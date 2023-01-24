Chennai News Live Updates: Erode bypoll likely to see BJP backing AIADMK candidate

Chennai News Live Updates: It became almost clear on Monday that the BJP is likely to abstain from the election race and back the AIADMK in the February 27 Erode (East) Assembly bypoll to take on Congress candidate, E V K S Elangovan. The AIADMK invited applications from aspirants for party tickets to contest the bypoll and Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai gave ample indications of his party backing the principal opposition party’s nominee.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu Police Complaints Authority, headed by the Home Secretary, would investigate into and take action in case of complaints against police officials, the State government said here on Monday. Quoting the meeting of the Authority today, an official press release said complaints against police personnel up to the rank of inspector shall be submitted to the District Collectors concerned, according to news agency PTI.

In other news, four people were killed and four others were injured after a crane collapsed during a temple procession in Keezhveedhi village near Nemili in Tamil Nadu’s Ranipet district Sunday night. According to the police, the mishap happened at the Draupadi Amman temple around 8 pm. The devotees, hanging from the crane, were about to garland the Draupadi Amman temple deity in the annual event taking place after Pongal but the crane suddenly came crashing down, said the police.