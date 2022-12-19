scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 19, 2022
Chennai News Live Updates: Kamal Haasan to take part in Bharat Jodo Yatra

Chennai News Live Updates: In other news, Tamil Nadu HR & CE department has surveyed close to one lakh acres of temple lands as part of an effort to safeguard the property from encroachments.

By: Express Web Desk
New Delhi | Updated: December 19, 2022 9:25:25 am
Chennai News Live: Makkal Needhi Maiam leader Kamal Haasan speaks at the party's executive committee and district secretary meeting, in Chennai, Sunday (PTI)

Chennai News Live Updates: Top star and Makkal Needhi Maiam president Kamal Haasan on Sunday said he would take part in the Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on December 24 in Delhi. According to the party, Haasan, addressing office bearers here, said he has been invited by Rahul Gandhi to participate in the Yatra.

In other news, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday urged the Centre to expedite the supply of foot and mouth disease (FMD) vaccine to the state to avert the outbreak of FMD among cattle and the consequent economic hardship to farmers. Expressing concern over the staggered supply of the vaccine to the State, the Chief Minister sought the immediate intervention of the Union Minister of Animal Husbandry, Dairying & Fisheries Parshottam Rupala to speed up the supply.

Meanwhile, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said Sunday that the Centre is committed to improve trade facilitation for every stakeholder, including Customs Department personnel and those involved in the trading communities. Beyond construction of a new building, these days emphasis is also given on how energy-efficient the buildings would be so that there is no pollution or disturbance to anyone, she said at an event here. “I am extremely happy to lay the foundation stone for new office complex ‘Vaigai’ which is aptly named and actually comes out of the commitment that the nation has made to improve trade facilitation”, Sitharaman said at the foundation stone-laying ceremony of new office complex ‘Vaigai’ at Customs House here.

09:25 (IST)19 Dec 2022

09:24 (IST)19 Dec 2022
Mann on 2-day visit to Hyderabad, Chennai to woo investors

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday began his two-day tour to Chennai and Hyderabad to woo industrial giants for investment in the state, an official statement said.
 
The Chief Minister reached Chennai on Sunday evening where he will be meeting business delegations and prominent companies on Monday to rope in investments and strategic tie ups in key sectors, it said. Read more here
 

08:54 (IST)19 Dec 2022
Tamil Nadu HR&CE surveys 1 lakh acres land to protect temple property from encroachments

Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR & CE) department has surveyed close to one lakh acres of temple lands as part of an effort to safeguard the property from encroachments.

Relying on modern survey technologies such as Differential Global Positioning Systems (DGPS) and Geographical Information System (GIS) for the survey of lands and digitisation of records, the department hopes to survey the remaining 3.5 lakh acres of temple lands spread across the state. Know more here

08:36 (IST)19 Dec 2022
Country committed to improve trade facilitation: Nirmala Sitharaman

The Centre is committed to improve trade facilitation for every stakeholder, including Customs Department personnel and those involved in the trading communities, said Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman here on Sunday. Beyond construction of a new building, these days emphasis is also given on how energy-efficient the buildings would be so that there is no pollution or disturbance to anyone, she said at an event here. Read more...

Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin visits his alma mater, turns nostalgic

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin turned nostalgic during his visit to the Madras Christian College Higher Secondary School, Chetpet, here, on Saturday and said he was proud of his alma mater, where his brothers also studied.

Speaking at the school’s reunion 2022, he said during his younger days he never imagined that he would become a Chief Minister one day.

“I didn’t imagine that I would one day head a political party and even become a chief minister. Even you wouldn’t have thought so. But, it all happened. This school is also among the reasons for me becoming Chief Minister. I am proud to have been a student of this school,” he said.

Victory for farmers and AIADMK, says Palaniswami on Tamil Nadu govt order revoking land acquisition

A Government Order (GO) has been issued by the DMK regime in Tamil Nadu against acquisition of farmlands without the concurrence of farmers, and it is a victory for their protests and the AIADMK which supported them, the main opposition party’s interim chief Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) said on Saturday.

Farmers were stunned when a GO (August 16, 2021) was issued for acquisition of 3,800 acres of farm land from talukas including Avinashi in Coimbatore region to set up an industrial estate and his party opposed the move since then, Palaniswami said.

Leading a hunger-strike on December 2 in Coimbatore against hike in property tax, power tariff and other similar anti-people measures, EPS in a statement said he had condemned the government over the land acquisition issue.

