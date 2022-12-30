Chennai News Live Updates: Chennai Police issue traffic curbs ahead of New Year

Chennai News Live Updates: The Chennai police have announced a slew of traffic arrangements for Saturday as the Marina Beach and Elliot’s Beach and other areas in the city are expected to attract thousands of people on New Year’s Eve. The Foreshore service road will be closed for traffic on Saturday from 7 pm till 6 am on Jan. 1, 2023. Vehicles will also not be allowed to be parked along Foreshore Road and they will be allowed to exit only towards the lighthouse.

The Tamil Nadu police Wednesday had also issued a set of guidelines the public needs to follow on December 31 and on New Year’s Day. It was noted that close to one lakh police personnel will be on duty on the two days across the state for security purposes. In a statement, the state police high command asked the public not to venture out unnecessarily on motor vehicles on New Year’s Eve. The police also said that there should be no celebrations post 1 am on New Year’s Day and people will not be allowed to go near the beaches on both days.

In other news, a businessman from nearby Salem who arrived here from China via Singapore has tested positive for Covid-19, official sources said on Thursday. The 37-year old man, who arrived in the city by a connecting flight on Wednesday, tested positive at the airport, the sources said. “The man, a textile businessman hailing from Ilampillai near Salem, is asymptomatic and under follow-up of health authorities,” they said.