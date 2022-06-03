Chennai News Live: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin meets Governor RN Ravi, seeks early assent for 21 bills

Chennai, Tamil Nadu Live Updates Today:

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma. Subramanian looks at a sand sculpture created on the occasion of World No Tobacco Day, at Elliot's beach, in Chennai, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. (PTI Photo)

A 52-year-old man has been booked by the police for illegally carrying mined sand using a camel in the Sivaganga district of Tamil Nadu, officials said Thursday. According to the police, the man identified as Saravanan had been carrying out the illegal business after coming back from Saudi Arabia. The police said the accused had initially used bullock carts to ferry the sand from a stream near Kalayarkoil but as he found it was not helping him, he deployed a camel that he bought from Rajasthan.

The Tiruvallur district administration and the Tamil Nadu Food Safety department is planning to host a three-day food festival at the HVF ground in Avadi on June 10, 11 and 12. The initiative was taken to commemorate the 25th year of the formation of the Tiruvallur district.

S M Nasar, the state minister for Milk and Dairy development, launched the promotional posters and the flag of the food festival on Wednesday in the presence of MP K Jayakumar, Avadi Corporation Mayor G Udhayakumar and other officials. Speaking at the event, Nasar said, “The festival will have several food-eating and cooking competitions. Traditional food items of Tamil Nadu and other Indian states will be offered at the event.”

Amidst growing discomfort between the AIADMK and ally BJP, Tamil Nadu BJP MLA Nainar Nagendran said Wednesday that ousted AIADMK leader V K Sasikala was welcome to join them. “If the AIADMK does not want to readmit the former interim general secretary, then we will welcome her to the BJP. We are taking steps to ensure she joins the BJP as this would help the party to grow,” said Nagendran in Pudukottai.