Chennai News Live Updates: Kamal Haasan to take part in Bharat Jodo Yatra

Chennai News Live Updates: Top star and Makkal Needhi Maiam president Kamal Haasan on Sunday said he would take part in the Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on December 24 in Delhi. According to the party, Haasan, addressing office bearers here, said he has been invited by Rahul Gandhi to participate in the Yatra.

In other news, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday urged the Centre to expedite the supply of foot and mouth disease (FMD) vaccine to the state to avert the outbreak of FMD among cattle and the consequent economic hardship to farmers. Expressing concern over the staggered supply of the vaccine to the State, the Chief Minister sought the immediate intervention of the Union Minister of Animal Husbandry, Dairying & Fisheries Parshottam Rupala to speed up the supply.

Meanwhile, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said Sunday that the Centre is committed to improve trade facilitation for every stakeholder, including Customs Department personnel and those involved in the trading communities. Beyond construction of a new building, these days emphasis is also given on how energy-efficient the buildings would be so that there is no pollution or disturbance to anyone, she said at an event here. “I am extremely happy to lay the foundation stone for new office complex ‘Vaigai’ which is aptly named and actually comes out of the commitment that the nation has made to improve trade facilitation”, Sitharaman said at the foundation stone-laying ceremony of new office complex ‘Vaigai’ at Customs House here.