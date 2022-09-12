scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 12, 2022
Chennai News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu inoculates 12.62 lakh people against Covid-19 in mass vaccination drive

Chennai News Live Updates Today, September 12: Kallakurichi, Mayiladuthurai, Perambalur and Ramanathapuram recorded zero new cases in the last 24 hours. Twentyone districts reported new cases below 10. Chennai, the State capital, tops among districts with 2,191 active infections.

By: Express Web Desk
Chennai | Updated: September 12, 2022 7:56:02 am
File photo of a Mega Vaccination camp that was held in Tamil Nadu earlier this month. (Source: Twitter/Ma Subramanian)

Chennai News Live Updates Today: Tamil Nadu on Sunday inoculated 12,62,089 people against Covid-19 in the 36th mega vaccination held across the State, the Health Department has said. A total of .61,202 people received the first dose, 2,98,634 the second dose, while 9,02,253 people received the precautionary booster dose, a press release said here. The total number of people who were vaccinated (above the age of 18 years) with the first dose comprises 96.49 per cent and the second 91.09 per cent.

New Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu stood at 431, including a returnee from Uttar Pradesh, pushing the overall caseload to 35,73,667, said the Health Department on Sunday, reported PTI. There were no fresh fatalities and the death toll remained unchanged at 38,038, a bulletin said here. As many as 461 people recuperated from the virus in the last 24 hours aggregating to 35,30,763 leaving 4,866 active cases. Chennai has in the last few days seen cases marginally increasing. It rose to 86 today as against 85 on Saturday. On Friday, there were 87 cases while on Thursday, it was 85. Coimbatore reported 54 while the rest were spread across other districts.

In other news, a 13-year old girl allegedly died by suicide near here, police said on Sunday, reported PTI. According to the police, the girl was one of the three children of Hasanure Mulla (48), belonging to West Bengal, and working in a brick-kiln at Anthiyur near here. On Saturday, the girl hanged herself in the house. On seeing this, her parents and neighbours took her to a hospital where she died, the police said. Investigation to find the reason behind the extreme step has begun, they said.

Chennai News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu inoculates 12.62 lakh people against Covid-19 in mass vaccination drive; Teen girl dies by suicide in Erode; Covid cases in TN and more. Watch this space for all the latest updates from Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

07:54 (IST)12 Sep 2022
Welcome to today's blog!

Good morning, Welcome to today's live blog! We bring to you all the latest news updates from Chennai, Tamil Nadu. 

The death anniversary of nationalist poet and freedom fighter Subramania Bharati, which falls on September 11, will be observed as Mahakavi Day, the Tamil Nadu government said on Saturday.

State ministers paid floral tributes to a statue of the firebrand poet here on Sunday. The commemoration of the death anniversary as Mahakavi Day by the government was among the 14 announcements made by Chief Minister M K Stalin in September last year.

In other updates, the revised power tariff of the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Ltd (TANGEDCO) came into effect on Saturday despite opposition by various political parties.

The new tariff, approved by the Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission (TNERC), however, retained the existing scheme of providing 100 units free to domestic, multi-tenements, old age homes and handlooms consumers.

The domestic consumers will have to pay Rs 4.50 per unit consumed, as against Rs 3 per unit up to 500 units, up to 400 units for two months and Rs 6.50 per unit from 401 to 500 units, and Rs 8 per unit for 501 to 600 units.

The Madras High Court has directed the Tamil Nadu police not to harass persons summoned for enquiry at police stations.

Justice G K Ilanthiraiyan gave the direction while disposing of a criminal original petition from S Prakash and three others from Tiruppur, on September 8.

The judge also issued a set of guidelines to be strictly adhered to by the cops while summoning any person to the police station. The judge said that while summoning any person named in the complaint or any witness to the incident complained of, the police officer shall summon such person/s through a written summon under Sec.160 of the Criminal Procedure Code, specifying a particular date and time for appearance.

First published on: 12-09-2022 at 07:53:15 am