Chennai News Live: Tamil Nadu logs 649 new COVID-19 cases, 9 fatalities

A health worker inside an Isolation Ward for COVID-19 to treat patients infected with the Omicron variant, at Omandhurar Government Medical College Hospital, in Chennai. (PTI)

Chennai, Tamil Nadu Live News: Tamil Nadu recorded 649 new coronavirus cases and nine fatalities on Tuesday, taking the total number of infections reported till date to 27,36,695 and the death toll to 36,633.

A passenger who returned from Bangladesh and another from Bihar who tested positive added to 649 new cases today. With 695 patients getting discharged after treatment today, the total recoveries mounted to 26,92,451.

Meanwhile, vigilance raids were held in different parts of Tamil Nadu at the premises of senior AIADMK leader and former Minister P Thangamani, in connection with a disproportionate assets case, police said.

Thangamani held the Electricity and Prohibition and Excise portfolios in the previous AIADMK regime. He is the fifth former minister from the main opposition party in the state to come under the vigilance net over alleged disproportionate assets, with the others being MR Vijayabhaskar, SP Velumani, K C Veeramani and C Vijayabaskar.

The Supreme Court is set to hear pleas pertaining to the safety of the 126-year-old Mullaperiyar dam, a point of dispute between Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

A bench of justices AM Khanwilkar and CT Ravikumar had on Friday adjourned the hearing to December 15 after senior advocate Shekhar Naphade informed the top court that the Tamil Nadu government will be requiring more time to file its reply to the objections raised by Kerala.

The Kerala government had earlier moved the Supreme Court seeking a direction to Tamil Nadu to not release a huge quantity of water from the Mullaperiyar dam, owing to the heavy damage caused to people living downstream. Tamil Nadu government, however, sayd the Mullaperiyar dam is “hydrologically, structurally and seismically safe”.