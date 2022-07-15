scorecardresearch
Friday, July 15, 2022
Chennai News Live: Palaniswami expels Panneerselvam’s sons from AIADMK; Tamil Nadu reports 2,283 new Covid-19 cases

Tamil Nadu, Chennai News Updates 15 July 2022: In Covid-19 related news, Tamil Nadu on Thursday recorded 2,283 new coronavirus cases, pushing the tally to 35,10,809 while the death toll remained unchanged at 38,028 with zero deaths reported in the last 24 hours, said the Health Department.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai |
Updated: July 15, 2022 8:42:26 am
Chennai News, Chennai Live NewsAIADMK leaders Edappadi K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam (PTI/File)

Chennai, Tamil Nadu Live Updates Today: AIADMK interim general secretary K Palaniswami on Thursday expelled O Panneerselvam’s (OPS) two sons, and his 16 other supporters from the party, prompting a retaliatory action from the rival camp leader who sacked 22 functionaries from the other faction in the capacity of AIADMK ‘coordinator.’ Following EPS’ action, Panneerselvam’s camp demanded that the government intervene to ensure that the official residence of Palaniswami is not used for political purposes.

A Class 12 student of a private higher secondary school at Chinna Salem near Kallakurichi in Tamil Nadu died by suicide on Tuesday night, after leaving behind a note alleging that she was being tortured by two teachers, police said.

Also, Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian Thursday said four private hospitals in the state will be permanently shut for their alleged involvement in the sale of egg cells of a 16-year-old girl from Erode district. In other news, the Madras High Court has observed that the removal of ‘thali’ (Mangalsutra) by an estranged wife would amount to subjecting the husband to mental cruelty of the highest order.

Live Blog

Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates: Palaniswami expels Panneerselvam’s sons from AIADMK; Tamil Nadu reports 2,283 new Covid-19 cases; Girl dies by suicide after alleging torture by teachers; Follow live updates.

08:42 (IST)15 Jul 2022
Palaniswami expels Panneerselvam’s sons from AIADMK

08:30 (IST)15 Jul 2022
Welcome to today's blog

Vanakkam Chennai! Welcome to today’s live blog. We bring to you the latest news on Covid-19, politics, features, entertainment, sports, weather, art and culture from across Chennai and Tamil Nadu. Follow our live blog and @ie_chennai to stay up to date with what’s happening in the state.

The tumultuous developments in the AIADMK, leading up to the crowning of E Palaniswami (EPS) as the most powerful man in the party and the ouster of O Panneerselvam or OPS, may appear, on the face of it, a setback for the BJP. In the long power tussle between the two leaders, the BJP was seen to favour OPS. However, party leaders insist, a strong, united AIADMK that might emerge after the settlement of the leadership debate, is good news for the BJP.

Senior leaders, who have been closely involved with the BJP’s attempts to gain a footing in Tamil Nadu, say there may be a short-term setback due to the party’s association with OPS. However, the AIADMK emerging as “a cohesive, coherent and consolidated force… would help the BJP in the long run”, said a leader.

POLITICAL PULSE | Seen to be in OPS corner, BJP denies setback, says very much in the game with a ‘united, strong’ ADMK

Till the end, O Panneerselvam or OPS kept fighting, in the party and outside it, from the High Court to the Supreme Court. On Monday, the 71-year-old seemed to have finally hit a dead end, after being expelled from the AIADMK along with his aides.

Simmering for long, the latest crisis in the AIADMK started bubbling last month after the E Palaniswami or EPS faction proposed that the party go back to a single-leader system to check its successive poll debacles since 2019. The current system, with OPS as coordinator and EPS as joint coordinator, had been introduced in 2017 to end disputes arising after Jayalalithaa’s death.

NEWSMAKER | OPS: Jaya’s stop-gap CM, party’s go-to man ousted from ADMK kicking and screaming

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.