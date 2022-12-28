scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 28, 2022
Live now

Chennai News Live Updates: Chennai Book Fair to begin on January 6; transgender community to get separate stall

Chennai News Live Updates: An international book fair will also be organised at the same venue from January 16 to 18 in which publishers from over 40 countries are expected to participate.

By: Express Web Desk
Chennai | Updated: December 28, 2022 9:46:52 am
This year, the transgender community will be allocated a separate stall to showcase their work. (File)

Chennai News Live Updates: The annual 46th edition of Chennai Book Fair organised by BookSellers and Publishers Association of South India (BAPASI) along with the Tamil Nadu government is set to begin on January 6, 2023 at the YMCA Grounds near Nandanam in the city. This year, the transgender community will be allocated a separate stall to showcase their work. The fair will be inaugurated by Chief Minister MK Stalin.

In other news, during his visit to Coimbatore on Tuesday, BJP national chief J P Nadda alleged that the state was not in safe hands. He accused the ruling DMK of ensuring only the interest of one family was promoted.  “The DMK is hardly concerned about the well-being of the nation as it was keen that only one family prospered,” he said and appealed to the people to “change hands” so that the state also prospered.

A few days after some children of the Vengaivayal village in the Annavasal block of Tamil Nadu’s Pudukkotai district fell ill and had to be admitted to a hospital, villagers found human excreta dumped inside an overhead tank in the village occupied by the Scheduled Caste community. The children had complained of discomfort, including diarrhoea and vomiting and the doctors had asked the villagers to check for possible contamination of the source of drinking water. Based on the complaint registered by a parent of an affected child, the police booked a case under Section 277.

Live Blog

Chennai News Live Updates: CM M K Stalin writes to Centre, urges PM to prioritise native Tamils in central government offices and its public sector undertakings. Follow this space for the latest news updates.

09:46 (IST)28 Dec 2022
Tamil Nadu is not in safe hands, better change hands: J P Nadda in Coimbatore

BJP national chief J P Nadda on Tuesday accused the ruling DMK of furthering the interests of one family alone and claimed Tamil Nadu is not in safe hands in so much as the nation is under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.

The DMK is hardly concerned about the well-being of the nation as it was keen that only one family prospers, he said and fervently appealed to the people to “change hands” so that the state also prospered. Read more.

09:35 (IST)28 Dec 2022
Ensure adequate opportunities for Tamils in Central govt offices, PSUs in the state: Stalin to Modi

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has once again taken up with the Centre, his earlier demand for priority in appointment of native Tamils in Central Government Offices and its Public Sector Undertakings in the state.

Writing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Stalin said a memorandum had been submitted to the former last year, following that up with a letter flagging the matter to ensure adequate opportunities to the native Tamils. Read more.

09:35 (IST)28 Dec 2022
Welcome to Today's blog!

Good morning! Welcome to today's blog. we bring to you all the latest updates from Chennai, Puducherry and Tamil Nadu.

People from Kota tribal community celebrate Kambatarayar festival, at Kookal village near Ooty in Nilgiris, December 27, 2022. (PTI)

The first session of the Tamil Nadu Assembly in 2023 will commence on January 9 with the customary address by Governor R N Ravi, Speaker M Appavu said on Monday.

The Governor’s address and also the Assembly proceedings will be telecast live, he said.

Read also |Let govt hospitals, labs do genomic sequencing of Covid samples: Tamil Nadu

There is likely to be a question and answer session. Speaking to reporters here, he said the Assembly Business Advisory Committee will meet on that day and decide the duration of the session.

In other updates: Tsunami Anniversary: Mourners lit candles and silent processions were taken out on Monday in remembrance of the victims of the 2004 tsunami that caused massive destruction in the coastal parts of Tamil Nadu 18 years ago.

Fishermen kept off the sea as a mark of respect to the departed.

People living along the shoreline from Chennai to Kanyakumari, took out silent processions to the beach and paid tearful homage by pouring milk into the sea and sprinkling flowers.

The police arrested two youths for allegedly performing illegal bike stunts at Kamarajar Salai near Napier Bridge in Chennai Monday.

The police said around 00:30 am Monday, they received information that a couple of youths were riding bikes in a dangerous way. The D-6 Anna Square police registered a case and arrested S Rafeeq, 20, and P Karthik, 19, of Old Washermenpet. The cops said they will soon be produced before the court.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
First published on: 28-12-2022 at 09:27 IST
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
close