Chennai News Live Updates: For Pongal, Tamil Nadu CM Stalin announces cash, hampers for ration card holders

Chennai News Live Updates today: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin Thursday announced that the state will provide a cash gift of Rs 1,000 and a gift hamper to all ration card holders in the state in view of the Pongal festival. According to a statement, Stalin chaired a meeting Thursday at the secretariat to discuss the measures for the people to celebrate the festival of Pongal joyfully.

Meanwhile, after the Centre’s advisory to states and Union territories to step up Covid-19 preventive measures and track the virus variants amidst a surge in cases in China and other countries, Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian said the government is monitoring the situation in the state. Addressing reporters Wednesday, Subramanian said the government and health authorities brought the spread of the virus under control and no death was reported due to Covid in the state in the last seven to eight months.

In other news, senior AIADMK leader D Jayakumar said Thursday that the party’s interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami will take a call on forming an alliance and seat-sharing in Tamil Nadu for the Lok Sabha elections scheduled to be held in 2024 and no one can dictate terms. Addressing reporters on the sidelines of an event in Chennai, Jayakumar slammed rebel leader O Panneerselvam (OPS) for challenging Palaniswami to start his own party. The former minister said they are the original AIADMK as they have the two leaves symbol, the party high command, and the support of the cadres. He said the court and the Election Commission of India have recognised only their faction and if someone has to start their party to prove their strength it has to be OPS.