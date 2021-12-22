Chennai News Live: Sri Lanka detains 13 more fishermen from TN; state lawyer suspended for ‘improper’ behaviour during virtual hearing

The CM's letter (dated December 21, 2021) to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, was handed over to him in Delhi by a delegation of DMK MPs led by Parliamentary party leader T R Baalu, an official release in Chennai said. (Twitter/@mkstalin)

Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live: An advocate of the Madras High Court was Tuesday suspended from practicing for alleged “improper” behaviour with a woman during the course of a virtual hearing.

R D Santhana Krishnan, an advocate from Chennai, was prevented from practising as an advocate in all courts, tribunals and other authorities in India either in his name or in any assumed name till the disposal of the disciplinary proceedings pending against him for his alleged indecent behaviour, a press release from the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry said.

In other news, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday urged the Centre to establish India’s traditional fishing rights in Palk Strait and guard the lives of the nation’s fishermen.

Citing the arrest of 13 more fishermen from Pudukottai district and the seizure of their two boats, Stalin said the incident comes just after the arrest of 55 fishermen and 8 boats on December 19. The 13 apprehended fishermen have been taken to Mayilatti harbour, he added.

Meanwhile, Chennai city police on Monday detained two girl students studying in Class 10 and their online friend for their alleged role in the murder of a 21-year-old youth who had been blackmailing them of releasing intimate pictures he had taken with them.