Saturday, February 26, 2022
Chennai News Live Updates Today: Tamil Nadu reports 507 new Covid-19 cases; positivity rate less than 1%

Chennai, Tamil Nadu Coronavirus Cases Live Updates, Chennai Omicron Covid-19 Cases Today News Live, Chennai Today News Chennai Weather News Updates, 26 February: People from Tamil Nadu—mostly medical students—stranded in Ukraine are seeking help from the Indian embassy as well as the state government to fly home as the situation there amid the Russian invasion continues to be tense.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai |
Updated: February 26, 2022 9:53:42 am
Chennai Weather Today Live Update, News Chennai LiveChennai continued to lead the districts by recording 133 cases. (PTI/File)

Tamil Nadu, Chennai News Live Updates: As 66,366 samples were tested in Tamil Nadu on Friday only 507 (0.76 per cent) of them–returned positive for coronavirus, taking the total so far to 34,48,088. And with three deaths, the toll reached 38,000. As many as 1,794 people recovered in the past 24 hours, bringing the number of active infections down to 8,150. Chennai continued to lead the districts by recording 133 cases. It is followed by Coimbatore (76), Chengalpattu (58), Thiruvallur (23), Erode (22).

Meanwhile, people from Tamil Nadu—mostly medical students—stranded in Ukraine are seeking help from the Indian embassy as well as the state government to fly home as the situation there amid the Russian invasion continues to be tense. Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday said the state government would bear the expense of bringing back the students from the east European country. AIADMK leader and former Minister D Jayakumar, arrested earlier this week for allegedly assaulting a DMK worker and parading him shirtless during the urban local body elections on February 19, was denied bail by the Principal Sessions Judge (PSJ) on Friday.

In other news, the final vote-share of parties in the results to the TN urban local body polls released by the state election commission showed the ruling DMK, which tasted a landslide victory, securing a vote share of 43.13% against the principal opposition AIADMK’s 25.15%.

Chennai, Tamil Nadu Live Updates today: Tamil Nadu reports 507 new Covid-19 cases; positivity rate less than 1%; Ex-Minister from AIADMK refused bail; Tamil Nadu students seek embassy help to leave Ukraine; state govt offers to pay for evacuation; Follow latest updates here.

09:53 (IST)26 Feb 2022
Bomb threat to radio station

A threat to bomb the All India Radio (AIR) station in Coimbatore was made for not broadcasting the songs of Tamil actor and former chief minister M G Ramachandran (MGR) on his birth anniversary on January 17. According to police, the threat was issued on Thursday through a post-card. The police said they are on the lookout for the person who sent the card and tightened security at the AIR station. (PTI)

09:30 (IST)26 Feb 2022
NITI Aayog member V K Saraswat calls on TN CM

NITI Aayog Member (Science and Technology) V K Saraswat on Friday called on Chief Minister M K Stalin at the Secretariat here and discussed about various opportunities of cooperation between the Centre and the state. "Under the Cooperative Federalism mandate of #NITIAayog, Member VK Saraswat met Chief Minister M K Stalin to discuss various opportunities of cooperation between the Centre and State," the National Institution for Transforming India (NITI) Aayog, serving as a think-tank to the Centre, said in its official handle on the micro-blogging site.       

Saraswat also handed over a report to the Chief Minister that discusses plans to strengthen Tamil Nadu's journey towards planned urbanisation. "NITI Aayog's report on 'Reforms in Urban Planning Capacity in India was presented to M K Stalin in the presence of Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan to strengthen Tamil Nadu journey towards planned urbanization," another tweet said and shared the image of Saraswat handing over the copy to the Chief Minister.  (PTI)

09:30 (IST)26 Feb 2022
09:16 (IST)26 Feb 2022
Chennai power cut today: These parts of city to face power disruption

Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.

Porur: KOVOOR Thandalam, Adhi Lakshmi nagar, Madura Avenue, Akash nagar, Tharapakkam KAVANUR Nadaipathai street, Thatchar street, Ponniamman koil street, Lala chatharam and above all surrounding areas.

Perambur/Periyar Nagar: SRP Main Road/Colony, Ram Nagar KC Garden, Paper mills (Part) and above all surrounding areas. Read more

09:04 (IST)26 Feb 2022
Hello and welcome to today's live blog!

Vanakkam Chennai! Welcome to today’s live blog. We bring to you the latest news on Covid-19, politics, features, entertainment, sports, weather, art and culture from across Chennai and Tamil Nadu. Follow our live blog and @ie_chennai to stay up to date with what’s happening in the state.

The Madras High Court has asked should not the government treat all religious institutions on par and whether temples should continue to remain under its “thumb.” Justice G R Swaminathan of the HC bench has here noted that Tamil Nadu was a land of temples where the shrines have played a central role in our culture.

“However, their current condition leaves a lot to be desired. Lands endowed for their maintenance have been gobbled up by private interests. Antique idols have been stolen and smuggled overseas. The temple staff are paid a pittance. Thousands of temples are facing utter neglect. Even poojas are not being performed. Much needs to be done to revive their glory,” he said.

READ | Should temples continue to be under the ‘thumb’ of government, asks Madras HC

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader MK Stalin on Thursday appreciated the children who staged a skit on Dravidian icon EV Ramasamy, also known as Periyar, on a popular television show, which had previously drawn flak from the BJP for its “obnoxious comments about Prime Minister Narendra Modi”. Stalin, whose Twitter bio says he “belongs to the Dravidian stock”, tweeted a video of his interaction with the children. He wrote Periyar is a guide for the human race to live with self-respect and rationality. In the video, the chief minister is seen gifting the children chocolates, books and statuettes of Tamil poet and philosopher Thiruvalluvar.

READ | Tamil Nadu CM Stalin praises children for Periyar skit on TV talent show

