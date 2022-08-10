scorecardresearch
Wednesday, August 10, 2022
Chennai News Live: 44th Chess Olympiad draws to a close; will make TN global destination for sports, MK Stalin says

Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates August 10, 2022: To make Tamil Nadu a pioneer in sports, the state government under its ‘Dravidian model,’ devised and has been implementing several schemes, CM MK Stalin added.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai |
August 10, 2022 8:15:27 am
Chennai News, Chennai Chess OlympiadChennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich, FIDE Deputy President & former chess world champion Viswanathan Anand, AICF President Sanjay Kapoor, AICF Secretary Bharat Singh Chauhan and other dignitaries during the closing ceremony of the 44th Chess Olympiad, at Mamallapuram near Chennai, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates: The 44th FIDE Chess Olympiad drew to a close in Chennai on Tuesday amid extravagant cultural events, with India’s ‘B’ team settled for a bronze medal in the Open section. Presiding over the closing ceremony, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said the state government has been implementing several schemes under the ‘Dravidian model,’ to make the state a pioneer in sports. To make Tamil Nadu a pioneer in sports, the state government under its ‘Dravidian model,’ devised and has been implementing several schemes, he added.

In a separate development, the Madras High Court observed that for adequate and special reasons to be mentioned in the judgment, the High Court can impose a sentence of imprisonment of either description for a term of less than 10 years to the accused in a gang rape case. The HC reduced the sentence from 10 years to three years rigorous imprisonment to four persons accused of raping a minor girl in 2006. Also, K Mayathevar, an advocate-turned politician, who fetched the first victory for the AIADMK in Tamil Nadu enabling the party to open its account in the Lok Sabha from Dindigul in 1973, passed away on Tuesday. He was 87.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu recorded 941 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, taking the overall tally to 35,54,611. The State continued to maintain the death toll at 38,033, as no fatalities were reported today too, according to a bulletin from the State health department. Chennai reported 202 new Covid-19 cases.

It has been over 40 years since S A Govindaraju sold his car and filled his 300-sq ft garage space with books. Today, the store tucked away in Chennai’s RA Puram has transformed into a space for book lovers in the city. Called Rare Books, the shop has about 5,000 rare volumes, clippings from newspapers and even advertisements, some of which date back to the 17th century.

“Some of these are as old as Madras itself,” Govindaraju says with a smile on his face as he refers to his prized collection. The former labour law consultant says he loves collecting books, magazines and advertisements about temples, history, culture as well as works of fiction. Many of his collections are on the city of Madras, as Chennai was previously known, and its history. “There are a hundred books here that are more than a century old,” he says. Most of the books are in English.

KNOW YOUR CITY | An octogenarian and a store of rare books in Chennai he breathes life into

In an eco-friendly initiative, the Southern Railway has distributed 857 hand-held terminals (HHTs) to travelling ticket examiners (TTEs) in six railway divisions to replace paper charts currently in use, officials said. The move will also enable passengers to get real-time information about vacant berths at stations en route, officials said. As details on cancellations are sent on an hourly basis to the HHTs, fraudulent travel can also be easily detected, they pointed out.

READ | Green move: Southern Railways distributes over 800 hand-held terminals to TTEs

First published on: 10-08-2022 at 08:15:27 am