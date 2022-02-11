Chennai Live News Updates: City reports 663 news Covid-19 cases; Petrol bombs hurled in BJP’s Chennai office, party demands NIA probe

Holding that there was nothing political in the speech delivered by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a function at the ‘samadhi’ of Adi Shankara in Uttarakhand last year, the Madras High Court on Thursday rejected a plea alleging violation of ‘Temple Entry Rules’ in the telecast of his address. In his petition, Rangarajan Narasimhan of Srirangam in Tiruchirappalli district, among other things, alleged that the performance of Pooja by the Prime Minister at the Samadhi at Kedarnath on November 5, 2021 and his speech were directly telecast in more than 16 temples in Tamil Nadu. It violated Rule 8 of the Temple Entry Rules.

The AIADMK had given good governance in Tamil Nadu without any shortfall during its 10-year rule, party coordinator and former chief minister O Paneerselvam said on Thursday. The regime had provided development that not only Coimbatore region but the entire state had not seen in the last 50 years, Paneerselvam claimed during his campaign seeking votes for his party’s candidates in the urban civic polls here.

The Madras High Court on Thursday told the Tamil Nadu Advocate-General R Shanmugasundaram not to process a plea seeking his permission to initiate contempt proceedings against S Gurumurthy, columnist and editor of a Tamil magazine.

Advocate S Doraisamy of Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam had filed an application seeking consent of the Advocate General to initiate contempt of court proceedings against Gurumurthy, alleging that he had made certain adverse remarks against the judiciary at a function in January, 2021.