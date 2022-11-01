Chennai news live updates: Heavy rain likely to occur over city ; schools declare holiday in some districts

Chennai news live updates, November 1, 2022: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rain at isolated places over Chennai, Chengalpattu, Tiruvannamalai and other districts today. Light to moderate rain with isolated thunderstorms and lightning is also likely to occur over districts in Puducherry, Karaikal as well as Tamil Nadu. With a forecast of heavy rain over districts like Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram, holidays have been declared in some districts.

The three youths, including two brothers, who were seen in the CCTV footage with Jamesha Mubeen — hours before he was killed when his car, loaded with two gas cylinders, exploded near a temple in Coimbatore on October 23 — had voluntarily appeared before a senior Intelligence officer of the Tamil Nadu Police a few hours after the blast. And the person who informed the officer that they were at Mubeen’s house the previous night was the mother of the two brothers, Firoz Ismail (27) and Nawas (26). The third person, Muhammed Riyaz (27), is their neighbour.

A flowchart with names of Gods from other religions, entries on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, the hijab row in Karnataka, and notes on Muslims as “second-class citizens” — these are among the handwritten entries in Tamil in at least four diaries recovered by the Tamil Nadu police from the home of Jamesha Mubeen, who died in the Coimbatore car blast last week. Mubeen, a 29-year-old engineering graduate, was killed when his car, loaded with two gas cylinders, exploded near a temple in Coimbatore. Police have so far arrested six people in the case, including his alleged associates, Muhammed Azharuddin and K Afsar Khan.