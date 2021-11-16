Chennai News Live updates: Two injured after building collapses in firecracker explosion in Sivakasi

As many as 40 fire and rescue personnel from Sivakasi and Virudhunagar, local police are currently involved in the rescue operation.

Chennai News Live updates: Two persons were injured and several feared trapped after a two-storeyed building collapsed following an explosion of a stock of firecrackers and chemicals, at Nehruji Nagar near Sivakasi, on Monday. Police said the explosion took place around 3 pm in one of the houses on the ground floor of the building.

Meanwhile, as a precautionary measure to eradicate waterborne diseases in areas that are flooded due to heavy rains in the city in the past few days, Tamil Nadu health department, in association with Greater Chennai Corporation, has set up mobile medical units.

Health Minister Ma Subramanian launched the scheme at flooded areas like Pulithivakkam, Senganiyamman Koil in the Sholinganallur constituency on Monday. He said that through the scheme, medicines would be delivered to people at their doorstep. Through the state’s flagship programme ‘Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam’, 37,43,015 people have been benefitted, he said.

Also, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated places over Kanyakumari district till tomorrow. All the educational institutions have been given holidays. The average rainfall on Sunday was 109.53 mm.