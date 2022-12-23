scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 23, 2022
Live now

Chennai News Live Updates: For Pongal, Tamil Nadu CM Stalin announces cash, hampers for ration card holders

Chennai news live updates: In other news, history-sheeter dies hours after release; family alleges custodial torture

By: Express Web Desk
New Delhi | Updated: December 23, 2022 9:42:39 am
Chennai live today: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin (PTI)

Chennai News Live Updates today: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin Thursday announced that the state will provide a cash gift of Rs 1,000 and a gift hamper to all ration card holders in the state in view of the Pongal festival. According to a statement, Stalin chaired a meeting Thursday at the secretariat to discuss the measures for the people to celebrate the festival of Pongal joyfully.

Meanwhile, after the Centre’s advisory to states and Union territories to step up Covid-19 preventive measures and track the virus variants amidst a surge in cases in China and other countries, Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian said the government is monitoring the situation in the state. Addressing reporters Wednesday, Subramanian said the government and health authorities brought the spread of the virus under control and no death was reported due to Covid in the state in the last seven to eight months.

In other news, senior AIADMK leader D Jayakumar said Thursday that the party’s interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami will take a call on forming an alliance and seat-sharing in Tamil Nadu for the Lok Sabha elections scheduled to be held in 2024 and no one can dictate terms. Addressing reporters on the sidelines of an event in Chennai, Jayakumar slammed rebel leader O Panneerselvam (OPS) for challenging Palaniswami to start his own party. The former minister said they are the original AIADMK as they have the two leaves symbol, the party high command, and the support of the cadres. He said the court and the Election Commission of India have recognised only their faction and if someone has to start their party to prove their strength it has to be OPS.

Live Blog

Chennai news live updates: Madras HC asks to consider comducting TNMC election online; Srirangam temple accounts audited, says court; man beaten to death, seven engineers held; follow this space for more updates from Chennai

09:42 (IST)23 Dec 2022
ED attaches Rs 55 crore worth of ‘benami’ land of DMK MP A Raja in Coimbatore

The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday said it has attached a “benami” asset worth Rs 55 crore of DMK MP A Raja — 45 acres of land in Coimbatore district in Tamil Nadu — under the anti-money laundering law.

The federal agency said in a statement that the land was purchased by a company allegedly linked to Raja, in lieu of granting environmental clearance to a Gurugram-based real estate company by the leader during his stint as the Union minister for environment and forests between 2004 and 2007. Know more here

09:16 (IST)23 Dec 2022
AIADMK serves legal notice to Panneerselvam

AIADMK interim general secretary and former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has sent a legal notice to estranged colleague and ousted coordinator O Panneerselvam asking him to refrain from using the name and seal of the party.

The notice issued on behalf of Palaniswami said that even after his expulsion from the party, rendering the coordinator’s position non-existent, Panneerselvam continued to project himself as party coordinator and treasurer. Know more...

09:06 (IST)23 Dec 2022
‘Does Edapaddi have guts to float his own party?’: Rebel leader O Panneerselvam

Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and rebel AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam (OPS) Wednesday asked whether the interim general secretary of the party Edappadi K Palaniswami has the guts to float his own party and get support from the cadres.

During the party functionaries meeting organised by the OPS faction which included senior leaders like Panrutti S Ramachandran and R Vaithilingam in Chennai, the leaders supporting OPS slammed the current AIADMK high command led by Edappadi. Read more here

‘Does Edapaddi have guts to float his own party?’: Rebel leader O Panneerselvam

Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and rebel AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam (OPS) Wednesday asked whether the interim general secretary of the party Edappadi K Palaniswami has the guts to float his own party and get support from the cadres.

During the party functionaries meeting organised by the OPS faction which included senior leaders like Panrutti S Ramachandran and R Vaithilingam in Chennai, the leaders supporting OPS slammed the current AIADMK high command led by Edappadi.

Many party leaders also claimed that it was due to Edappadi that the party split and urged the functionaries to set him aside and work together to bring back the golden rule of Amma (J Jayalalithaa) in Tamil Nadu.

ED attaches Rs 55 crore worth of ‘benami’ land of DMK MP A Raja in Coimbatore

The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday said it has attached a “benami” asset worth Rs 55 crore of DMK MP A Raja — 45 acres of land in Coimbatore district in Tamil Nadu — under the anti-money laundering law.

The federal agency said in a statement that the land was purchased by a company allegedly linked to Raja, in lieu of granting environmental clearance to a Gurugram-based real estate company by the leader during his stint as the Union minister for environment and forests between 2004 and 2007.

The land is held in the name of a “benami” company of Raja, the ED said.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
First published on: 23-12-2022 at 08:48:04 am
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
close