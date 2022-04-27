Chennai News Live Updates: 11 killed after temple car hits high-tension cable during procession in Thanjavur

The procession started around midnight, and the incident happened at 3 am when the dome and the decorations erected on the car touched a high-tension line. (Source: Twitter/@ANI)

Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates Today: At least 11 people were killed in the early hours of Wednesday in Kalimedu near Thanjavur, after an overhead high-voltage cable came in contact with a temple car pulled during a procession. The procession started around midnight, and the incident happened at 3 am when the dome and the decorations erected on the car touched a high-tension line.

Meanwhile, the inquiry by a commission probing the circumstances surrounding late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa’s death culminated on Tuesday, nearly four and a half years after it was constituted by the state government. The proceedings before the panel, the inquiry have all been completed as per the terms of reference, official sources said. In other news, the Tamil Nadu government will provide 50,000 free agriculture service connections to farmers during 2022-’23 fiscal, Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji informed the Assembly on Tuesday.

Also, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday announced a solatium of Rs 10 lakh to the kin of Vignesh, who allegedly died in police custody recently, on humanitarian grounds and assured that the probe in the case will be thorough and fair. Also, he informed the Assembly that the government would bear the medical expenses of Suresh, who was arrested along with Vignesh for allegedly consuming ganja on their possession, by the Secretariat Colony police on April 18.