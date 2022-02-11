Chennai Live News Updates: City reports 663 news Covid-19 cases; Petrol bombs hurled in BJP’s Chennai office, party demands NIA probe

scorecardresearch
Friday, February 11, 2022
By: Express Web Desk | Chennai |
Updated: February 11, 2022 10:07:32 am
Chennai News, Chennai News LivePeople visit a crowded Marina beach in Chennai, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Meanwhile, expressing concern over the religious disharmony relating to dress code, Madras High Court on Thursday wondered what is paramount – the country or religion. Hearing a petition seeking an order to permit only believers of ‘Sanatana Dharma’ in Hindu temples to prevent non-Hindus from entering the temples, the court said, “What is paramount? The country or the religion? It is shocking that somebody is going behind a hijab and somebody is going behind a dhoti.”

More from Chennai

Also, Tamil Nadu reported 3,592 fresh Covid-19 cases and 25 deaths on Thursday. While the death toll reached 37,862, so far 34,28,068 people have contracted coronavirus in the state. Chennai registered 663 cases and nine deaths. In other news, Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari, who had been appointed as the Acting Chief Justice of the Madras High Court recently, has been made the Chief Justice of the High Court. The Tamil Nadu State Election Commission (TNSEC) issued a fresh set of guidelines for parties and candidates ahead of the upcoming urban local body polls, allowing them to conduct meetings but banning any form of rallies on account of Covid-19 curbs.

Live Blog

10:07 (IST)11 Feb 2022
Madras HC: What is paramount, country or religion?

Expressing concern over the religious disharmony relating to dress code, Madras High Court on Thursday wondered what is paramount – the country or religion.

Hearing a petition seeking an order to permit only believers of ‘Sanatana Dharma’ in Hindu temples to prevent non-Hindus from entering the temples, the court said, “What is paramount? The country or the religion? It is shocking that somebody is going behind a hijab and somebody is going behind a dhoti.” Read more

09:47 (IST)11 Feb 2022
😷 Tamil Nadu records 3,592 new coronavirus cases and 25 deaths

Tamil Nadu logged 3,592 fresh Covid-19 cases and 25 deaths on Thursday. While the death toll reached 37,862, so far 34,28,068 people have contracted coronavirus in the state. In the past 24 hours 1,10,346 samples were tested, pushing the cumulative test total to 6,29,80,537 samples.

Chennai registered 663 cases and nine deaths. The number of active cases in the city stood at 8,955. Coimbatore (654), Chengalpattu (290), Tiruppur (221), Salem (189), Erode (184), among other districts, also contributed most of the cases. Read more

09:22 (IST)11 Feb 2022
Case of hurling of petrol bombs into BJP’s Chennai office be handed to NIA: Party chief Annamalai

K Annamalai, state president of the BJP in Tamil Nadu, demanded that the case related to the hurling of petrol bombs into the party’s headquarters in Chennai be handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

“We are happy that no one got injured including the policemen who were guarding the place. But we are concerned about the larger conspiracy, especially with the background of the accused and timing of the incident, and the reason given by the cops for the attack. I hope and pray NIA will go into the route of the matter and find out the real conspirator and come to a conclusion,” he said. Read more


Three petrol bombs were hurled at the Tamil Nadu BJP headquarters ‘Kamalalayam’ at T Nagar in Chennai. (Screengrab from a video from the site)


09:08 (IST)11 Feb 2022
Welcome to today's blog

Welcome to today’s live blog. We bring to you the latest news on Covid-19, politics, features, entertainment, sports, weather, art and culture from across Chennai and Tamil Nadu. Follow our live blog and @ie_chennai to stay up to date with what’s happening in the state.

Holding that there was nothing political in the speech delivered by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a function at the ‘samadhi’ of Adi Shankara in Uttarakhand last year, the Madras High Court on Thursday rejected a plea alleging violation of ‘Temple Entry Rules’ in the telecast of his address. In his petition, Rangarajan Narasimhan of Srirangam in Tiruchirappalli district, among other things, alleged that the performance of Pooja by the Prime Minister at the Samadhi at Kedarnath on November 5, 2021 and his speech were directly telecast in more than 16 temples in Tamil Nadu. It violated Rule 8 of the Temple Entry Rules.

READ | Madras HC rejects plea against live telecast of PM’s speech in Tamil Nadu temples

The AIADMK had given good governance in Tamil Nadu without any shortfall during its 10-year rule, party coordinator and former chief minister O Paneerselvam said on Thursday. The regime had provided development that not only Coimbatore region but the entire state had not seen in the last 50 years, Paneerselvam claimed during his campaign seeking votes for his party’s candidates in the urban civic polls here.

READ | AIADMK gave good governance in its 10-year rule, no shortfall: O Paneerselvam

The Madras High Court on Thursday told the Tamil Nadu Advocate-General R Shanmugasundaram not to process a plea seeking his permission to initiate contempt proceedings against S Gurumurthy, columnist and editor of a Tamil magazine.

Advocate S Doraisamy of Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam had filed an application seeking consent of the Advocate General to initiate contempt of court proceedings against Gurumurthy, alleging that he had made certain adverse remarks against the judiciary at a function in January, 2021.

READ | Don’t process plea for contempt against Gurumurthy: Madras HC tells A-G

