Chennai News Live: Palaniswami expels Panneerselvam’s sons from AIADMK; Tamil Nadu reports 2,283 new Covid-19 cases

The tumultuous developments in the AIADMK, leading up to the crowning of E Palaniswami (EPS) as the most powerful man in the party and the ouster of O Panneerselvam or OPS, may appear, on the face of it, a setback for the BJP. In the long power tussle between the two leaders, the BJP was seen to favour OPS. However, party leaders insist, a strong, united AIADMK that might emerge after the settlement of the leadership debate, is good news for the BJP.

Senior leaders, who have been closely involved with the BJP’s attempts to gain a footing in Tamil Nadu, say there may be a short-term setback due to the party’s association with OPS. However, the AIADMK emerging as “a cohesive, coherent and consolidated force… would help the BJP in the long run”, said a leader.

Till the end, O Panneerselvam or OPS kept fighting, in the party and outside it, from the High Court to the Supreme Court. On Monday, the 71-year-old seemed to have finally hit a dead end, after being expelled from the AIADMK along with his aides.

Simmering for long, the latest crisis in the AIADMK started bubbling last month after the E Palaniswami or EPS faction proposed that the party go back to a single-leader system to check its successive poll debacles since 2019. The current system, with OPS as coordinator and EPS as joint coordinator, had been introduced in 2017 to end disputes arising after Jayalalithaa’s death.