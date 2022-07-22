scorecardresearch
Friday, July 22, 2022
Chennai News Live: Tamil Nadu reports 2,093 fresh infections, one death; parts of Chennai to face power cut today

Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.

Updated: July 22, 2022 9:36:06 am
Tamil Nadu, Chennai News Live Updates Today: The daily coronavirus cases dipped in the state with 2,093 new infections being reported on Thursday, including a returnee from the United Arab Emirates, the health department said. The overall caseload has increased to 35.26 lakh. A 63-year-old man has become the latest fatality to the virus who breathed his last at a government hospital in Coimbatore, mounting the death toll to 38,031, a medical bulletin said.

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today in Poonamallee, Porur, Tondairpet for carrying out maintenance work in the city. Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.

In other news, the countdown has begun for the world’s biggest chess event – the 44th International Chess Olympiad – which is scheduled to take place from July 28 to August 10 at Poonjeri Village in Mamallapuram, a UNESCO heritage site, located about 50 kilometres from Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

09:23 (IST)22 Jul 2022
Tamil Nadu reports 2,093 fresh infections, one death

The daily coronavirus cases dipped in the state with 2,093 new infections being reported on Thursday, including a returnee from the United Arab Emirates, the health department said. The overall caseload has increased to 35.26 lakh. A 63-year-old man has become the latest fatality to the virus who breathed his last at a government hospital in Coimbatore, mounting the death toll to 38,031, a medical bulletin said.

 
09:16 (IST)22 Jul 2022
Welcome to today's blog

Vanakkam Chennai! Welcome to today’s live blog. We bring to you the latest news on Covid-19, politics, features, entertainment, sports, weather, art and culture from across Chennai and Tamil Nadu. Follow our live blog and @ie_chennai to stay up to date with what’s happening in the state.

Ten days after it was sealed by revenue department officials in the wake of violence between supporters of former chief ministers Edappadi K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam, the AIADMK headquarters at Royapettah in Chennai was reopened on Thursday amid heavy security.

Justice Sathish Kumar on Wednesday allowed Palansiwami’s plea challenging the sealing of the headquarters and directed the revenue divisional officer to hand over its keys to the latter. The judge also directed that police should provide security to the office and that no party cadres be allowed inside for a month to prevent any untoward incident.

READ | Edappadi K Palaniswami gets keys to AIADMK headquarters ten days after its sealing

A Chellakumar, Congress MP from Krishnagiri in Tamil Nadu, said Wednesday that the Railway Board had sanctioned Rs 2.45 crore for preparing a detailed project report (DPR) for the proposed Jolarpettai-Krishnagiri-Hosur railway line. Addressing reporters in New Delhi, Chellakumar said the DPR would be prepared in about three months. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has assured that the central government will allocate funds for the long-pending project in the current fiscal, he added.

A railway line that existed along the route was dismantled in the 1940s. In the past years, several surveys were carried out but they declared as negative the project’s rate of return (ROR), defined as the net gain or loss from an investment over a period. This is the first time in 70 years that the Railway Board has given the green light to the project, the MP said.

READ | Jolarpet-Hosur railway line work has got Centre’s green signal, says Tamil Nadu MP Chellakumar

