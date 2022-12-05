Chennai News Live Updates: CM Stalin announces hike in pension to differently-abled, says government committed to their welfare

Chennai News Live Updates today: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday announced an increase in pension for the differently-abled including the visually challenged people from Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,500 and said his government is committed to the welfare of all sections of people, particularly, the marginalised. The Chief Minister said the State-level expert and high level committees are working towards providing technology-based framework that would enable the differently-abled persons in government and private sectors to work independently without support.

In other news, In order to maintain the “sanctity and purity” of places of worship, the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court on Friday directed the Tamil Nadu government to ban the use of mobile phones in temples across the state. A division bench of Justices R Mahadevan and J Sathya Narayana Prasad noted that a similar ban is successfully in force in other temples across the country to “prevent nuisance to devotees”.

Meanwhile, Public sector Bank of Baroda has sanctioned over Rs 100 crore worth of agricultural loans in Tamil Nadu during its 15-day farmer outreach programme held here recently. At the fifth edition of ‘Baroda Kisan Pakhwada’ held between November 15 and 30, as many as 161 semi-urban and rural branches of the bank took part. More than 20,000 farmers across Tamil Nadu received farm loans of Rs 134 crore, the bank said in a statement on Saturday.