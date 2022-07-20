Chennai News Live: Govt transfers Collector, SP after Kallakurichi violence; Centre seeks clarifications from state on anti-NEET Bill

Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates July 20: The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday shifted the Collector and superintendent of police of Kallakurichi district after rioting, arson and related incidents broke out at a private school in the state’s Kallakurichi on July 17 following the death of a Class 12 student on July 12, allegedly after she was tortured by teachers. Following the orders of the Madras High Court, Tamil Nadu DGP C Sylendra Babu constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the incident.
State School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said he and Public Works Department Minister E V Velu consoled the parents of the girl whose body was found in the school hostel on July 13. “We had assured to stand by the family and ensure justice to her. Also, after interaction with the students and parents we said we will support them in the students’ endeavour to pursue education,” the Minister said. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court Tuesday rejected the plea made by the father of the student to stay the Madras High Court order to conduct a second autopsy.
In a separate development, the Union Home Ministry has sought clarifications from the Tamil Nadu government on a bill that seeks to give exemption to the southern state’s students from the ambit of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday. Also, Tamil Nadu Minister for Health Ma Subramanian recently said that the state is taking all precautions to prevent the spread of monkeypox and has stepped up monitoring of those coming from abroad at four international airports — Chennai, Coimbatore, Tiruchirapalli and Madurai – even as Covid-19 numbers have been hovering around 2,000 to 2,500 in the state over the last few days.
