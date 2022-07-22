Chennai News Live: Tamil Nadu reports 2,093 fresh infections, one death; parts of Chennai to face power cut today

Ten days after it was sealed by revenue department officials in the wake of violence between supporters of former chief ministers Edappadi K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam, the AIADMK headquarters at Royapettah in Chennai was reopened on Thursday amid heavy security.

Justice Sathish Kumar on Wednesday allowed Palansiwami’s plea challenging the sealing of the headquarters and directed the revenue divisional officer to hand over its keys to the latter. The judge also directed that police should provide security to the office and that no party cadres be allowed inside for a month to prevent any untoward incident.

A Chellakumar, Congress MP from Krishnagiri in Tamil Nadu, said Wednesday that the Railway Board had sanctioned Rs 2.45 crore for preparing a detailed project report (DPR) for the proposed Jolarpettai-Krishnagiri-Hosur railway line. Addressing reporters in New Delhi, Chellakumar said the DPR would be prepared in about three months. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has assured that the central government will allocate funds for the long-pending project in the current fiscal, he added.

A railway line that existed along the route was dismantled in the 1940s. In the past years, several surveys were carried out but they declared as negative the project’s rate of return (ROR), defined as the net gain or loss from an investment over a period. This is the first time in 70 years that the Railway Board has given the green light to the project, the MP said.