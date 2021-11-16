scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, November 16, 2021
MUST READ
Live now

Chennai News Live updates: Two injured after building collapses in firecracker explosion in Sivakasi

Chennai News Live updates: Health Minister Ma Subramanian launched the scheme at flooded areas like Pulithivakkam, Senganiyamman Koil in the Sholinganallur constituency on Monday.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai, New Delhi |
Updated: November 16, 2021 2:15:19 pm
Chennai news, Tamil nadu news, chennai news live updates, chennai weather today, IMD chennai update, chennai, kanyakumari building collapse, Indian expressAs many as 40 fire and rescue personnel from Sivakasi and Virudhunagar, local police are currently involved in the rescue operation.

Chennai News Live updates: Two persons were injured and several feared trapped after a two-storeyed building collapsed following an explosion of a stock of firecrackers and chemicals, at Nehruji Nagar near Sivakasi, on Monday. Police said the explosion took place around 3 pm in one of the houses on the ground floor of the building.

Meanwhile, as a precautionary measure to eradicate waterborne diseases in areas that are flooded due to heavy rains in the city in the past few days, Tamil Nadu health department, in association with Greater Chennai Corporation, has set up mobile medical units.

Health Minister Ma Subramanian launched the scheme at flooded areas like Pulithivakkam, Senganiyamman Koil in the Sholinganallur constituency on Monday. He said that through the scheme, medicines would be delivered to people at their doorstep. Through the state’s flagship programme ‘Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam’, 37,43,015 people have been benefitted, he said.

Click here for more

Also, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated places over Kanyakumari district till tomorrow. All the educational institutions have been given holidays. The average rainfall on Sunday was 109.53 mm.

Live Blog

Chennai News Live updates: Two injured, several feared trapped after building collapses in firecracker explosion in Sivakasi; Mobile medical units to counter waterborne diseases. Follow for latest updates here

14:15 (IST)16 Nov 2021
Chennai rains: Mobile medical units to counter waterborne diseases

As a precautionary measure to eradicate waterborne diseases in areas that are flooded due to heavy rains in the city in the past few days, Tamil Nadu health department, in association with Greater Chennai Corporation, has set up mobile medical units.

Health Minister Ma Subramanian launched the scheme at flooded areas like Pulithivakkam, Senganiyamman Koil in the Sholinganallur constituency on Monday. He said that through the scheme, medicines would be delivered to people at their doorstep. Through the state’s flagship programme ‘Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam’, 37,43,015 people have been benefitted, he said.

14:14 (IST)16 Nov 2021
Quantity of firecrackers yet to be ascertained: Police

According to the police, the owner of the house, Ramanathan, was initially manufacturing cardboard tubes used for production of fancy crackers at his house and later started illegally manufacturing crackers. Police further said firecrackers and the chemical used for manufacturing them were stocked up in the house and their quantity is yet to be ascertained.

14:10 (IST)16 Nov 2021
The injured have reportedly sustained nearly 30 per cent burn injuries

Those injured have been identified as Manoj Kumar (24) and Vel Murugan (38), who are currently undergoing treatment at the Sivakasi Government Hospital. They have reportedly sustained nearly 30 per cent burn injuries.

14:08 (IST)16 Nov 2021
Tamil Nadu: Two injured, several feared trapped after building collapses in firecracker explosion in Sivakasi

Police said the explosion took place around 3 pm in one of the houses on the ground floor of the building. According to the police, the owner of the house, Ramanathan, was initially manufacturing cardboard tubes used for production of fancy crackers at his house and later started illegally manufacturing crackers. Police further said firecrackers and the chemical used for manufacturing them were stocked up in the house and their quantity is yet to be ascertained.

14:07 (IST)16 Nov 2021
Hello and welcome to our Chennai blog

Hello and welcome to our Chennai blog. Two persons were injured and several feared trapped after a two-storeyed building collapsed following an explosion of a stock of firecrackers and chemicals, at Nehruji Nagar near Sivakasi, on Monday. Follow to get updates on all the incidents happening in the state here

Chennai rains, Chennai floods, chennai weatherman, chennai weatherman update, chennai weatherman twitter, Pradeep John, Tamil Nadu weather man, Chennai weather predictions, Chennai weather blog, Chennai news, Chennai latest news, Indian Express news Chennai rains: A woman wades through a waterlogged street following heavy rain at KM Garden in Purasaiwakkam, in Chennai, Wednesday (PTI)

Chennai News Live Updates:

Health Minister Ma Subramanian launched the scheme at flooded areas like Pulithivakkam, Senganiyamman Koil in the Sholinganallur constituency on Monday. He said that through the scheme, medicines would be delivered to people at their doorstep. Through the state’s flagship programme ‘Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam’, 37,43,015 people have been benefitted, he said.

Subramanian said on behalf of the corporation, daily medical camps have been organised in 500 areas. The mobile medical camps will be in force for a week and depending on the requirement, it is likely to be expanded to other districts as well.

Chennai corporation commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi on Sunday said that 15 mobile teams will be deployed in each of the 15 zones. He added that a mass drive for fogging would commence. As many 3,400 workers of the corporation would be engaged in the operation to tackle mosquito menace.

Further, steps will be taken to remove solid waste accumulated in the city due to the incessant rain for the past few days, he said. On Saturday alone, 500 tonnes of solid waste were removed, he added.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd