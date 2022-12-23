Chennai News Live Updates: For Pongal, Tamil Nadu CM Stalin announces cash, hampers for ration card holders

Chennai News Live Updates today: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin Thursday announced that the state will provide a cash gift of Rs 1,000 and a gift hamper to all ration card holders in the state in view of the Pongal festival. According to a statement, Stalin chaired a meeting Thursday at the secretariat to discuss the measures for the people to celebrate the festival of Pongal joyfully.
Meanwhile, after the Centre’s advisory to states and Union territories to step up Covid-19 preventive measures and track the virus variants amidst a surge in cases in China and other countries, Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian said the government is monitoring the situation in the state. Addressing reporters Wednesday, Subramanian said the government and health authorities brought the spread of the virus under control and no death was reported due to Covid in the state in the last seven to eight months.
In other news, senior AIADMK leader D Jayakumar said Thursday that the party’s interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami will take a call on forming an alliance and seat-sharing in Tamil Nadu for the Lok Sabha elections scheduled to be held in 2024 and no one can dictate terms. Addressing reporters on the sidelines of an event in Chennai, Jayakumar slammed rebel leader O Panneerselvam (OPS) for challenging Palaniswami to start his own party. The former minister said they are the original AIADMK as they have the two leaves symbol, the party high command, and the support of the cadres. He said the court and the Election Commission of India have recognised only their faction and if someone has to start their party to prove their strength it has to be OPS.
The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday said it has attached a “benami” asset worth Rs 55 crore of DMK MP A Raja — 45 acres of land in Coimbatore district in Tamil Nadu — under the anti-money laundering law.
The federal agency said in a statement that the land was purchased by a company allegedly linked to Raja, in lieu of granting environmental clearance to a Gurugram-based real estate company by the leader during his stint as the Union minister for environment and forests between 2004 and 2007.
AIADMK interim general secretary and former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has sent a legal notice to estranged colleague and ousted coordinator O Panneerselvam asking him to refrain from using the name and seal of the party.
The notice issued on behalf of Palaniswami said that even after his expulsion from the party, rendering the coordinator's position non-existent, Panneerselvam continued to project himself as party coordinator and treasurer.
Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and rebel AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam (OPS) Wednesday asked whether the interim general secretary of the party Edappadi K Palaniswami has the guts to float his own party and get support from the cadres.
During the party functionaries meeting organised by the OPS faction which included senior leaders like Panrutti S Ramachandran and R Vaithilingam in Chennai, the leaders supporting OPS slammed the current AIADMK high command led by Edappadi.