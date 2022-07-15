Chennai News Live: Palaniswami expels Panneerselvam’s sons from AIADMK; Tamil Nadu reports 2,283 new Covid-19 cases

Chennai, Tamil Nadu Live Updates Today: AIADMK interim general secretary K Palaniswami on Thursday expelled O Panneerselvam’s (OPS) two sons, and his 16 other supporters from the party, prompting a retaliatory action from the rival camp leader who sacked 22 functionaries from the other faction in the capacity of AIADMK ‘coordinator.’ Following EPS’ action, Panneerselvam’s camp demanded that the government intervene to ensure that the official residence of Palaniswami is not used for political purposes.
In Covid-19 related news, Tamil Nadu on Thursday recorded 2,283 new coronavirus cases, pushing the tally to 35,10,809 while the death toll remained unchanged at 38,028 with zero deaths reported in the last 24 hours, said the Health Department. Chennai reported 682 fresh Covid-19 cases. A Class 12 student of a private higher secondary school at Chinna Salem near Kallakurichi in Tamil Nadu died by suicide on Tuesday night, after leaving behind a note alleging that she was being tortured by two teachers, police said.
Also, Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian Thursday said four private hospitals in the state will be permanently shut for their alleged involvement in the sale of egg cells of a 16-year-old girl from Erode district. In other news, the Madras High Court has observed that the removal of ‘thali’ (Mangalsutra) by an estranged wife would amount to subjecting the husband to mental cruelty of the highest order.
AIADMK interim general secretary K Palaniswami on Thursday expelled O Panneerselvam’s (OPS) two sons, and his 16 other supporters from the party, prompting a retaliatory action from the rival camp leader who sacked 22 functionaries from the other faction in the capacity of AIADMK ‘coordinator.’ Following EPS’ action, Panneerselvam’s camp demanded that the government intervene to ensure that the official residence of Palaniswami is not used for political purposes.
Vanakkam Chennai! Welcome to today’s live blog. We bring to you the latest news on Covid-19, politics, features, entertainment, sports, weather, art and culture from across Chennai and Tamil Nadu. Follow our live blog and @ie_chennai to stay up to date with what’s happening in the state.