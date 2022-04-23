scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, April 23, 2022
Must Read
Live now

Chennai News Live Updates: Amid power cuts in TN, CM MK Stalin urges PM Modi to supply 72,000 MT coal supply daily

Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates Today 23 April 2022: Urging PM Modi to direct the Ministry of Coal, Stalin’s letter said the state was seeking his urgent assistance to ensure adequate availability of coal for the power-generation units in Tamil Nadu.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai |
Updated: April 23, 2022 10:25:12 am
Chennai News, Chennai News LiveTamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin (File)

Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates Today: At a time when the Opposition is attacking the DMK government over the frequent power cuts across the state, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, demanding his intervention to ensure the supply of 72,000 MTs coal per day at Paradip and Visakhapatnam ports as per the FSA (Fuel Supply Agreement).

Urging PM Modi to direct the Ministry of Coal, Stalin’s letter said the state was seeking his urgent assistance to ensure adequate availability of coal for the power-generation units in Tamil Nadu. “Provision of sufficient coal from Talcher mines in Odisha is vital for the units in our state. In this regard, the current daily receipt of coal for Tamil Nadu’s units is only 50,000 MTs, against the requirement of 72,000 MTs,” Stalin’s letter said.

More from Chennai

Meanwhile, a special police team held enquiries with expelled AIADMK leader VK Sasikala over the 2017 heist and murder at the Kodanad Estate for the second day on Friday with the former aide of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa demanding stringent action against those involved in the “undesirable incident” that happened at a place reverred as a “temple.” In other news, three Class 12 students of a government higher secondary school in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupattur district have been issued notices in connection with an incident in which a student verbally abused a teacher in class, officials said.

Live Blog

Chennai, Tamil Nadu Live Updates Today: Amid power cuts in TN, CM MK Stalin urges PM Modi to supply 72,000 MT coal supply daily; 3 students in TN school issued notices after video shows boy verbally abusing teacher; Kodanad case: Sasikala grilled for 2nd day, demands stringent punishment for culprits; Follow live updates.

10:25 (IST)23 Apr 2022
18 more test positive for Covid at IIT Madras, tally now at 30; Rs 500 penalty for not wearing masks, says health secy

Eighteen more students of IIT Madras tested positive for Covid-19 Friday morning taking the tally to 30 till now. Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan, who termed the spread as a small cluster, visited the campus on Friday alongside other health department officials to oversee the RT-PCR tests being carried out for those residing on the campus.

Addressing the media on Friday, Radhakrishnan also said that people who fail to wear masks in public places will be penalised Rs 500 and the district collectors have been asked to monitor them. Read more

10:00 (IST)23 Apr 2022
Amid power cuts in TN, CM MK Stalin urges PM Modi to supply 72,000 MT coal supply daily

At a time when the Opposition is attacking the DMK government over the frequent power cuts across the state, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, demanding his intervention to ensure the supply of 72,000 MTs coal per day at Paradip and Visakhapatnam ports as per the FSA (Fuel Supply Agreement).

Urging PM Modi to direct the Ministry of Coal, Stalin’s letter said the state was seeking his urgent assistance to ensure adequate availability of coal for the power-generation units in Tamil Nadu. “Provision of sufficient coal from Talcher mines in Odisha is vital for the units in our state. In this regard, the current daily receipt of coal for Tamil Nadu’s units is only 50,000 MTs, against the requirement of 72,000 MTs,” Stalin’s letter said.

09:36 (IST)23 Apr 2022
Welcome to today's blog

Hello and welcome to today's Chennai live blog. We bring to you the latest updates from Chennai and Tamil Nadu. Stay tuned!

The Thanjavur All-Women Police Force has arrested a 12-year-old boy under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for allegedly raping and impregnating a 17-year-old girl. Speaking to indianexpress.com, a police officer said the girl complained of a stomach ache on April 16 and was admitted to a hospital by her parents. When examined, the doctors found she was nine months pregnant. She subsequently gave birth to a girl.

READ | Thanjavur: Minor held under POCSO Act for allegedly raping 17-year-old girl

AMMK leader T T V Dhinakaran appeared before the ED here for the second time on Friday for questioning in a money laundering case linked to the alleged bribing of Election Commission officials to get the AIADMK’s ‘two leaves’ symbol for the V K Sasikala faction, officials said. The agency will continue recording his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they said.

READ | AMMK leader Dhinakaran appears before ED in Delhi for second time

The Tamil Nadu government on Friday informed the Madras High Court that it has got clues to narrow down on those who had allegedly murdered K N Ramajayam, brother of senior DMK leader and state minister K N Nehru, a decade ago in Tiruchirappalli.

When the matter came up today, state Public Prosecutor Hassan Mohammed Jinnah told Justice V Bharathidasan that the police had obtained certain clues to achieve a break-through in the case and zero-in on the accused.

READ | Tamil Nadu Govt to HC: Got clues to narrow down on Ramajeyam killers

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.