Chennai News Live Updates: Amid power cuts in TN, CM MK Stalin urges PM Modi to supply 72,000 MT coal supply daily

The Thanjavur All-Women Police Force has arrested a 12-year-old boy under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for allegedly raping and impregnating a 17-year-old girl. Speaking to indianexpress.com, a police officer said the girl complained of a stomach ache on April 16 and was admitted to a hospital by her parents. When examined, the doctors found she was nine months pregnant. She subsequently gave birth to a girl.

AMMK leader T T V Dhinakaran appeared before the ED here for the second time on Friday for questioning in a money laundering case linked to the alleged bribing of Election Commission officials to get the AIADMK’s ‘two leaves’ symbol for the V K Sasikala faction, officials said. The agency will continue recording his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they said.

The Tamil Nadu government on Friday informed the Madras High Court that it has got clues to narrow down on those who had allegedly murdered K N Ramajayam, brother of senior DMK leader and state minister K N Nehru, a decade ago in Tiruchirappalli.

When the matter came up today, state Public Prosecutor Hassan Mohammed Jinnah told Justice V Bharathidasan that the police had obtained certain clues to achieve a break-through in the case and zero-in on the accused.