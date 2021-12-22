scorecardresearch
Wednesday, December 22, 2021
Chennai News Live: Sri Lanka detains 13 more fishermen from TN; state lawyer suspended for ‘improper’ behaviour during virtual hearing

🔴 Chennai, Tamil Nadu Omicron Coronavirus Cases Live Updates News 22 December: Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday urged the Centre to establish India's traditional fishing rights in Palk Strait and guard the lives of the nation's fishermen.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai |
Updated: December 22, 2021 11:36:51 am
Chennai Weather Today Live Update, News Chennai LiveThe CM's letter (dated December 21, 2021) to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, was handed over to him in Delhi by a delegation of DMK MPs led by Parliamentary party leader T R Baalu, an official release in Chennai said. (Twitter/@mkstalin)

Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live: An advocate of the Madras High Court was Tuesday suspended from practicing for alleged “improper” behaviour with a woman during the course of a virtual hearing.

R D Santhana Krishnan, an advocate from Chennai, was prevented from practising as an advocate in all courts, tribunals and other authorities in India either in his name or in any assumed name till the disposal of the disciplinary proceedings pending against him for his alleged indecent behaviour, a press release from the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry said.

In other news, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday urged the Centre to establish India’s traditional fishing rights in Palk Strait and guard the lives of the nation’s fishermen.

Citing the arrest of 13 more fishermen from Pudukottai district and the seizure of their two boats, Stalin said the incident comes just after the arrest of 55 fishermen and 8 boats on December 19. The 13 apprehended fishermen have been taken to Mayilatti harbour, he added.

More from Chennai

Meanwhile, Chennai city police on Monday detained two girl students studying in Class 10 and their online friend for their alleged role in the murder of a 21-year-old youth who had been blackmailing them of releasing intimate pictures he had taken with them.

Live Blog

Chennai, Tamil Nadu Omicron Coronavirus Case Today News: TN lawyer suspended from practising for ‘improper’ behaviour during virtual hearing; Sri Lanka detains 13 more fishermen from TN; Stalin asks centre to uphold India’s traditional fishing rights in Palk Strait; Follow live updates here

11:35 (IST)22 Dec 2021
Tamil Nadu: Burglary at Vellore’s Jos Alukkas cracked, jewellery worth Rs 8 crore recovered

With an arrest on Monday, police claimed to have cracked a December 15 burglary at a popular jewellery showroom in Vellore and recovered 15.9 kg of stolen gold and diamonds worth Rs 8 crore from a burial ground in Odukathur. The police said they had analysed 200 pieces of footage from the streets near the Jos Alukkas showroom in Thottapalayam and found the accused, V Teekaraman, loitering around on a couple of occasions.

11:16 (IST)22 Dec 2021
Sri Lanka detains 13 more fishermen from TN; Stalin asks centre to uphold India’s traditional fishing rights in Palk Strait

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday urged the Centre to establish India’s traditional fishing rights in Palk Strait and guard the lives of the nation’s fishermen.

Citing the arrest of 13 more fishermen from Tamil Nadu’s Pudukottai district and the seizure of their 2 boats, Stalin said the incident comes just after the arrest of 55 fishermen and 8 boats on December 19. The 13 apprehended fishermen have been taken to Mayilatti harbour, he added. 

11:06 (IST)22 Dec 2021
Tamil Nadu lawyer suspended from practising for ‘improper’ behaviour during virtual hearing

An advocate of the Madras High Court was suspended on Tuesday from practicing for his alleged ‘improper’ behaviour with a woman during the course of the virtual hearing of a case before a single judge.

R D Santhana Krishnan, an advocate from Chennai, was prevented from practising as an advocate in all courts, tribunals and other authorities in India either in his name or in any assumed name till the disposal of the disciplinary proceedings pending against him for his alleged indecent behaviour, a press release from the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry said.

10:50 (IST)22 Dec 2021
Chennai power cut today: These parts of city to face power disruption

Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.

As per a press release given by the company, the following neighbourhoods in Chennai will be affected:

Tambaram/Pallikaranai: Rajesh nagar, Maxworth nagar, Selvam nagar, Parasuram nagar, Leo Industrial estate,Neela nagar, Theradi street, Om Sakthi nagar, periyar nagar, Thukanathamman Koil Street NEMILICHERRY AREA Srinivasa Naidu Street, Dhanalakshmi Street, AGS Colony,Nanmangalam Main road, Nemilicherry high road, Postal Nagar and above surrounding areas.

Enjambakkam: Pandiyan Nagar Full Area, Teachers Colony, Raja Nagar, ECR one part (Vetuvangkan) and above surrounding areas.

Chennai: Members of Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) raise slogans as they protest in Chennai, Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Apple supplier Foxconn’s plant near Chennai in southern India will remain shut this week following protests sparked by a food poisoning incident, three government sources told Reuters on Tuesday. The factory looked deserted on Tuesday, with a few cars including a police vehicle parked outside. No workers were seen at the site, which was manned by two guards and a few other security officials. Foxconn and Apple were not available for comment.

The disruption comes as Apple, like other consumer products companies, is dealing with supply chain bottlenecks that have hit production. In October, the company warned that the impact of these supply chain problems would worsen during the holiday quarter.

READ | Apple supplier Foxconn’s India plant shut this week after protests over food poisoning

The Income Tax department detected unaccounted cash transactions of Rs 250 crore and seized Rs 12 crore cash after it raided a group based in Tamil Nadu’s industrial town of Neyveli engaged in the business of chit funds which also runs educational institutions, the CBDT said on Tuesday.The searches were carried out on December 16, and 30 premises of the unidentified group, also engaged in real estate and finance business, in Neyveli (Cuddalore district), Coimbatore, Nilgiris and Chennai were covered.

READ | IT dept detects Rs 250 crore unaccounted cash transactions after raids on Neyveli based group

A team engaged by the Tamil Nadu School Education Department under the Illam Thedi Kalvi Scheme (education at doorstep) to create awareness in rural areas through cultural programmes was terminated Tuesday after a video of one its members purchasing liquor from a Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation Limited (TASMAC) outlet went viral on social media.

On Monday, a cultural team was engaged in raising awareness at Thottiyam town. In a video taken by a passer-by, a person wearing the scheme’s official t-shirt was seen purchasing liquor and carrying them to the vehicle assigned for the programme.

READ | TN: Team engaged in doorstep education sacked after video shows member in official t-shirt buying liquor

