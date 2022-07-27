Chennai News Live: Five-tier security for PM Modi’s visit to inaugurate Chess Olympiad 2022; police ban flying of drones

Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates Today: The Greater Chennai Police have put in place a five-tier security arrangement and have deployed 22,000 personnel ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the city on July 28 for the inauguration of the 44th International Chess Olympiad. Flying of drones and other unmanned aerial vehicles has been banned in the city limits on July 28 and 29 under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

PM Modi will visit the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium Thursday to inaugurate the Chess Olympiad and later on July 29, he will participate in Anna University’s convocation at the College of Engineering, Guindy campus. According to a statement issued by the police, under the City Commissioner of Police, four Additional Commissioners, seven officers of the rank of Joint Commissioner/DIG and 26 officers in the rank of Deputy Commissioner/Superintendent have been deployed for security duty.

In a separate development, a first-year undergraduate student jumped off from the first floor of her college building in Tamil Nadu’s Viluppuram district Monday morning suffering fractures, said the police Tuesday. Students must shun suicidal tendencies and instead develop a positive attitude, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin appealed to them on Monday and asserted that the government would not be a mute spectator to incidents of harassment of any kind of girl students.