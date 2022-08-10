Chennai News Live: 44th Chess Olympiad draws to a close; will make TN global destination for sports, MK Stalin says

Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates: The 44th FIDE Chess Olympiad drew to a close in Chennai on Tuesday amid extravagant cultural events, with India’s ‘B’ team settled for a bronze medal in the Open section. Presiding over the closing ceremony, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said the state government has been implementing several schemes under the ‘Dravidian model,’ to make the state a pioneer in sports. To make Tamil Nadu a pioneer in sports, the state government under its ‘Dravidian model,’ devised and has been implementing several schemes, he added.
In a separate development, the Madras High Court observed that for adequate and special reasons to be mentioned in the judgment, the High Court can impose a sentence of imprisonment of either description for a term of less than 10 years to the accused in a gang rape case. The HC reduced the sentence from 10 years to three years rigorous imprisonment to four persons accused of raping a minor girl in 2006. Also, K Mayathevar, an advocate-turned politician, who fetched the first victory for the AIADMK in Tamil Nadu enabling the party to open its account in the Lok Sabha from Dindigul in 1973, passed away on Tuesday. He was 87.
Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu recorded 941 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, taking the overall tally to 35,54,611. The State continued to maintain the death toll at 38,033, as no fatalities were reported today too, according to a bulletin from the State health department. Chennai reported 202 new Covid-19 cases.