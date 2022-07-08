Chennai News Live Updates: Parts of Chennai to face a power cut today; Tamil Nadu reports 2,765 Covid-19 cases

Tamil Nadu, Chennai News Live Updates Today: The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today in T Nagar, Mylapore, Tambaram, Guindy, KK Nagar, Avadi, Ambattur, Ponneri, Perambur, IT Corridor, Adyar for carrying out maintenance work in the city. Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.

Tamil Nadu reported 2,765 new coronavirus positive cases and one death on Thursday, taking the state-wide tally to 34.93 lakh and the toll to 38,028. An 80-year-old male who tested positive for coronavirus on June 24 succumbed at the government health facility in Tiruvarur due to comorbidities. Chennai accounted for the maximum number of infections at 1,011 followed by Chengalpattu with 408, Tiruvallur: 184, Coimbatore: 125, and Kancheepuram: 124.

In other news, Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai on Thursday hit out at the TN Congress Committee, saying it is in the Intensive Care Unit in the state and its oxygen is its Dravidian partner DMK, without which it cannot survive. Also, the Madras High Court was informed on Thursday that AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam (OPS) can contest the election for the post of general secretary at a meeting of the party’s top decision-making body to be held on July 11.