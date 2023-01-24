scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 24, 2023
Chennai News Live Updates: Erode bypoll likely to see BJP backing AIADMK candidate

Chennai news live updates today: The AIADMK invited applications from aspirants for party tickets to contest the bypoll and Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai gave ample indications of his party backing the principal opposition party's nominee.

By: Express Web Desk
New Delhi | January 24, 2023 09:28 IST
Chennai news live updates: K Annamalai (Twitter/@annamalai_k)

Chennai News Live Updates: It became almost clear on Monday that the BJP is likely to abstain from the election race and back the AIADMK in the February 27 Erode (East) Assembly bypoll to take on Congress candidate, E V K S Elangovan. The AIADMK invited applications from aspirants for party tickets to contest the bypoll and Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai gave ample indications of his party backing the principal opposition party’s nominee.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu Police Complaints Authority, headed by the Home Secretary, would investigate into and take action in case of complaints against police officials, the State government said here on Monday. Quoting the meeting of the Authority today, an official press release said complaints against police personnel up to the rank of inspector shall be submitted to the District Collectors concerned, according to news agency PTI.

In other news, four people were killed and four others were injured after a crane collapsed during a temple procession in Keezhveedhi village near Nemili in Tamil Nadu’s Ranipet district Sunday night. According to the police, the mishap happened at the Draupadi Amman temple around 8 pm. The devotees, hanging from the crane, were about to garland the Draupadi Amman temple deity in the annual event taking place after Pongal but the crane suddenly came crashing down, said the police.

 

Live Blog

Chennai news live updates: Food safety officer suspended; transport dept not doing quality checks, alleges NGO; Congress candidate calls on CM Stalin; follow this space for all the latest updates from Chennai

09:28 (IST)24 Jan 2023
Chennai This Week: Plenty of good music and Kunal Kamra humour to look forward to

Rajhesh Vaidhya, Masala Coffee and Shanka Tribe among a host of famous names performing in the city this week. Read the list here

Known for seafood, this stall at Chennai’s Marina beach attracts many even after two decades

Schoolboy fills pothole after grandfather suffers fracture in mishap

Moved by the pathetic condition of a road in his locality which led to his grandfather sustaining injuries after falling off his motorcycle, an eighth grade student in Puducherry decided to set things right on his own by filling the pothole which resulted in the mishap.

After his grandfather, a farmer, fell off his motorcycle a few days ago after he hit a pothole and ended up in hospital with a fracture, 13-year old Masilamani collected sand, gravel and other materials lying scattered at various points in his village and after mixing them with cement, filled the pothole and other damaged portions of the road in Sendhanatham in neighbouring Villianoor.

“My wish is that nobody should meet with accidents and suffer injuries as my grandfather has,” he said while receiving a complimentary copy of a book from former Legislator Vayyapuri Manikandan in appreciation of the youngster’s gesture.

Chennai police seize 8 kg ‘ganja chocolates’ near school in Mambalam

The Chennai police have arrested a man from Bihar for allegedly selling “ganja chocolates” on a two-wheeler near a school in the city.

Police said they arrested Surendhiran Yadav (43) near a school in Mambalam on Thursday and seized around 8 kg “ganja chocolates” and the vehicle used for selling them.

Police said Surendhiran, who hails from Madhubani, had been working at a paan shop run by his uncle Amul Kumar Yadav near Royapettah. He got the “ganja chocolates” brought from Bihar, police said, adding that they were looking for Amul Kumar Yadav, who is absconding.

First published on: 24-01-2023 at 09:25 IST
