Friday, August 05, 2022
Chennai News Live: Heavy rain expected in Tamil Nadu today, dams overflow; govt says no release of water without warning

Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates August 5: Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Coimbatore, Theni, Dindigul, Erode, Dharmapuri, Salem, Kallakurichi, Perambalur and Namakkal districts today

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai |
Updated: August 5, 2022 9:00:10 am
Tamil Nadu rains, Chennai rainsThe India Meteorological Department (IMD) Chennai has predicted Light to moderate rain at a few places with isolated thunderstorm and lightning over Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area. (Express/Archive)

In a separate development, in a bid to conceal its inability to deliver upon its poll assurances, the DMK government resorted to blame the Centre on plethora of issues including fuel prices, BJP Tamil Nadu Chief K Annamalai claimed on Thursday. He accused the State government of coming out with excuses for not implementing its election promises and said this was ‘unacceptable.’ “Since the last 6 months the Centre had reduced Rs 14.5 per litre petrol and Rs 17 for litre diesel, whereas the State had reduced a mere Rs 3,” Annamalai said.

Live Blog

Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Rains Today: IMD predicts heavy rainfall in parts of Tamil Nadu; MK Stalin takes stock of flood situation, directs NDRF and SDRF teams to Trichy, Theni; Follow live updates here.

09:00 (IST)05 Aug 2022
IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Chennai has predicted light to moderate rain at a few places with isolated thunderstorm and lightning over Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area. Heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Nilgiris district, the Regional Meterological Centre in Chennai said. Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Coimbatore, Theni, Dindigul, Erode, Dharmapuri, Salem, Kallakurichi, Perambalur and Namakkal districts.

08:33 (IST)05 Aug 2022
CM MK Stalin takes stock of situation arising out of heavy rains in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday took stock of the situation arising out of heavy rain in several districts of the State and ordered the district Collectors to not release water from dams without prior intimation to residents. Stressing the need to remain vigilant, he said the administration should not discharge a huge quantum of water from the reservoirs at night.

As the districts on the embankment of Cauvery and Kollidam would be affected owing to the release of 2 lakh cusecs water from Mettur reservoir, the Chief Minister asked the monitoring officers to take up appropriate measures. Steps should be taken to keep ready earthmovers, tree-pruning machines, multi-departmental teams and rescue teams, he said.

08:15 (IST)05 Aug 2022
Vanakkam Chennai! Welcome to today's live blog. We bring to you the latest news on Covid-19, politics, features, entertainment, sports, weather, art and culture from across Chennai and Tamil Nadu.

Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Rain Updates Today:

The Thalaivetti Muniyappan temple near Salem, where a local deity is worshipped as per Hindu rituals, will be treated as a Buddhist temple hereafter, thanks to a recent Madras High Court order. The order based on technical and scientific inspections of the deity may revive debates on the origins of many such temples in South India, which were believed to have been Buddhist shrines before they were converted into Hindu temples by force or due to the decline of Buddhism over centuries.

READ | ‘Mistaken identity’: Deity worshipped at Hindu temple that of Lord Buddha, restore original status, says Madras HC

Six more wetlands from Tamil Nadu have been recognised as Wetlands of International Importance, i.e., Ramsar sites, the Union Environment Ministry said on Wednesday. This now takes the state’s tally to 10 Ramsar sites. The six wetlands in Tamil Nadu are Koonthankulam Bird Sanctuary, Gulf of Mannar Marine Biosphere Reserve, Vembannur Wetland Complex, Vellode, Vedanthangal, and Udhayamarthandapuram Bird Sanctuaries.

Chief Minister M K Stalin said Wednesday, “Extremely happy that 6 more wetlands in #TamilNadu (Koonthankulam Bird Sanctuary, Gulf of Mannar Marine Biosphere Reserve, Vembannur Wetland Complex, Vellode, Vedanthangal & Udhayamarthandapuram Bird Sanctuaries) got the Ramsar site recognition today.”

READ | Six more Tamil Nadu wetlands declared as Ramsar sites; state’s tally now 10

First published on: 05-08-2022 at 08:00:33 am