scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 05, 2022
Live now

Chennai News Live Updates: CM Stalin announces hike in pension to differently-abled, says government committed to their welfare

Chennai News Live Updates today: In other news, the Madras HC has directed the Director of Medical and Rural Health Services (DMS) to consider a plea from the wife of a doctor, who was a victim of Covid-19, to provide a suitable job to her under the compassionate ground.

By: Express Web Desk
New Delhi | Updated: December 5, 2022 9:33:02 am
Chennai News Live: M K Stalin (Twitter/@mkstalin)

Chennai News Live Updates today: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday announced an increase in pension for the differently-abled including the visually challenged people from Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,500 and said his government is committed to the welfare of all sections of people, particularly, the marginalised. The Chief Minister said the State-level expert and high level committees are working towards providing technology-based framework that would enable the differently-abled persons in government and private sectors to work independently without support.

In other news, In order to maintain the “sanctity and purity” of places of worship, the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court on Friday directed the Tamil Nadu government to ban the use of mobile phones in temples across the state. A division bench of Justices R Mahadevan and J Sathya Narayana Prasad noted that a similar ban is successfully in force in other temples across the country to “prevent nuisance to devotees”.

Meanwhile, Public sector Bank of Baroda has sanctioned over Rs 100 crore worth of agricultural loans in Tamil Nadu during its 15-day farmer outreach programme held here recently. At the fifth edition of ‘Baroda Kisan Pakhwada’ held between November 15 and 30, as many as 161 semi-urban and rural branches of the bank took part. More than 20,000 farmers across Tamil Nadu received farm loans of Rs 134 crore, the bank said in a statement on Saturday.

Live Blog

Chennai news live: DMK govt softens stand on governor; Madras HC restrains NGO from making defamatory remarks against OPS; CM Stalin inaugurates medical centres in temples ; follow this space for the latest updates from Chennai

09:33 (IST)05 Dec 2022
Stunt choreographer falls to death on Viduthalai set

Stunt choreographer S Suresh died on Saturday after he fell from a height of 20 feet while demonstrating a jumping stunt on the sets of director Vetri Maaran’s upcoming film Viduthalai. The incident took place at Kelambakkam in Chennai.  Read more here

09:10 (IST)05 Dec 2022
Nirmala Sitharaman draws linkages between Kashi-Kanchi at academic programme

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday referred to the age-old ties between Kashi and Tamil Nadu, saying all Indians are one despite cultural differences between them.

Addressing an academic programme on 'Temple Architecture and Other Heritage Forms of Knowledge' organised under the 'Kashi-Tamil Sangamam' at Banaras Hindu University here, Sitharaman said the relationship between Varanasi and Tamil Nadu is being realised through this event. (PTI)

08:47 (IST)05 Dec 2022
Madras HC orders notice on plea to probe filing of cases against activist

The Madras High Court has ordered notice to the government authorities concerned on a writ petition seeking a probe by a special officer in the rank of additional secretary on alleged foisting of criminal cases against an agriculturist and social activist in Dindigul district in Tamil Nadu. Read more about the notice

DMK government softens stand towards Governor, hopeful of nod for Bill on online gambling

Softening its stance towards Governor R N Ravi, the Tamil Nadu government on Saturday expressed hope that Ravi would quickly sign the Bill prohibiting online gambling and regulating online games.

This comes after the DMK-led government had initially criticised Ravi over the delay in giving the Bill his assent.

The Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Online Gambling and Regulation of Online Games Bill, 2022, is expected to be signed into law by the Governor “very soon,” state Law Minister S Regupathy said on Saturday.

Madras HC orders notice on plea to probe filing of cases against activist

The Madras High Court has ordered notice to the government authorities concerned on a writ petition seeking a probe by a special officer in the rank of additional secretary on alleged foisting of criminal cases against an agriculturist and social activist in Dindigul district in Tamil Nadu.

Justice Abdul Quddhose, before whom the petition from A R Gokulakrishnan of Poolathur village in Kodaikanal taluk came up for hearing on Friday, admitted it and ordered notice to the authorities, including State Home Secretary and the Vigilance Commissioner, returnable by December 23.

The petition also sought to take necessary departmental action against all the officials, who were allegedly involved in foisting false criminal cases against the petitioner for filing public interest writ petitions in the High Court against certain illegal activities in the society.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
First published on: 05-12-2022 at 08:31:52 am
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
close