Sunday, Sep 18, 2022
Chennai News Live Updates: Shopkeeper, village head held for barring students of particular community from buying eatables

Chennai News Live Updates, September 18: Tamil Nadu on Saturday reported a slight increase in new Covid-19 cases with 479 people testing positive, pushing the overall caseload to 35,76,322, the health department said. The death toll in the state remained unchanged at 38,040 with nil fatalities for the day.

By: Express Web Desk
Chennai | Updated: September 18, 2022 7:27:47 am
Chennai News Live Updates: A shopkeeper at K V Nallur area in South Tamil Nadu’s Tenkasi district and a village head were arrested Saturday for refusing to sell candies to a group of students of a particular community. The exchange between the shop owner and the students were shot on a phone which has now gone viral on social media. The shopkeeper, Maheshwaran, was seen in the video telling the schoolchildren not to return to buy candies from his shop. “Don’t buy any candy from here. Go to school. You shouldn’t buy any candy from any of the shops here. Go and tell the people at home that the shopkeepers aren’t giving eatables. We won’t give and there is a restriction,” the shopkeeper is heard telling the children.

In other news, as a part of E V Periyar’s 144th birth anniversary celebrations, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday laid the foundation stone for the “Periyar World” Laboratory and Periyar Institute to be built at Sirukanur, Trichy district. The event was organised by the state government at the Periyar Thidal in Chennai. His birthday anniversary also marks Social Justice Day. Following this, the Members of Legislative Assembly, Chief Secretary, Secretaries of Government Departments, High Government Officers and Employees took the Social Justice Day Pledge.

Meanwhile, seven bronze idols, found in the illegal possession of a dealer in Villupuram, were seized and an investigation is on to trace the temples from where they were allegedly stolen, Tamil Nadu Idol Wing CID said on Saturday. The shop owner could not establish the provenance of the idols, including those of Ardhanareshwar, Goddess Sivakami, Krishna and Buddha, nor could he furnish documents authorising him legal custody of the antique idols, the Idol Wing police claimed. “The Idol Wing has registered a case and is investigating how and who stole the idols,” an official release here said.

07:27 (IST)18 Sep 2022
TN Governor, CM, AIADMK greet PM on his 72nd birthday

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi, Chief Minister M K Stalin and AIADMK's interim general secretary K Palaniswami were among several leaders who greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 72nd birthday on Saturday.

Posting a photo of the Prime Minister on his Twitter page, the Governor said he extended, on behalf of the people of Tamil Nadu, his best wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a long and healthy life in service of the nation.

In his message, Chief Minister Stalin wished the Prime Minister a long and healthy life.

Extending his heartfelt greetings to the "dynamic & visionary Hon Prime Minister Thiru @narendramodi Avl on his birthday," Palaniswami said in his tweet: "May your vision & mission for our nation to lead the world shape into reality. I pray the almighty for a long, healthy life of duty & service. @PMOIndia." PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss, too, wished Narendra Modi a long, happy and healthy life in the service of the country.

Union Minister of State for Fisheries and Animal Husbandry L Murugan flagged off an international coastal clean-up day awareness marathon and attended the Swachh Sagar Surakshit Sagar (beach clean-up) programme at Besant Nagar here.

He inaugurated a special medical camp in Avadi here and also a blood donation camp in neighbouring Kancheepuram as part of the 72nd birthday celebrations of the Prime Minister.

In his message, BJP state chief K Annamalai said the Prime Minister has made democracy accessible to all, especially the common people of our country.

"His relentless work ethic, righteous anger against social ills & passion for Bharat is powering our country to be the world's ‘Vishwa Guru'!" Annamalai tweeted.

BJP Mahila Morcha national president Vanathi Srinivasan, who launched a slew of programmes in her home constituency in Coimbatore South, said the Mahila Morcha members would identify Anganwadis across the country and strive to improve the facilities.

"This programme, launched in connection with the Prime Minister's birthday, would go on till October 2. I have adopted an Anganwadi in my constituency," the lawmaker told reporters. PTI

07:24 (IST)18 Sep 2022
TN sees marginal rise in new COVID-19 cases with 479 infections

Tamil Nadu on Saturday reported a slight increase in new Covid-19 cases with 479 people testing positive, pushing the overall caseload to 35,76,322, the health department said.

The death toll in the state remained unchanged at 38,040 with nil fatalities for the day.

The state had reported 463 new cases on Friday while the daily figures stood at 447 infections on Thursday. Read more.

07:22 (IST)18 Sep 2022
Welcome to today's blog!

Good morning! Welcome to today's live blog. We bring to you all the latest updates from Chennai, Tamil Nadu. 

In other updates from Tamil Nadu, BJP in TN has planned a string of events including gifting gold rings and baby kits to newborns, to mark the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday. According to state BJP sources, the gold rings would be given to the children born on September 17 coinciding with the birthday of the Prime Minister. Each ring, weighing about 2 grams, is expected to cost around Rs 5,000.

Body of Tamil Nadu man found dead in Kuwait brought back, wife alleges torture by employer

R Muthukumaran, a 43-year-old man who hails from Lakshmangudi near Koothanallur Taluk in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruvarur district, was allegedly found dead within four days after he landed in Kuwait for work. His body was brought back on Friday.

Gingee K S Masthan, Minister for Minorities Welfare and Non-resident Tamils Welfare, said he was shocked to hear that Muthukumaran was attacked leading to his death.

Meanwhile, Power tariff in Tamil Nadu is cheap compared to other States, State Electricity Minister  Senthil Balaji said on Friday. The picture would be clear if one compared the tariff paid in 2010 and the revised one and also the tariff in other States, he told reporters here. The previous regime increased the tariff by 64 per cent, whereas the present DMK government hiked only Rs 55 per two months for 63 lakh consumers, he said.

Read also | AIADMK holds statewide protest against power tariff hike in Tamil Nadu

A Tamil Nadu pastor who was absconding for one and a half years after being booked for allegedly raping a minor girl has been arrested, police said.

Prince Charles (59) was arrested Wednesday from near Kalpakkam along with his 29-year-old son, both of whom allegedly raped the girl at a children’s home the latter had run since 2005. After the minor girl delivered a baby in 2020, according to police, Charles left them both in the care of a person in Chennai saying the girl had been cheated by someone.

The Mamallapuram all-women police station booked the pastor under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act after the children’s home caretaker found out that it was Charles who impregnated the girl, police said.

First published on: 18-09-2022 at 07:19:29 am
