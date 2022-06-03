scorecardresearch
Friday, June 03, 2022
Chennai News Live: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin meets Governor RN Ravi, seeks early assent for 21 bills

Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Updates Today 3 June, 2022: The ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu has planned to celebrate the 98th birth anniversary of former Chief Minister and Dravidian stalwart M Karunanidhi in a grand manner in the state on Friday

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai |
Updated: June 3, 2022 9:11:34 am
Chennai News, Chennai Live NewsTamil Nadu CM MK Stalin also thanked the governor for forwarding the NEET exemption bill to the President for his assent. (Twitter/@CMOTamilNadu)

Chennai, Tamil Nadu Live News Updates: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin on Thursday called on Governor RN Ravi at the Raj Bhavan in Chennai on Thursday and urged him to grant early assent to bills passed by the Assembly. Stalin specifically urged the governor to clear a bill passed by the Assembly to establish a Siddha medical university as admission to medical courses is set to begin shortly. The chief minister also thanked the governor for forwarding the NEET exemption bill to the President for his assent.

The ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu has planned to celebrate the 98th birth anniversary of former Chief Minister and Dravidian stalwart M Karunanidhi in a grand manner in the state on Friday. His son and Chief Minister M K Stalin will lead the celebrations in the state by paying floral tributes to the 16-feet bronze statue of the late leader installed on the campus of the multi-superspecialty government hospital at Omandurar Government Estate in Chennai on Friday morning.

In a separate development, the principal opposition AIADMK has convened a meeting of its general council and executive committee here on June 23 to discuss several crucial issues confronting the party and latest political developments. Also, a vacation bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday ordered notice to authorities on a writ petition from S Nalini, one of the seven convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case who is now on parole, to grant six days leave to her husband Murugan alias Sriharan, another convict in the same case.

Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Updates Today 3 June, 2022: Tamil Nadu to celebrate late DMK leader Karunanidhi's birth anniversary in a grand manner; Tamil Nadu CM Stalin meets Governor RN Ravi, seeks early assent for 21 bills; Follow live updates.

09:00 (IST)03 Jun 2022
Tamil Nadu to celebrate late DMK leader Karunanidhi’s birth anniversary in a grand manner today

08:34 (IST)03 Jun 2022
Welcome to today's blog

Vanakkam Chennai! Welcome to today’s live blog. We bring to you the latest news on Covid-19, politics, features, entertainment, sports, weather, art and culture from across Chennai and Tamil Nadu. Follow our live blog and @ie_chennai to stay up to date with what’s happening in the state.

Chennai, Tamil Nadu Live Updates Today:

Chennai News, Chennai latest news Chennai: Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma. Subramanian looks at a sand sculpture created on the occasion of World No Tobacco Day, at Elliot's beach, in Chennai, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. (PTI Photo)

A 52-year-old man has been booked by the police for illegally carrying mined sand using a camel in the Sivaganga district of Tamil Nadu, officials said Thursday. According to the police, the man identified as Saravanan had been carrying out the illegal business after coming back from Saudi Arabia. The police said the accused had initially used bullock carts to ferry the sand from a stream near Kalayarkoil but as he found it was not helping him, he deployed a camel that he bought from Rajasthan.

READ | Man booked for stealing sand using camel in Tamil Nadu’s Sivaganga

The Tiruvallur district administration and the Tamil Nadu Food Safety department is planning to host a three-day food festival at the HVF ground in Avadi on June 10, 11 and 12. The initiative was taken to commemorate the 25th year of the formation of the Tiruvallur district.

S M Nasar, the state minister for Milk and Dairy development, launched the promotional posters and the flag of the food festival on Wednesday in the presence of MP K Jayakumar, Avadi Corporation Mayor G Udhayakumar and other officials. Speaking at the event, Nasar said, “The festival will have several food-eating and cooking competitions. Traditional food items of Tamil Nadu and other Indian states will be offered at the event.”

READ | Tamil Nadu: Tiruvallur district to host 3-day food festival to mark 25th year of formation

Amidst growing discomfort between the AIADMK and ally BJP, Tamil Nadu BJP MLA Nainar Nagendran said Wednesday that ousted AIADMK leader V K Sasikala was welcome to join them. “If the AIADMK does not want to readmit the former interim general secretary, then we will welcome her to the BJP. We are taking steps to ensure she joins the BJP as this would help the party to grow,” said Nagendran in Pudukottai.

READ | Amid growing tension with ally AIADMK, BJP says ready to welcome ousted leader Sasikala

