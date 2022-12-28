Chennai News Live Updates: Chennai Book Fair to begin on January 6; transgender community to get separate stall

Chennai News Live Updates: The annual 46th edition of Chennai Book Fair organised by BookSellers and Publishers Association of South India (BAPASI) along with the Tamil Nadu government is set to begin on January 6, 2023 at the YMCA Grounds near Nandanam in the city. This year, the transgender community will be allocated a separate stall to showcase their work. The fair will be inaugurated by Chief Minister MK Stalin.

In other news, during his visit to Coimbatore on Tuesday, BJP national chief J P Nadda alleged that the state was not in safe hands. He accused the ruling DMK of ensuring only the interest of one family was promoted. “The DMK is hardly concerned about the well-being of the nation as it was keen that only one family prospered,” he said and appealed to the people to “change hands” so that the state also prospered.

A few days after some children of the Vengaivayal village in the Annavasal block of Tamil Nadu’s Pudukkotai district fell ill and had to be admitted to a hospital, villagers found human excreta dumped inside an overhead tank in the village occupied by the Scheduled Caste community. The children had complained of discomfort, including diarrhoea and vomiting and the doctors had asked the villagers to check for possible contamination of the source of drinking water. Based on the complaint registered by a parent of an affected child, the police booked a case under Section 277.