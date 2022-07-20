Chennai News Live: Govt transfers Collector, SP after Kallakurichi violence; Centre seeks clarifications from state on anti-NEET Bill

The Greater Chennai Police deployed close to 300 police personnel along the stretch of the Marina Beach on Kamarajar Salai Tuesday, anticipating protests on the beach in connection with the death of a Class 12 girl of a private school in Chinnasalem’s Kaniyamoor area in Kallakurichi, Tamil Nadu. According to Live law, the father has moved the top court with a plea to include a doctor of their choice in the panel constituted by the High Court for re-postmortem of the girl’s body. It was also rejected by the Supreme Court.

The Tamil Nadu government on Monday announced a hike in the power tariff for TANGEDCO consumers proposing an increase of Rs 27.50 (per month) for those using up to 200 units and 65 paise per unit rise for railways and educational institutions.

There would be no change in the scheme of providing free electricity of up to 100 units, Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji said and claimed the increase was inevitable to reduce the mounting debts of the state power utility.