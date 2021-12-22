Chennai News Live: Sri Lanka detains 13 more fishermen from TN; state lawyer suspended for ‘improper’ behaviour during virtual hearing

Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live: An advocate of the Madras High Court was Tuesday suspended from practicing for alleged “improper” behaviour with a woman during the course of a virtual hearing.
R D Santhana Krishnan, an advocate from Chennai, was prevented from practising as an advocate in all courts, tribunals and other authorities in India either in his name or in any assumed name till the disposal of the disciplinary proceedings pending against him for his alleged indecent behaviour, a press release from the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry said.
In other news, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday urged the Centre to establish India’s traditional fishing rights in Palk Strait and guard the lives of the nation’s fishermen.
Citing the arrest of 13 more fishermen from Pudukottai district and the seizure of their two boats, Stalin said the incident comes just after the arrest of 55 fishermen and 8 boats on December 19. The 13 apprehended fishermen have been taken to Mayilatti harbour, he added.
Meanwhile, Chennai city police on Monday detained two girl students studying in Class 10 and their online friend for their alleged role in the murder of a 21-year-old youth who had been blackmailing them of releasing intimate pictures he had taken with them.
With an arrest on Monday, police claimed to have cracked a December 15 burglary at a popular jewellery showroom in Vellore and recovered 15.9 kg of stolen gold and diamonds worth Rs 8 crore from a burial ground in Odukathur. The police said they had analysed 200 pieces of footage from the streets near the Jos Alukkas showroom in Thottapalayam and found the accused, V Teekaraman, loitering around on a couple of occasions.
Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.
As per a press release given by the company, the following neighbourhoods in Chennai will be affected:
Tambaram/Pallikaranai: Rajesh nagar, Maxworth nagar, Selvam nagar, Parasuram nagar, Leo Industrial estate,Neela nagar, Theradi street, Om Sakthi nagar, periyar nagar, Thukanathamman Koil Street NEMILICHERRY AREA Srinivasa Naidu Street, Dhanalakshmi Street, AGS Colony,Nanmangalam Main road, Nemilicherry high road, Postal Nagar and above surrounding areas.
Enjambakkam: Pandiyan Nagar Full Area, Teachers Colony, Raja Nagar, ECR one part (Vetuvangkan) and above surrounding areas.
