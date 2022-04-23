Chennai News Live Updates: Amid power cuts in TN, CM MK Stalin urges PM Modi to supply 72,000 MT coal supply daily

Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates Today: At a time when the Opposition is attacking the DMK government over the frequent power cuts across the state, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, demanding his intervention to ensure the supply of 72,000 MTs coal per day at Paradip and Visakhapatnam ports as per the FSA (Fuel Supply Agreement).
Urging PM Modi to direct the Ministry of Coal, Stalin’s letter said the state was seeking his urgent assistance to ensure adequate availability of coal for the power-generation units in Tamil Nadu. “Provision of sufficient coal from Talcher mines in Odisha is vital for the units in our state. In this regard, the current daily receipt of coal for Tamil Nadu’s units is only 50,000 MTs, against the requirement of 72,000 MTs,” Stalin’s letter said.
Meanwhile, a special police team held enquiries with expelled AIADMK leader VK Sasikala over the 2017 heist and murder at the Kodanad Estate for the second day on Friday with the former aide of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa demanding stringent action against those involved in the “undesirable incident” that happened at a place reverred as a “temple.” In other news, three Class 12 students of a government higher secondary school in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupattur district have been issued notices in connection with an incident in which a student verbally abused a teacher in class, officials said.
Eighteen more students of IIT Madras tested positive for Covid-19 Friday morning taking the tally to 30 till now. Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan, who termed the spread as a small cluster, visited the campus on Friday alongside other health department officials to oversee the RT-PCR tests being carried out for those residing on the campus.
Addressing the media on Friday, Radhakrishnan also said that people who fail to wear masks in public places will be penalised Rs 500 and the district collectors have been asked to monitor them. Read more
At a time when the Opposition is attacking the DMK government over the frequent power cuts across the state, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, demanding his intervention to ensure the supply of 72,000 MTs coal per day at Paradip and Visakhapatnam ports as per the FSA (Fuel Supply Agreement).
Urging PM Modi to direct the Ministry of Coal, Stalin’s letter said the state was seeking his urgent assistance to ensure adequate availability of coal for the power-generation units in Tamil Nadu. “Provision of sufficient coal from Talcher mines in Odisha is vital for the units in our state. In this regard, the current daily receipt of coal for Tamil Nadu’s units is only 50,000 MTs, against the requirement of 72,000 MTs,” Stalin’s letter said.
Hello and welcome to today's Chennai live blog. We bring to you the latest updates from Chennai and Tamil Nadu. Stay tuned!