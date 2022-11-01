scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 01, 2022
Chennai news live updates: Heavy rain likely to occur over city ; schools declare holiday in some districts

By: Express Web Desk
New Delhi | Updated: November 1, 2022 8:45:40 am
Commuters walk during rain due to northeast monsoon rainfall, in Chennai (PTI)

Chennai news live updates, November 1, 2022: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rain at isolated places over Chennai, Chengalpattu, Tiruvannamalai and other districts today. Light to moderate rain with isolated thunderstorms and lightning is also likely to occur over districts in Puducherry, Karaikal as well as Tamil Nadu. With a forecast of heavy rain over districts like Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram, holidays have been declared in some districts.

The three youths, including two brothers, who were seen in the CCTV footage with Jamesha Mubeen — hours before he was killed when his car, loaded with two gas cylinders, exploded near a temple in Coimbatore on October 23 — had voluntarily appeared before a senior Intelligence officer of the Tamil Nadu Police a few hours after the blast. And the person who informed the officer that they were at Mubeen’s house the previous night was the mother of the two brothers, Firoz Ismail (27) and Nawas (26). The third person, Muhammed Riyaz (27), is their neighbour.

A flowchart with names of Gods from other religions, entries on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, the hijab row in Karnataka, and notes on Muslims as “second-class citizens” — these are among the handwritten entries in Tamil in at least four diaries recovered by the Tamil Nadu police from the home of Jamesha Mubeen, who died in the Coimbatore car blast last week. Mubeen, a 29-year-old engineering graduate, was killed when his car, loaded with two gas cylinders, exploded near a temple in Coimbatore. Police have so far arrested six people in the case, including his alleged associates, Muhammed Azharuddin and K Afsar Khan.

08:43 (IST)01 Nov 2022
Chennai This Week: Stand-up comedies, a Prateek Kuhad Live and a Kamal Haasan birthday special

Chennai gears up for a marathon, some amazing music, and stand-up comedies. Read the list here

Institute of Mental Health inmates’ wedding: Tamil Nadu health minister turns up as surprise guest, gifts couple jobs as gift

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian turned up as a surprise guest at the wedding ceremony of two inmates of the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) at a temple in Chennai on Friday and offered the newlyweds permanent government jobs as gift.

The Indian Express on Wednesday reported about the wedding of IMH inmates Deepa and P Mahendran — first such event in the 228-year history of the institute.

Besides Subramanian, another cabinet minister Sekar Babu, and former Union minister Dayanidhi Maran were among those who attended the wedding.

