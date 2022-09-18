Chennai News Live Updates: Shopkeeper, village head held for barring students of particular community from buying eatables

Chennai News Live Updates: A shopkeeper at K V Nallur area in South Tamil Nadu’s Tenkasi district and a village head were arrested Saturday for refusing to sell candies to a group of students of a particular community. The exchange between the shop owner and the students were shot on a phone which has now gone viral on social media. The shopkeeper, Maheshwaran, was seen in the video telling the schoolchildren not to return to buy candies from his shop. “Don’t buy any candy from here. Go to school. You shouldn’t buy any candy from any of the shops here. Go and tell the people at home that the shopkeepers aren’t giving eatables. We won’t give and there is a restriction,” the shopkeeper is heard telling the children.
In other news, as a part of E V Periyar’s 144th birth anniversary celebrations, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday laid the foundation stone for the “Periyar World” Laboratory and Periyar Institute to be built at Sirukanur, Trichy district. The event was organised by the state government at the Periyar Thidal in Chennai. His birthday anniversary also marks Social Justice Day. Following this, the Members of Legislative Assembly, Chief Secretary, Secretaries of Government Departments, High Government Officers and Employees took the Social Justice Day Pledge.
Meanwhile, seven bronze idols, found in the illegal possession of a dealer in Villupuram, were seized and an investigation is on to trace the temples from where they were allegedly stolen, Tamil Nadu Idol Wing CID said on Saturday. The shop owner could not establish the provenance of the idols, including those of Ardhanareshwar, Goddess Sivakami, Krishna and Buddha, nor could he furnish documents authorising him legal custody of the antique idols, the Idol Wing police claimed. “The Idol Wing has registered a case and is investigating how and who stole the idols,” an official release here said.
Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi, Chief Minister M K Stalin and AIADMK's interim general secretary K Palaniswami were among several leaders who greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 72nd birthday on Saturday.
Posting a photo of the Prime Minister on his Twitter page, the Governor said he extended, on behalf of the people of Tamil Nadu, his best wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a long and healthy life in service of the nation.
In his message, Chief Minister Stalin wished the Prime Minister a long and healthy life.
Extending his heartfelt greetings to the "dynamic & visionary Hon Prime Minister Thiru @narendramodi Avl on his birthday," Palaniswami said in his tweet: "May your vision & mission for our nation to lead the world shape into reality. I pray the almighty for a long, healthy life of duty & service. @PMOIndia." PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss, too, wished Narendra Modi a long, happy and healthy life in the service of the country.
Union Minister of State for Fisheries and Animal Husbandry L Murugan flagged off an international coastal clean-up day awareness marathon and attended the Swachh Sagar Surakshit Sagar (beach clean-up) programme at Besant Nagar here.
He inaugurated a special medical camp in Avadi here and also a blood donation camp in neighbouring Kancheepuram as part of the 72nd birthday celebrations of the Prime Minister.
In his message, BJP state chief K Annamalai said the Prime Minister has made democracy accessible to all, especially the common people of our country.
"His relentless work ethic, righteous anger against social ills & passion for Bharat is powering our country to be the world's ‘Vishwa Guru'!" Annamalai tweeted.
BJP Mahila Morcha national president Vanathi Srinivasan, who launched a slew of programmes in her home constituency in Coimbatore South, said the Mahila Morcha members would identify Anganwadis across the country and strive to improve the facilities.
"This programme, launched in connection with the Prime Minister's birthday, would go on till October 2. I have adopted an Anganwadi in my constituency," the lawmaker told reporters. PTI
Tamil Nadu on Saturday reported a slight increase in new Covid-19 cases with 479 people testing positive, pushing the overall caseload to 35,76,322, the health department said.
The death toll in the state remained unchanged at 38,040 with nil fatalities for the day.
The state had reported 463 new cases on Friday while the daily figures stood at 447 infections on Thursday. Read more.
