Chennai News Live: 44th Chess Olympiad draws to a close; will make TN global destination for sports, MK Stalin says

It has been over 40 years since S A Govindaraju sold his car and filled his 300-sq ft garage space with books. Today, the store tucked away in Chennai’s RA Puram has transformed into a space for book lovers in the city. Called Rare Books, the shop has about 5,000 rare volumes, clippings from newspapers and even advertisements, some of which date back to the 17th century.

“Some of these are as old as Madras itself,” Govindaraju says with a smile on his face as he refers to his prized collection. The former labour law consultant says he loves collecting books, magazines and advertisements about temples, history, culture as well as works of fiction. Many of his collections are on the city of Madras, as Chennai was previously known, and its history. “There are a hundred books here that are more than a century old,” he says. Most of the books are in English.

In an eco-friendly initiative, the Southern Railway has distributed 857 hand-held terminals (HHTs) to travelling ticket examiners (TTEs) in six railway divisions to replace paper charts currently in use, officials said. The move will also enable passengers to get real-time information about vacant berths at stations en route, officials said. As details on cancellations are sent on an hourly basis to the HHTs, fraudulent travel can also be easily detected, they pointed out.