the court said, “What is paramount? The country or the religion? It is shocking that somebody is going behind a hijab and somebody is going behind a dhoti.”
Also, Tamil Nadu reported 3,592 fresh Covid-19 cases and 25 deaths on Thursday. While the death toll reached 37,862, so far 34,28,068 people have contracted coronavirus in the state. Chennai registered 663 cases and nine deaths. In other news, Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari, who had been appointed as the Acting Chief Justice of the Madras High Court recently, has been made the Chief Justice of the High Court. The Tamil Nadu State Election Commission (TNSEC) issued a fresh set of guidelines for parties and candidates ahead of the upcoming urban local body polls, allowing them to conduct meetings but banning any form of rallies on account of Covid-19 curbs.
