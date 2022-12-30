scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 30, 2022
Chennai News Live Updates: Chennai Police issue traffic curbs ahead of New Year

Chennai News Live Updates: Police say they will effectively enforce the ban on driving while drunk, rash driving, riding without helmets, creating noise pollution etc.

By: Express Web Desk
New Delhi | Updated: December 30, 2022 8:49:55 am
Marina Beach and Elliot's Beach and other areas in the city are expected to attract thousands of people on New Year’s Eve. (File/PTI)

Chennai News Live Updates: The Chennai police have announced a slew of traffic arrangements for Saturday as the Marina Beach and Elliot’s Beach and other areas in the city are expected to attract thousands of people on New Year’s Eve. The Foreshore service road will be closed for traffic on Saturday from 7 pm till 6 am on Jan. 1, 2023. Vehicles will also not be allowed to be parked along Foreshore Road and they will be allowed to exit only towards the lighthouse.

The Tamil Nadu police Wednesday had also issued a set of guidelines the public needs to follow on December 31 and on New Year’s Day. It was noted that close to one lakh police personnel will be on duty on the two days across the state for security purposes. In a statement, the state police high command asked the public not to venture out unnecessarily on motor vehicles on New Year’s Eve. The police also said that there should be no celebrations post 1 am on New Year’s Day and people will not be allowed to go near the beaches on both days.

In other news, a businessman from nearby Salem who arrived here from China via Singapore has tested positive for Covid-19, official sources said on Thursday. The 37-year old man, who arrived in the city by a connecting flight on Wednesday, tested positive at the airport, the sources said. “The man, a textile businessman hailing from Ilampillai near Salem, is asymptomatic and under follow-up of health authorities,” they said.

Chennai news live updates: Udhayainidhi will respond to criticism through performance, says Stalin; TN BJP asks cadre to refrain from making comments against allies; NIA arrest two more in Coimbatore car blast case; follow this space for more live updates from Chennai

08:49 (IST)30 Dec 2022
08:33 (IST)30 Dec 2022
Tamil Nadu BJP asks cadre to refrain from making comments against allies

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections scheduled to be held in 2024, political parties in Tamil Nadu have started urging their functionaries to work towards the polls and refrain from making comments against their allies on social media.

A week ago, amid reports that the BJP is taking decisions in forming alliance and seat-sharing in the NDA alliance in Tamil Nadu, senior AIADMK leader D Jayakumar called them fake and said they were published to malign the image of his party. He also said the mega alliance in 2024 will be formed only under the AIADMK. Read more here

Tamil Nadu undertakes project to conserve Nilgiri tahr

The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday issued orders to conserve the Nilgiri tahr through a project that is touted as the first in the country.

The Rs 25.14-crore project would be implemented during a 5-year period from 2022-2027, and follow a strategy including synchronised surveys to estimate numbers of the tahrs through radio telemetry and radio-collaring, among others, the government said.

Locally known as Varaiaadu, the tahr has been an endangered species and protected under schedule-I of the Wildlife (protection) Act of India, 1972. The animal is endemic to the Western Ghats, which are internationally recognised as a region of immense global importance due to its bio-diversity.

 

First published on: 30-12-2022 at 08:31 IST
