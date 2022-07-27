scorecardresearch
Wednesday, July 27, 2022
Chennai News Live: Five-tier security for PM Modi’s visit to inaugurate Chess Olympiad 2022; police ban flying of drones

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai |
Updated: July 27, 2022 10:33:10 am
Chennai news, Chennai Chess Olympiad 2022Chennai: Children dressed as chess pieces perform during an event organised ahead of the 44th Chess Olympiad, in Chennai, Tuesday, July 26, 2022. (PTI Photo)

In a separate development, a first-year undergraduate student jumped off from the first floor of her college building in Tamil Nadu’s Viluppuram district Monday morning suffering fractures, said the police Tuesday. Students must shun suicidal tendencies and instead develop a positive attitude, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin appealed to them on Monday and asserted that the government would not be a mute spectator to incidents of harassment of any kind of girl students.

Live Blog

Chennai News Live: Five-tier security for PM Modi's visit to inaugurate Chess Olympiad 2022; police ban flying of drones

10:33 (IST)27 Jul 2022
Chennai power cut: Parts of city to face power cut today, check out the full list

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today in Mylapore, Tambaram, T Nagar, Ambattur, Perambur carrying out maintenance work in the city. Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed. Here's a list of the affected areas

10:13 (IST)27 Jul 2022
Student jumps off college building in Tamil Nadu’s Viluppuram, police probe case

A first-year undergraduate student jumped off from the first floor of her college building in Tamil Nadu’s Viluppuram district Monday morning suffering fractures, said the police Tuesday. The student, 18, was rushed to the Government Medical College Hospital in Mundiyampakkam by the staff and students of the private college and the police said she has suffered fractures on her hip and left leg. Read more

10:00 (IST)27 Jul 2022
PM Modi to visit Chennai on July 28 to inaugurate Chess Olympiad 2022

PM Modi will visit the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium Thursday to inaugurate the Chess Olympiad and later on July 29, he will participate in Anna University’s convocation at the College of Engineering, Guindy campus. According to a statement issued by the police, under the City Commissioner of Police, four Additional Commissioners, seven officers of the rank of Joint Commissioner/DIG and 26 officers in the rank of Deputy Commissioner/Superintendent have been deployed for security duty.

09:35 (IST)27 Jul 2022
Five-tier security for PM Modi’s visit to inaugurate Chess Olympiad 2022

The Greater Chennai Police have put in place a five-tier security arrangement and have deployed 22,000 personnel ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the city on July 28 for the inauguration of the 44th International Chess Olympiad. Flying of drones and other unmanned aerial vehicles has been banned in the city limits on July 28 and 29 under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

09:23 (IST)27 Jul 2022
Welcome to today's live blog

Good morning! Welcome to today's Chennai live blog. We bring to you the latest news updates from across the city and state of Tamil Nadu. Stay tuned!

