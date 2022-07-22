Chennai News Live: Tamil Nadu reports 2,093 fresh infections, one death; parts of Chennai to face power cut today

Tamil Nadu, Chennai News Live Updates Today: The daily coronavirus cases dipped in the state with 2,093 new infections being reported on Thursday, including a returnee from the United Arab Emirates, the health department said. The overall caseload has increased to 35.26 lakh. A 63-year-old man has become the latest fatality to the virus who breathed his last at a government hospital in Coimbatore, mounting the death toll to 38,031, a medical bulletin said.
The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today in Poonamallee, Porur, Tondairpet for carrying out maintenance work in the city. Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.
In other news, the countdown has begun for the world’s biggest chess event – the 44th International Chess Olympiad – which is scheduled to take place from July 28 to August 10 at Poonjeri Village in Mamallapuram, a UNESCO heritage site, located about 50 kilometres from Chennai, Tamil Nadu.
Vanakkam Chennai! Welcome to today’s live blog. We bring to you the latest news on Covid-19, politics, features, entertainment, sports, weather, art and culture from across Chennai and Tamil Nadu. Follow our live blog and @ie_chennai to stay up to date with what’s happening in the state.