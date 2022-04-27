scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, April 27, 2022
Must Read
Live now

Chennai News Live Updates: 11 killed after temple car hits high-tension cable during procession in Thanjavur

Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live 27 April 2022: Meanwhile, the inquiry by a commission probing the circumstances surrounding late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa’s death culminated on Tuesday, nearly four and a half years after it was constituted by the state government.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai |
April 27, 2022 9:00:14 am
Chennai, Chennai News Live,The procession started around midnight, and the incident happened at 3 am when the dome and the decorations erected on the car touched a high-tension line. (Source: Twitter/@ANI)

Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates Today: At least 11 people were killed in the early hours of Wednesday in Kalimedu near Thanjavur, after an overhead high-voltage cable came in contact with a temple car pulled during a procession. The procession started around midnight, and the incident happened at 3 am when the dome and the decorations erected on the car touched a high-tension line.

Meanwhile, the inquiry by a commission probing the circumstances surrounding late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa’s death culminated on Tuesday, nearly four and a half years after it was constituted by the state government. The proceedings before the panel, the inquiry have all been completed as per the terms of reference, official sources said. In other news, the Tamil Nadu government will provide 50,000 free agriculture service connections to farmers during 2022-’23 fiscal, Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji informed the Assembly on Tuesday.

More from Chennai

Also, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday announced a solatium of Rs 10 lakh to the kin of Vignesh, who allegedly died in police custody recently, on humanitarian grounds and assured that the probe in the case will be thorough and fair. Also, he informed the Assembly that the government would bear the medical expenses of Suresh, who was arrested along with Vignesh for allegedly consuming ganja on their possession, by the Secretariat Colony police on April 18.

Live Blog

Catch the latest news in Chennai and Tamil Nadu on political developments, Covid-19, weather and more.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday announced that from this year onwards, June 3, the birthday of former Tamil Nadu chief minister and late DMK president M Karunanidhi, will be celebrated as a government function in the state.

While making the announcement in the state assembly, Stalin said that Karunanidhi, who had dedicated his life to the people of the state, was the architect of modern Tamil Nadu. He added that Karunanidhi, popularly addressed as Kalaignar, was the only leader in the state who never lost an election and had been the chief minister of the state on five occasions.

READ | Karunanidhi’s birthday to be celebrated as government function in TN, says CM Stalin

The first bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday called for a copy of the order of the Tada Court in Poonamallee, which had passed an order on January 28, 1998 imposing death sentence to all the 26 accused in the former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi assassination case. Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated at an election public meeting organised by the Congress party at Sriperumbudur in the night of May 21, 1991.

READ | Madras HC calls for trial court judgment in former PM Rajiv Gandhi murder case

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.