Chennai News Live: Heavy rain expected in Tamil Nadu today, dams overflow; govt says no release of water without warning

(Express/Archive)

Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday took stock of the situation arising out of heavy rain in several districts of the State and ordered the district Collectors to not release water from dams without prior intimation to residents. Stressing the need to remain vigilant, he said the administration should not discharge a huge quantum of water from the reservoirs at night. As the districts on the embankment of Cauvery and Kollidam would be affected owing to the release of 2 lakh cusecs water from Mettur reservoir, the Chief Minister asked the monitoring officers to take up appropriate measures. Steps should be taken to keep ready earthmovers, tree-pruning machines, multi-departmental teams and rescue teams, he said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Chennai has predicted light to moderate rain at a few places with isolated thunderstorm and lightning over Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area. Heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Nilgiris district, the Regional Meterological Centre in Chennai said. Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Coimbatore, Theni, Dindigul, Erode, Dharmapuri, Salem, Kallakurichi, Perambalur and Namakkal districts. In a separate development, in a bid to conceal its inability to deliver upon its poll assurances, the DMK government resorted to blame the Centre on plethora of issues including fuel prices, BJP Tamil Nadu Chief K Annamalai claimed on Thursday. He accused the State government of coming out with excuses for not implementing its election promises and said this was ‘unacceptable.’ “Since the last 6 months the Centre had reduced Rs 14.5 per litre petrol and Rs 17 for litre diesel, whereas the State had reduced a mere Rs 3,” Annamalai said.