Friday, Dec 02, 2022
Chennai News Live Updates: EPS-led AIADMK protests against ruling DMK in Coimbatore

Chennai News Live Updates today: Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu Public Works Department (PWD) has suspended two engineers responsible for lift maintenance at the Stanley Medical College Hospital in Chennai.

New Delhi | Updated: December 2, 2022 9:57:14 am
Chennai news live: Edappadi K Palaniswami (File)

Chennai News Live Updates today: AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami-led AIADMK is set to stage an agitation condemning property, power, milk price rise by the ruling DMK government. The opposition party claimed that the government is acting partial towards Coimbatore and they would demand the government to complete various schemes that were initiated during the erstwhile AIADMK government.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday predicted widespread light or moderate rainfall over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on December 4 and 5 due to the formation of a cyclonic circulation. The IMD said the cyclonic circulation is likely to emerge in the South Andaman sea around December 4, which might result in a Low-Pressure Area over the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining south Andaman Sea around the same time.

Meanwhile, people should install Residual Current Device (RCD) in their service connection board as it is vital to ensure safety, the Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission (TNERC) advised on Thursday. Citing recent accidents involving electricity, the TNERC said such mishaps could have been averted if the RCD had been installed “in the service connection mains.” Installation of the device would help save priceless human lives, the Commission said in an official release, according to news agency PTI.

 

 

 

09:57 (IST)02 Dec 2022
Doha-bound carrier suffers technical snag

A Doha-bound private flight with 139 passengers onboard suffered a technical snag while preparing for takeoff early on Friday, following which it returned, an airport official said. (PTI)

09:32 (IST)02 Dec 2022
Chennai power cut today | These areas will face a power cut in Chennai

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today in Guindy carrying out maintenance work in the city.

Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed. Know more here

09:23 (IST)02 Dec 2022
EPS-led AIADMK protests against ruling DMK in Coimbatore

AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami-led AIADMK is set to stage an agitation condemning property, power, milk price rise by the ruling DMK government. The opposition party claimed that the government is acting partial towards Coimbatore and they would demand the government to complete various schemes that were initiated during the erstwhile AIADMK government.

First published on: 02-12-2022 at 08:42:51 am
