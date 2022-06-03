Chennai News Live: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin meets Governor RN Ravi, seeks early assent for 21 bills

Chennai, Tamil Nadu Live News Updates: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin on Thursday called on Governor RN Ravi at the Raj Bhavan in Chennai on Thursday and urged him to grant early assent to bills passed by the Assembly. Stalin specifically urged the governor to clear a bill passed by the Assembly to establish a Siddha medical university as admission to medical courses is set to begin shortly. The chief minister also thanked the governor for forwarding the NEET exemption bill to the President for his assent.
The ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu has planned to celebrate the 98th birth anniversary of former Chief Minister and Dravidian stalwart M Karunanidhi in a grand manner in the state on Friday. His son and Chief Minister M K Stalin will lead the celebrations in the state by paying floral tributes to the 16-feet bronze statue of the late leader installed on the campus of the multi-superspecialty government hospital at Omandurar Government Estate in Chennai on Friday morning.
In a separate development, the principal opposition AIADMK has convened a meeting of its general council and executive committee here on June 23 to discuss several crucial issues confronting the party and latest political developments. Also, a vacation bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday ordered notice to authorities on a writ petition from S Nalini, one of the seven convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case who is now on parole, to grant six days leave to her husband Murugan alias Sriharan, another convict in the same case.
