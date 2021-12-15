scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, December 15, 2021
MUST READ
Live now

Chennai News Live: Tamil Nadu logs 649 new COVID-19 cases, 9 fatalities

Chennai, Tamil Nadu Omicron Coronavirus Cases Live Updates, Chennai Covid-19 Cases Today Live, Chennai Mullaperiyar Dam Hearing News 15 December: Chennai and Coimbatore clocked 123 and 107 new infections respectively while Ariyalur, Kallakurichi and Theni reported zero cases

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai |
Updated: December 15, 2021 10:46:30 am
Chennai Weather Today Live Update, News Chennai LiveA health worker inside an Isolation Ward for COVID-19 to treat patients infected with the Omicron variant, at Omandhurar Government Medical College Hospital, in Chennai. (PTI)

Chennai, Tamil Nadu Live News: Tamil Nadu recorded 649 new coronavirus cases and nine fatalities on Tuesday, taking the total number of infections reported till date to 27,36,695 and the death toll to 36,633.

A passenger who returned from Bangladesh and another from Bihar who tested positive added to 649 new cases today. With 695 patients getting discharged after treatment today, the total recoveries mounted to 26,92,451.

Meanwhile, vigilance raids were held in different parts of Tamil Nadu at the premises of senior AIADMK leader and former Minister P Thangamani, in connection with a disproportionate assets case, police said.

Thangamani held the Electricity and Prohibition and Excise portfolios in the previous AIADMK regime. He is the fifth former minister from the main opposition party in the state to come under the vigilance net over alleged disproportionate assets, with the others being MR Vijayabhaskar, SP Velumani, K C Veeramani and C Vijayabaskar.

The Supreme Court is set to hear pleas pertaining to the safety of the 126-year-old Mullaperiyar dam, a point of dispute between Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

A bench of justices AM Khanwilkar and CT Ravikumar had on Friday adjourned the hearing to December 15 after senior advocate Shekhar Naphade informed the top court that the Tamil Nadu government will be requiring more time to file its reply to the objections raised by Kerala.

More from Chennai

The Kerala government had earlier moved the Supreme Court seeking a direction to Tamil Nadu to not release a huge quantity of water from the Mullaperiyar dam, owing to the heavy damage caused to people living downstream. Tamil Nadu government, however, sayd the Mullaperiyar dam is “hydrologically, structurally and seismically safe”.

Live Blog

Chennai, Tamil Nadu Omicron Coronavirus Case Today News: Chennai and Coimbatore clocked 123 and 107 new infections respectively while Ariyalur, Kallakurichi and Theni reported zero cases.

10:46 (IST)15 Dec 2021
DVAC conducts searches at AIADMK ex-minister's premises

Vigilance raids were held in different parts of Tamil Nadu at the premises of senior AIADMK leader and former Minister P Thangamani, in connection with a disproportionate assets case, police said.
  
Thangamani held the Electricity and Prohibition and Excise portfolios in the previous AIADMK regime. He is the fifth former minister from the main opposition party in the state to come under the vigilance net over alleged disproportionate assets, with the others being MR Vijayabhaskar, SP Velumani, K C Veeramani and C Vijayabaskar.

Searches were being held by sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption (DVAC) in a number of locations in different parts of the state including Chennai, Karur and Namakkal among others, police said. (PTI)

10:45 (IST)15 Dec 2021
SC to hear pleas on safety of Mullaperiyar Dam

The Supreme Court is set to hear pleas pertaining to the safety of the 126-year-old Mullaperiyar dam, a point of dispute between Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

A bench of justices AM Khanwilkar and CT Ravikumar had on Friday adjourned the hearing to December 15 after senior advocate Shekhar Naphade informed the top court that the Tamil Nadu government will be requiring more time to file its reply to the objections raised by Kerala.

The Kerala government had earlier moved the Supreme Court seeking a direction to Tamil Nadu to not release a huge quantity of water from the Mullaperiyar dam, owing to the heavy damage caused to people living downstream. Tamil Nadu government, however, sayd the Mullaperiyar dam is “hydrologically, structurally and seismically safe”.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd