Chennai News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu inoculates 12.62 lakh people against Covid-19 in mass vaccination drive

Chennai News Live Updates Today: Tamil Nadu on Sunday inoculated 12,62,089 people against Covid-19 in the 36th mega vaccination held across the State, the Health Department has said. A total of .61,202 people received the first dose, 2,98,634 the second dose, while 9,02,253 people received the precautionary booster dose, a press release said here. The total number of people who were vaccinated (above the age of 18 years) with the first dose comprises 96.49 per cent and the second 91.09 per cent.

New Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu stood at 431, including a returnee from Uttar Pradesh, pushing the overall caseload to 35,73,667, said the Health Department on Sunday, reported PTI. There were no fresh fatalities and the death toll remained unchanged at 38,038, a bulletin said here. As many as 461 people recuperated from the virus in the last 24 hours aggregating to 35,30,763 leaving 4,866 active cases. Chennai has in the last few days seen cases marginally increasing. It rose to 86 today as against 85 on Saturday. On Friday, there were 87 cases while on Thursday, it was 85. Coimbatore reported 54 while the rest were spread across other districts.

In other news, a 13-year old girl allegedly died by suicide near here, police said on Sunday, reported PTI. According to the police, the girl was one of the three children of Hasanure Mulla (48), belonging to West Bengal, and working in a brick-kiln at Anthiyur near here. On Saturday, the girl hanged herself in the house. On seeing this, her parents and neighbours took her to a hospital where she died, the police said. Investigation to find the reason behind the extreme step has begun, they said.