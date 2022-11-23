Chennai News Live Updates: Arittapatti village in Madurai notified as first biodiversity heritage site in Tamil Nadu

Chennai News Live Updates: The Tamil Nadu government Tuesday issued a notification declaring the Arittapatti village near Melur in Madurai district as a biodiversity heritage site under Section 37 of the Biological Diversity Act, 2002. The site is situated in an area of 193.21 hectare and is the first Biodiversity Heritage Site (BHS) to be notified in the state. According to a statement, the Arittapatti village is surrounded by a chain of seven barren granite hillocks that act as a watershed and support close to 72 lakes, 200 natural spring pools and three check dams. The Anaikondan lake built during the reign of the Pandiyas in the 16th century is one among them.
In other news, baggage processing at the Chennai airport is set to get quicker as the Airports Authority of India (AAI) has appointed two additional ground-handling agencies (GHAs) through global tender. According to the officials, Celibi Airport Services India and Globe Ground India are the two new agencies which will commence their operations at the airport by the end of January. A release noted that both the GHAs have a strong base in India and are currently operating at major airports like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad.
Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai on Tuesday announced the suspension of actor Gayathri Raghuram for six months for “bringing disrepute to the party” and barred OBC leader Surya Siva from party events pending an inquiry. The son of DMK MP Tiruchi Siva, Surya is the general secretary of the state BJP’s OBC Morcha. The disciplinary action came in the wake of the leak of a telephone conversation where he purportedly abused and gave death threats to Daisy Saran, the party’s state minority wing chief, over some appointments in the wing. Annamalai issued a statement saying he had directed state party vice-president Kanaga Sabapathy to submit a report on the matter in the next seven days.
Chennai is at the epicentre of a Twitter storm. The reason is a dip in its temperature, a rare instance for the coastal city. On Monday, the minimum temperature dropped to 22°C, sparking hilarious memes online on the unusual weather.
The head of Chennai’s Regional Meteorological Centre, S Balachandran, has said that while the depression in the Bay of Bengal has been moving towards the North Tamil Nadu coast slowly, it weakened into a well-marked low-pressure area Tuesday noon. As Chennai is known for its hot and humid weather, the cool weather prompted netizens to get #ChennaiSnow trending on Twitter. Read more.
A division bench of the Madras High on Tuesday kept in abeyance the recent orders of a single judge, which terminated the appointment of 254 assistant professors in the various colleges run by Pachaiyappa’s Trust in Chennai, Kanchipuram, and Cuddalore in Tamil Nadu.
The bench of Justices Paresh Upadhyay and D Bharatha Chakravarthy granted the injunction while admitting the appeals preferred by the aggrieved assistant professors. The judges pointed out that the inquiry conducted by Justice Shanmugam Commission revealed there were some irregularities in the award of weightage marks in respect of 150 assistant professors alone.
The single judge order declaring the appointments of all the 254 assistant professors as null and void, cannot be accepted. Read more.
The Madras High Court has refused to quash a FIR against a former Vice Chancellor of Coimbatore-based Bharathiar University who is facing proceedings in a graft case pertaining to appointment of teachers.
Justice M Nirmal Kumar said investigation is in progress in the matter and so far materials collected by way of statement and documents confirmed the conspiracy between each of the accused in the entire process of selection and appointment of Associate Professors, Assistant Professors and Professors.
Dr A Ganapathi, the former VC of the varsity located in Coimbatore, had moved the court seeking to quash the First Information Report (FIR) registered by the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Tiruppur. Read more.
