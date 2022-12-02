Chennai News Live Updates: EPS-led AIADMK protests against ruling DMK in Coimbatore

Chennai News Live Updates today: AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami-led AIADMK is set to stage an agitation condemning property, power, milk price rise by the ruling DMK government. The opposition party claimed that the government is acting partial towards Coimbatore and they would demand the government to complete various schemes that were initiated during the erstwhile AIADMK government.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday predicted widespread light or moderate rainfall over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on December 4 and 5 due to the formation of a cyclonic circulation. The IMD said the cyclonic circulation is likely to emerge in the South Andaman sea around December 4, which might result in a Low-Pressure Area over the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining south Andaman Sea around the same time.

Meanwhile, people should install Residual Current Device (RCD) in their service connection board as it is vital to ensure safety, the Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission (TNERC) advised on Thursday. Citing recent accidents involving electricity, the TNERC said such mishaps could have been averted if the RCD had been installed “in the service connection mains.” Installation of the device would help save priceless human lives, the Commission said in an official release, according to news agency PTI.